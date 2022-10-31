Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
Lakers News: Free Agent Ex-Laker Dwight Howard Makes Pitch For Possible Next Destinations
The 2020 Lakers champ thinks he still has more to give.
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving, say he's 'unfit to be associated with' team
The Brooklyn Nets have suspended star point guard Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay for his failure to "disavow antisemitism" and his refusal to acknowledge "specific hateful material" in the antisemitic film he promoted on social media. “Over the last several days, we have made repeated attempts...
Dwight Howard wants to join 1 particular NBA contender
Dwight Howard is giving his elevator pitch to one top NBA team. Appearing this week on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe, the eight-time All-Star center Howard said that he would be a “perfect” fit for the defending champion Golden State Warriors. “I’ve been a Warrior...
Bears Land WR Previously Linked to Vikings
The Chicago Bears were sellers before Tuesday, offloading Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles and Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. But on the day of the NFL’s trade deadline, Chicago reversed course, becoming buyers and landing Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh received a 2023 2nd-round pick...
Experts agree: Bears QB Justin Fields was a winner at the NFL trade deadline
The Chicago Bears were quite active during the NFL’s trade deadline, dealing linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive end Robert Quinn, as well as acquiring receiver Chase Claypool. With Smith and Quinn being traded, it speaks to a transition from prioritizing defense to offense, specifically how it pertains to quarterback...
Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu active for Bulls-Nets
The Chicago Bulls got a bit of good injury news ahead of Tuesday's road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Zach LaVine, who had been listed questionable with knee injury management, and Ayo Dosunmu, who had been questionable with a thoracic contusion, will both be active, head coach Billy Donovan told reporters pregame.
10 observations: Bulls' bench sparks rout of Hornets
Following a thrilling comeback win at the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, the Chicago Bulls needed only take care of business at home against the Charlotte Hornets to pull their record back over .500. And they did just that, winning 106-88 to move to 5-4 on the 2022-23 season. Here are...
10 observations: LaVine barrage fuels comeback vs. Nets
Through two-and-a-half quarters, spotty Chicago Bulls' defense looked poised to sink them in a winnable game at the Brooklyn Nets. But Zach LaVine, with 20 fourth quarter points, and the rest of his side had other plans once closing time came around, and the Bulls left New York Tuesday night with a 108-99 victory and 4-4 record on the season.
Texans hit halfway mark with 1 win in another bad season
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans look to be headed for their worst season in years. The undefeated Eagles beat the Texans 29-17 on Thursday night, Houston’s third straight loss since the season’s only win over the Jaguars on Oct. 9. The Texans (1-6-1) have arrived at the halfway mark of the season as one of two NFL teams with a lone victory. Houston had four wins in each of the last two seasons — and might not match that this season. The worst seasons in franchise history? In 2005 and 2013, with a 2-14 record.
LaVine off Bulls' injury report ahead of game vs. Celtics
Zach LaVine is off of the Chicago Bulls' injury report ahead of Friday's road matchup with the Boston Celtics, a positive sign as he manages his left knee. After undergoing surgery on that knee in the offseason, then experiencing soreness in the area between the end of the preseason and start of the regular season, the Bulls' medical staff has been monitoring LaVine closely early in the season. The two-time All-Star has missed three of the Bulls' nine games thus far: Their season opener against the Miami Heat, then the front end of separate back-to-back sets against the Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs, respectively.
How Williams can build off season-best performance
Patrick Williams finished with a season-high 12 points and seven rebounds in the Chicago Bulls' victory over the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday night. To which head coach Billy Donovan basically said: Do it again. "With a guy being in his third year, it has to come from within. There was no...
Drummond out, White doubtful for Bulls-Celtics
The Chicago Bulls' bench is likely to be a bit shorthanded for Friday's road matchup with the Boston Celtics. Andre Drummond, who is nursing a left shoulder sprain, was listed out for the contest on the team's Thursday injury report, while Coby White, who has a left quad contusion, is doubtful.
Watch: LaVine buries full-court shot after shootaround
Zach LaVine did not wait until the start of Friday's game against the Boston Celtics to begin making highlights. No, the Chicago Bulls' two-time All-Star got straight to work after the team's morning shootaround at TD Garden, draining a full-court shot — no glass — just after the team wrapped practice:
LaVine reports feeling 'good' after first back-to-back
For the first time in the 2022-23 NBA season, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has completed both ends of a back-to-back set. On Tuesday, he scored 20 of his 29 points in a comeback victory at the Brooklyn Nets. Wednesday's win over the Charlotte Hornets at home was not as glorious — LaVine scored 10 points on woeful 4-for-16 shooting — but the only negative symptom the two-time All-Star reported postgame was tired legs.
10 observations: Toews scores in OT as Hawks beat Kings
The Blackhawks snapped their four-game losing streak with a 2-1 overtime win over the Los Angeles Kings at the United Center on Thursday. 1. The Blackhawks' offense couldn't get much cooking against the Kings, recording just five shots on goal in the first period and 17 total, which was their second-fewest of the season. Then Jonathan Toews happened in overtime when he scored for the fifth time in six games and the seventh time this season. He also extended his point streak to seven games. A blazing start.
Jonathan Toews silencing the critics with hot start
Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews said at the beginning of training camp that he's going to "soak in every moment" this season and take things day by day. The question was about his future, but he's trying to apply that to his on-ice approach as well. On Thursday, Toews scored the...
Bears: NFL analyst names Bears star as trade deadline winner
As you may know it, the Chicago Bears pulled off one of the more notable trade deadline transactions yesterday. The team acquired former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool — a big name leading up to the deadline — for a second round pick. The move finally gives this...
10 observations: Hawks offense dries up in loss to Isles
The Blackhawks fell to the New York Islanders 3-1 at the United Center on Tuesday for their fourth consecutive defeat. 1. Alex Stalock left the game just 2:56 into the first period after Casey Cizikas ran over Chicago's goaltender while taking the puck to the net. Stalock did not return and was placed in concussion protocol after the game, which means the Blackhawks are now down two goaltenders with Petr Mrazek still working his way back from a groin injury. Not ideal.
Cubs prospect Mervis adds another honor to breakout '22
Add another accolade to the list for Cubs first base prospect Matt Mervis in his breakout 2022 season. Mervis was named an All-Star in the prestigious Arizona Fall League on Friday. He and pitching prospect Bailey Horn will represent the Cubs in the "Fall Stars" exhibition game on Sunday. Mervis...
