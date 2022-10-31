Read full article on original website
ccxmedia.org
Wayzata Football Ready for Next Round of Playoffs
The Wayzata football team enters the second week of the Class 6A playoffs riding a three-game winning streak. The Trojans (5-4) are coming off a 33-13 playoff victory over St. Michael-Albertville last Friday, a team they lost to in the regular season. Wayzata’s four losses are all by a touchdown...
annandaleadvocate.com
Cards’ season ends in overtime
The Cardinal football team hosted the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders Tuesday, Oct. 25, for the Section 5-3AA quarterfinal game. The Cards came into the game with a 5-5 regular season record and were seeded fourth. The Crusaders came to the game with a 1-8 record and were seeded fifth. Subscribe...
ccxmedia.org
Benilde-St. Margaret’s Girls Soccer Loses in State Semifinals
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls soccer team lost 2-0 to top seed Mahtomedi in the state class AA semifinals Wednesday afternoon. The Zephyrs scored off a scramble following a corner kick late in the first half as Aynslea Ulschmid nudged the ball in for a 1-0 lead. Early in the...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota unveils uniform combo ahead of B1G matchup with Nebraska
Minnesota unveiled the uniform combo the Golden Gophers will be sporting in Week 10. The Golden Gophers are wearing maroon helmets with a golden “M” on either side. The jerseys are white with numbers and last names in maroon. The maroon numbers are highlighted by a gold trim. The Gophers will sport maroon pants to complete the look.
Five Takeaways from Minnesota's 71-55 Exhibition Win over St. Olaf
Down five players to injury including two preseason All Big Ten honored talents, the Minnesota Gophers defeated St. Olaf 71-55 in tonight's exhibition win at Williams Arena. The Gophers were led in scoring by a trio of true freshmen (along with Ta'Lon Cooper) highlighted by 14 points from Joshua Ola-Joseph off the bench. Here are our Five Takeaways from GI.
Nebraska fans are mocking Gophers coach PJ Fleck again
P.J. Fleck is the kind of guy who...
Minnesota looks to ‘flip mentality,’ tips off vs. W. Michigan
Even though it’s his second year as Minnesota’s head coach, Ben Johnson said this is truly the “fresh start” year
gophersports.com
Traffic Advisory for Friday, Nov. 4
The University of Minnesota is hosting three separate athletic competitions on campus on Friday, Nov. 4, as women's hockey, volleyball and men's hockey all play home games that night. Women's hockey hosts Minnesota Duluth at 6:00 p.m., while volleyball will face Michigan at 6:30 p.m. and men's hockey drops the...
froggyweb.com
$1 Million Powerball ticket sold in Minnesota, three $50,000 winners
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Nobody won the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, but there are some winners in Minnesota. The Minnesota State Lottery says a ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Kwik Trip in Hinckley. Three $50,000 Powerball tickets were purchased at a Holiday StationStore in Coon Rapids, Gas Plus in Roseville and a Speedway in Litchfield.
Gallery: Bloomington mainstay Gyropolis looks to nearly triple in size
An architectural rendering of the proposed expansion of Gyropolis restaurant in Bloomington. Courtesy of HTG architects/Bloomington Planning Commission. Bloomington’s authentic Greek restaurant Gyropolis is proposing a major expansion to bring more seating, an outdoor patio, and a pickup window to its iconic gyro destination. The Bloomington Planning Commission on...
This Central Minnesota Retailer Started To See A Line Form At 3:45 This Morning!
It's Orange Friday and for many of you that goes without needing explanation, but for those who don't know what that means, let's just say it involves getting up pretty early in order to save big at one Minnesota retailer...Fleet Farm!. The line at the Waite Park Fleet Farm this...
ccxmedia.org
Three Finalists Named for Crystal City Manager
There are three finalists for the position of Crystal city manager. On Tuesday night, the Crystal city council narrowed down a pool of applicants to four finalists. One finalist withdrew from consideration, leaving three finalists that will be interviewed by the city council on Nov. 16. The city council chose...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
fox9.com
Angler's muskie from Mille Lacs Lake sets Minnesota state record
(FOX 9) - The muskellunge a Princeton, Minnesota, man caught over the summer has been certified as a new Minnesota state record. The Minnesota DNR on Monday said it has certified the massive, 58.25-inch fish caught by Eric Bakke as a state catch-and-release record muskie. The previous record was a tie for 57.25 inches, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.
NEXT Drive: 2 crashes on I-169 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A couple crashes on Interstate 169 have slowed some traffic in Plymouth Friday morning. The incidents occurred near I-169 and Bass Lake Road. There was an accident with an injury in the northbound lanes. Then, there was a southbound "gawker" crash, believed to be minor. As of 7 a.m., the northbound lanes have been cleared. The southbound lanes are expected to be clear at 7:15 a.m. Details are limited, so check back for more.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it.
mprnews.org
New bison herd roams prairie at Dakota County park
A new bison herd is roaming near the Mississippi River in the south Twin Cities metro. Spring Lake Park Reserve in Dakota County is the latest place in Minnesota to welcome the giant mammals. It’s part of a decadeslong effort to both increase their numbers and restore native prairie lands.
ccxmedia.org
MN Secretary of State Visits Brooklyn Park During Voting Accuracy Test
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon visited Brooklyn Park Wednesday when election officials tested voter machines. “My hope is knowing that this is a thing, knowing that this exists is on some level soothing to people who have questions or even doubts,” said Simon. “They know this is open to the public. Anyone anyone can take a glimpse, anyone can look over the shoulder as Mr. Montero and others like him ‘kick the tires’ of the election equipment.”
mspmag.com
6 Recent Restaurant News Highlights You May Have Missed
Justin Sutherland’s Northern Soul concept is now open on the rooftop deck at Ties Lounge in Minneapolis. Get half a smoked chicken or brisket sandwich among other things for dinner, and make it brisket sliders or chicken-fried ribs until midnight on the late-night menu. But brunch may be the get, with biscuits and gravy. 921 Nicollet Mall, Downtown Mpls.
redlakenationnews.com
Allina opens new heart surgery center in Edina
Allina Health System is continuing its push to open more free-standing surgery centers across the Twin Cities with a new facility in Edina that's focused solely on heart patients. The surgery center, which treated its first patient on Oct. 25, is part of an ongoing partnership between Allina and a...
