93.9 Christmas music 2022: LITE FM announces holiday tune kick-off

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X7KMy_0itM2HB600

This might have some cheering and others covering their ears: Starting Tuesday, Nov. 1, 93.9 LITE FM will play Christmas music around-the-clock.

Radio hosts are kicking off a three-hour commercial-free set beginning at 4 p.m.

RELATED: 'He wants Bensenville to be Halloween city': Man's love for season putting village on the map

Fans can send in their song requests and participate in games on-air to get into the holiday spirit.

"We heard our listeners loud and clear," said Mick Lee, 93.9 LITE FM program director and afternoon show host. "The day after Halloween, listeners are ready to hear Christmas music on 93.9 LITE FM!"

Fans can listen on-air at 93.9 LITE FM, on the station's website at 939litefm.com and on iHeartRadio.com and the app.

