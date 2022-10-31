ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Mississippi Insight for Oct. 30, 2022: Lumumba and Henderson

By Tom Wright
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1muDSA_0itLziFU00

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba talks about water system repairs, long-term management, friction between him and Gov. Tate Reeves, and more. And Dr. Anita Henderson voices her concerns about the state of healthcare for women and children in Mississippi. Hosted by 12 News’ Byron Brown and produced by Tom Wright.

