Jennifer Lawrence reveals she almost called off wedding to husband Cooke Maroney due to phobia of commitment: 'I'll never be taken down!'
Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she nearly called off her 2019 wedding to Cooke Maroney over her phobia of commitment. The 32-year-old two-time Oscar winner said that she is 'so happy' that she didn't cancel the nuptials with her now 38-year-old art gallerist husband in a new interview with the New York Times.
Hilary Swank Shares Adorable Photo of Her Growing Baby Bump — and Dog! — in Costume for Halloween
On Monday, the Boys Don't Cry actress shared a photo of her growing bump on Instagram. In the photo, Swank, 48, is wearing a black t-shirt with "My Little Pumpkins" written in orange across her belly. She's also pointing to her dog, Moon, who's cutely outfitted in a black and...
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Shares Her Daughters' Sweet Bug-Themed Halloween Costumes
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt share daughters Eloise, 5 months, and Lyla, 2 Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt stuck to a sweet theme for her first Halloween as a mom of two. The children's book author — who shares daughters Eloise Christina, 5 months, and Lyla Maria, 2, with husband Chris Pratt — shared an Instagram post Tuesday with scenes from her Halloween with her girls. In one photo, Lyla can be seen from behind wearing big butterfly wings, an all-black outfit and her hair in pigtails. Another shows Eloise from the neck down,...
Shauna Rae Opens Up About the 'Amazing Experience' of Dating Another Person with Pituitary Dwarfism
On Tuesday night's episode of I Am Shauna Rae, the 22-year-old went on a blind date with Thomas, a man who shares her diagnosis Shauna Rae had a welcome positive dating experience during the season 2 premiere of I Am Shauna Rae. After working with a matchmaker, the 22-year-old reality star was set up on a blind date with Thomas, a volunteer firefighter who also has pituitary dwarfism. "I'm a little nervous, but at the same time am super excited to meet someone who's gone through something very...
Selena Gomez Thought She'd Be 'Married by Now' — So She Threw Herself a Wedding-Themed 30th Party
Selena Gomez's 30th birthday party was an A-list affair!. In a new interview with Rolling Stone for the publication's latest cover story, Gomez revealed that she threw herself a wedding-themed celebration to ring in the end of her 20s and the start of a new decade. "I thought I would...
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Cherelle Griner Asks People to Write Letters to Wife Brittney in Russia: 'She Is 100% Not Okay'
Cherelle Griner is asking fans to show their support for wife Brittney Griner through letter writing. At Glamour's Women of the Year Awards Tuesday night, Cherelle read an emotional letter she'd written to her wife to share how difficult things have been since Brittney was arrested in February. "I've spent...
Christina Applegate on the subtle signs that led to MS diagnosis: 'I wish I had paid attention'
Christina Applegate is opening up about the early physical symptoms in her body that led to her being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. During an interview with The New York Times published Tuesday, Applegate, 50, revealed that she first noticed changes in her body several years ago while shooting the first season of the Netflix dark comedy “Dead To Me.”
"I thought you didn't need me." Husband ignores calls, texts and watches TV while wife is taken to hospital.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have been in a number of bad relationships in which one of the biggest problems was that I couldn’t count on my partner to be there for me when I needed them.
Eric Roberts Says He Would 'Love' Sibling Julia Roberts to 'Play My Sister' in a Movie
Eric Roberts wants to share the screen with little sis Julia Roberts. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Eric, 66, said he would "love" to do a movie in which Julia, 55, plays his character's sister. He added that he'd also be interested in doing a father-daughter movie with his real-life actress daughter Emma Roberts.
Singer Davido's 3-Year-Old Son Dies in Swimming Pool Drowning at Home
Nigerian singer Davido, born David Adeleke, and fiancée Chioma Rowland's 3-year-old son has died in an apparent drowning, AP reports Nigerian singer Davido is mourning the death of one of his children. The pop star's 3-year-old son David Ifeayni has died after an apparent drowning at the family's home in Lagos, the Associated Press confirmed on Tuesday. Davido — known for his work with artists including Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown — shares Ifeanyi with fiancée Chioma Rowland, a prominent chef. He is also father to three other children from previous relationships. The accident...
Zac Efron and Lily James Seen in Costume on Louisiana Set of The Iron Claw
A24's upcoming film The Iron Claw also stars Jeremy Allen White, Maura Tierney and Harris Dickinson Zac Efron and Lily James are looking good on the set of their upcoming wrestling drama The Iron Claw. On Tuesday, both Efron, 35, and James, 33, were spotted on the film's Louisiana set, with the Greatest Beer Run Ever actor sporting his muscly physique that was first revealed in photos published last Monday showing him as he stood shirtless with a towel around his waist. Efron's muscular arms were on display over his costume's...
