Great Falls, MT

Great Falls community upset over alleged firing of Albertsons store manager

KRTV News
KRTV News
 4 days ago
Many people have contacted KRTV about the apparent recent dismissal of Dan Baker as the general manager of the Albertsons grocery store on the west side of Great Falls.

Baker had been with the company for 30 years.

An online petition created by Joseph and Sarah Duperry asking Albertsons' to reinstate Baker has garnered more than 3,000 signatures as of Monday, October 31, 2022.

According to the petition, Baker was fired for confronting alleged shoplifters outside of the store, which reportedly violates company policy.

Screenshot of petition created by Joseph and Sarah Duperry

At this point, there is no confirmation from any source or agency that the people involved had stolen anything.

Reporter Asher Lynde is talking with Sarah about the petition today, and is trying to get in touch with Baker to discuss the incident.

Asher has also tried repeatedly to get information about the situation from Albertsons, but has not yet received a response.

We will update you if we get more information.

