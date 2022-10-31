Report: Warriors pick up options on three players

The Golden State Warriors picked up the fourth-year option for center James Wiseman and third-year options for guard Moses Moody and forward Jonathan Kuminga, ESPN reported Monday.

Monday is the deadline for NBA teams to exercise the options.

Wiseman’s option for 2023-24 is for $12.1 million, while Kuminga’s is for $6 million and Moody’s $3.9 million.

Wiseman, 21, was the No. 2 overall pick in 2020 and is averaging 8.7 points and 4.4 rebounds in seven games off the bench this season.

Kuminga, 20, was the No. 7 overall pick in 2021 and is averaging 2.7 points and 1.8 rebounds in six games off the bench.

Moody, 20, was drafted 14th overall in 2021 and is contributing 6.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in seven games, also with no starts.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: