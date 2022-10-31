ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

VikingsTerritory

Bears Land WR Previously Linked to Vikings

The Chicago Bears were sellers before Tuesday, offloading Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles and Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. But on the day of the NFL’s trade deadline, Chicago reversed course, becoming buyers and landing Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh received a 2023 2nd-round pick...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu active for Bulls-Nets

The Chicago Bulls got a bit of good injury news ahead of Tuesday's road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Zach LaVine, who had been listed questionable with knee injury management, and Ayo Dosunmu, who had been questionable with a thoracic contusion, will both be active, head coach Billy Donovan told reporters pregame.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: LaVine barrage fuels comeback vs. Nets

Through two-and-a-half quarters, spotty Chicago Bulls' defense looked poised to sink them in a winnable game at the Brooklyn Nets. But Zach LaVine, with 20 fourth quarter points, and the rest of his side had other plans once closing time came around, and the Bulls left New York Tuesday night with a 108-99 victory and 4-4 record on the season.
The Associated Press

Texans hit halfway mark with 1 win in another bad season

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans look to be headed for their worst season in years. The undefeated Eagles beat the Texans 29-17 on Thursday night, Houston’s third straight loss since the season’s only win over the Jaguars on Oct. 9. The Texans (1-6-1) have arrived at the halfway mark of the season as one of two NFL teams with a lone victory. Houston had four wins in each of the last two seasons — and might not match that this season. The worst seasons in franchise history? In 2005 and 2013, with a 2-14 record.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports Chicago

LaVine off Bulls' injury report ahead of game vs. Celtics

Zach LaVine is off of the Chicago Bulls' injury report ahead of Friday's road matchup with the Boston Celtics, a positive sign as he manages his left knee. After undergoing surgery on that knee in the offseason, then experiencing soreness in the area between the end of the preseason and start of the regular season, the Bulls' medical staff has been monitoring LaVine closely early in the season. The two-time All-Star has missed three of the Bulls' nine games thus far: Their season opener against the Miami Heat, then the front end of separate back-to-back sets against the Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs, respectively.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Drummond out, White doubtful for Bulls-Celtics

The Chicago Bulls' bench is likely to be a bit shorthanded for Friday's road matchup with the Boston Celtics. Andre Drummond, who is nursing a left shoulder sprain, was listed out for the contest on the team's Thursday injury report, while Coby White, who has a left quad contusion, is doubtful.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Watch: LaVine buries full-court shot after shootaround

Zach LaVine did not wait until the start of Friday's game against the Boston Celtics to begin making highlights. No, the Chicago Bulls' two-time All-Star got straight to work after the team's morning shootaround at TD Garden, draining a full-court shot — no glass — just after the team wrapped practice:
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

LaVine reports feeling 'good' after first back-to-back

For the first time in the 2022-23 NBA season, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has completed both ends of a back-to-back set. On Tuesday, he scored 20 of his 29 points in a comeback victory at the Brooklyn Nets. Wednesday's win over the Charlotte Hornets at home was not as glorious — LaVine scored 10 points on woeful 4-for-16 shooting — but the only negative symptom the two-time All-Star reported postgame was tired legs.
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Toews scores in OT as Hawks beat Kings

The Blackhawks snapped their four-game losing streak with a 2-1 overtime win over the Los Angeles Kings at the United Center on Thursday. 1. The Blackhawks' offense couldn't get much cooking against the Kings, recording just five shots on goal in the first period and 17 total, which was their second-fewest of the season. Then Jonathan Toews happened in overtime when he scored for the fifth time in six games and the seventh time this season. He also extended his point streak to seven games. A blazing start.
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

Bears: NFL analyst names Bears star as trade deadline winner

As you may know it, the Chicago Bears pulled off one of the more notable trade deadline transactions yesterday. The team acquired former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool — a big name leading up to the deadline — for a second round pick. The move finally gives this...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Hawks offense dries up in loss to Isles

The Blackhawks fell to the New York Islanders 3-1 at the United Center on Tuesday for their fourth consecutive defeat. 1. Alex Stalock left the game just 2:56 into the first period after Casey Cizikas ran over Chicago's goaltender while taking the puck to the net. Stalock did not return and was placed in concussion protocol after the game, which means the Blackhawks are now down two goaltenders with Petr Mrazek still working his way back from a groin injury. Not ideal.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