Offset Pays Tribute to Takeoff with New Instagram Profile Photo After Migos Rapper's Death
Takeoff, who once performed with Offset in Migos, was shot and killed on Tuesday at age 28 Offset is paying quiet tribute to his late Migos bandmate Takeoff in the wake of the hip-hop star's tragic death. The rapper, 30, changed his Instagram profile picture to a smiling photo of Takeoff with a small white heart in the corner, shortly after Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston at age 28. Offset did not share any additional comments on the death of Takeoff, who was his first cousin once removed and with whom...
Tamera Mowry-Housley and Daughter Ariah Dance in Matching 'Dream' Unicorn Halloween Costumes
Tamera Housely shares daughter Ariah, 7, and son Aden, 9 with husband Adam Housely The Housleys had a dreamy Halloween! Tamera Mowry-Housley got into the Halloween spirit with daughter Ariah, 7, in matching unicorn Halloween costumes, which she documented in a fun Instagram Reel on Monday. "Making Halloween dreams come true 🦄 #happyhalloween🎃," she captioned the video, which begins with Ariah in an inflatable unicorn costume dancing with the caption "daughter who always wanted to be a unicorn." The video, a take on a recent TikTok trend, then flashes to the...
Selena Gomez Says She Has a 'Healthy Relationship with My Therapist' as She Talks Mental Health Advocacy
Selena Gomez is all about the benefits of therapy, and how she can help to make the world a better place by being in treatment. The 30-year-old multi-hyphenate star and mental health advocate, who has been open about her bipolar diagnosis in the past, is set to candidly share her triumphs and setbacks in the new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.
Michael J. Fox Says Friend Wendell Pierce 'Amazes' in Death of a Salesman on Broadway
Michael J. Fox and Wendell Pierce previously costarred on the Fox sitcom The Michael J. Fox Show Michael J. Fox is reconnecting with an old friend. On Wednesday, the Back to the Future star took in Broadway's production of Death of a Salesman at the Hudson Theatre in New York City and reunited with the show's star Wendell Pierce, with whom Fox costarred in the Fox sitcom The Michael J. Fox Show. Fox, 63, brought his 33-year-old son Sam to the play and posed for photos with Pierce, 58,...
Joanna Gaines Says Son Duke 'Didn't Get the Memo' in Photo of Him in Minions Halloween Costume
Joanna and Chip Gaines are parents to sons Crew, Duke and Drake and daughters Emmie Kay and Ella Joanna Gaines' son Duke went all out for Halloween this year! On Monday, the Fixer Upper star, 44, showed off her 14-year-old son's look on Halloween, for which he dressed up as a minion from Despicable Me in a large inflatable suit. Joanna shares sons Duke, Crew, 4, and Drake, 18, plus daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella, 16, with husband Chip Gaines. In one funny clip on Joanna's Instagram Story, Duke...
Queen Camilla Displays Sweet Photo with King Charles During Her First Audience at Buckingham Palace
The Queen Consort, 75, hosted her first audience at Buckingham Palace Thursday since stepping up into her new royal role. Camilla welcomed Joseph Coelho, the new Waterstones Children's Laureate, for the morning meeting. "Her Majesty has long-championed the joy of reading and advocated for the importance of literacy," courtiers captioned...
Amber Heard's Twitter Account Vanishes as Ex Elon Musk Becomes CEO of Social Media Company
Amber Heard is no longer on Twitter as her ex Elon Musk takes over the social media company. Though the timing is unclear, multiple outlets took note Thursday that Heard's Twitter account, @realamberheard, is deactivated. A screen on the page now reads "This account doesn't exist." Heard, 36, still has...
Tia Mowry Celebrates Halloween as 'The Addams Family' with Daughter Cairo and Son Cree: Watch
Tia Mowry posed for a moody family photo with her kids as they channeled characters from The Addams Family Tia Mowry is enjoying Halloween with her two kids. On Monday, the Family Reunion actress, 44, gave a glimpse at Halloween with her two kids — daughter Cairo, 4, and son Cree, 11 — on her Instagram Story. The three spent the holiday checking out lights and displays in Los Angeles, posing for pictures at different spots. In a later post on Tuesday, Mowry gave fans a better look at...
