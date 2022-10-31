Halloween party at the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Halloween isn’t just for children, as the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center in Springfield celebrated with a party.

Mayor Domenic Sarno helped host a Halloween party sponsored by the city’s Department of Elder Affairs. They didn’t wear a Halloween outfit but just about everyone else did.

Apparently, Halloween is one day when seniors can turn back the clock to when they were children. Kathy Daponde of Springfield said, “Oh meet people, have fun, play games, you’ll have lunch with everybody, for a good time.”

With the Senior center all dressed up for the occasion, Halloween 2022 retained the traditional look that delighted generations here in Western Massachusetts, which all began many years ago when they first went out trick or treating on Halloween Night.

