Damascus, VA

Crews to replace Creeper Trail bridge near South Fork Holston River

By Mackenzie Moore
(WJHL) — A $42-million project that will widen Route 58 in Damascus will also see that the Creeper Trail’s bridge over South Fork Holston River is replaced.

Tennessee woman IDed in 50-year-old Massachusetts murder case

A release from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) states that crews will work on the Route 58 project just east of Route 708 (Bethel Road) to Route 858 (Hollyfield Road).

Work will begin in the winter, and VDOT officials anticipate completion by May 2024. Beginning Monday, Oct. 31, shuttles will transport Creeper Trail users and kayakers around the work zone to ensure safety during the staging and setting of the bridge beams.

What to look out for when riding along the Virginia Creeper Trail

The road work will expand Route 58 to a four-lane highway, marking the final phase of the Route 58 widening project between Abingdon and Damascus.

For further information, call Kanawha Stone Company Project Manager Matt McPeek at 304-514-1419 or email Matt.Mcpeek@kanawhastone.com.

