clarksvillenow.com
Khandra Smalley, community and business leader, dies in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Khandra Smalley, a community leader in Clarksville whose work helped many business and nonprofit organizations, died Thursday. Her passing was announced by her sister, Karyl Kirkland. “She absolutely loved this community and worked/volunteered to help make Clarksville a great place to work and live,”...
clarksvillenow.com
Blippi’s video with 3-year-old Clarksville superfan to air on Saturday
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – YouTube personality Blippi made a wild appearance in Clarksville this summer to meet 3-year-old Layla Breil and film a video together. That video is now scheduled to be posted on Saturday. Blippi is a popular YouTuber known for his orange and blue outfit as...
clarksvillenow.com
Chad Everett Brant
Chad Everett Brant, age 45, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at Sumitt Medical Center. Chad also known as “Goofy” was born March 4, 1977, in Hayti, MO to Jimmy Brant and Martha Adkins Brant. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents. In...
clarksvillenow.com
Fall costume party held by Clarksville nonprofit Inspiring Lady Bosses
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville nonprofit organization Inspiring Lady Bosses, along with the City of Clarksville, held a fall costume party on Oct. 29 with over 115 people in attendance. There were hot dogs served, chips and lemonade. A candy bag table was also available for attendees. Sponsors included Clarksville...
clarksvillenow.com
Center of Excellence for Field Biology, Clarksville Sustainability Board team up to form Healthy Yards program
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Center of Excellence for Field Biology at Austin Peay State University has partnered with the Clarksville Sustainability Board to offer a new program to help residents add more native plants and pollinators to local yards. The program, named Healthy Yards, has simple goals: to get...
clarksvillenow.com
Dicky Seay
Thomas Richard Seay, affectionately known as Dicky, age 77, of Montgomery County, TN passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Monday, November 7, 2022, at Madison Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Harriet Bryan officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Monday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the church.
clarksvillenow.com
Wilson joins F&M Mortgage team
CLARKSVILLE, TN –F&M Mortgage has added Amanda Wilson to its team of mortgage loan originators. Wilson is located at the Clarksville branch at 2601 Wilma Rudolph Blvd. “Amanda is a fantastic addition to our team,” said Rodney Wilds, SVP/Mortgage Manager. “She has built her reputation based on excellent customer service, communication, and time management skills. She brings a great deal of enthusiasm and commitment to both existing and prospective customer relationships.”
clarksvillenow.com
Charles Nelson Fillingham
Charles Nelson Fillingham, age 69, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at his home. Charles was born January 3, 1953, in Lansing, MI, to the late Earl Fillingham and Dorothy Bessler. He was also preceded in death by his son, Daniel Fillingham. He is survived by his wife,...
clarksvillenow.com
David Franklin Daniels
David Franklin Daniels, age 48, of Woodlawn, TN passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Tri Star Northcrest Medical Center in Springfield, TN. He was born on July 2, 1974, in Beckley, WV to Rhonda Noel Myler and the late Dennis Matthew Daniels. In his spare time, David enjoyed racing and working on cars.
clarksvillenow.com
Kathryn Cox Anthony
Kathryn Cox Anthony, age 98, of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully at Tennessee State Veterans Home. Kathryn was born February 9, 1924, in Clarksville, TN, to the late Elvis P. Cox and Maggie Mae Denny Cox. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Jones Anthony; daughter, Penny Anthony; brother, James Cox; sister, Christine Morrison.
clarksvillenow.com
Alexander Serrano
Alexander Serrano, age 63, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at his home. He was born in Newark, NJ on April 15, 1959, to Miguel Serrano and the late Elda Torres. Alexander was known for being a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He genuinely...
tbinewsroom.com
Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Nashville and Jackson
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. Job Duties: Responsible for receiving forensic evidence into the laboratory from law enforcement officers. Advises submitting agencies on recommended laboratory testing of evidence and notifies submitting agencies or individuals to retrieve completed evidence. Creates case files and enters data, including demographic case data and laboratory test assignments, using the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). Maintains the location and security of evidence in the vault area and maintains case records. Distributes evidence within the crime laboratory under proper chain of custody, performs basic clerical activities, and testifies in court as required regarding chain of custody. Assists Forensic Scientists with case work. This may include evidence screening, instrumental techniques, and/or other duties as assigned to assist with case work. Performs case folder clerical management duties such as case assignment and case folder filing. Performs basic laboratory quality control duties including reagent preparation, equipment checks, and safety checks. Performs laboratory housekeeping responsibilities including cleaning glassware and management of laboratory supplies.
3-year-old airlifted to Nashville after ‘self-inflicted’ shooting in Algood
A toddler has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Putnam County.
clarksvillenow.com
Justine ‘Rusti’ Dudek
A Celebration of Life service for Justine L. ‘Rusti’ Dudek, age 97, of Clarksville, TN, will be Monday, November 7, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sango Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, before the service, from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 3, 2022
Clarence Wayne Jones, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at his home. Born April 28, 1935 in Marshall County, Kentucky, he was the son of Reggie and Wilma (Jones) Jones. He was a machinist at the Tappan Stove Company in Murray. After the closure of Tappan, he...
WSMV
Alabama residents flood southern Tennessee for shot at Powerball jackpot
ARDMORE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A jackpot worth an estimated $1.2 billion is making dreamers out of Powerball players, and it’s made the Tennessee state line markets a desired destination for people from Alabama where there isn’t a lottery. In Ardmore, where some of the southern-most lottery shops are...
clarksvillenow.com
Roger Edward La Pointe
(GySgt. Ret.) Roger Edward La Pointe Sr., age 91, of Clarksville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Fieldstone Place. Roger was born October 9, 1931, in Southbridge, Mass., to the late Lionel Joseph La Pointe and Aurore Elodia Gaumonde La Pointe. He is also preceded in death by his first wife, Josephine Gervasio and siblings.
clarksvillenow.com
James L. Moss
James L. Moss, son to Lawson Moss, Sr., and Lucy Willis Pettus, began his earthly journey on January 31, 1934, in Clarksville, Tennessee. His grandson, Montavious “DaShaun” Talley, granddaughter, Nicole Blocker, great-grandson, Briareus Ladon Thomas, parents, sister, Virginia Ann Vanleer and brother, Lawson Moss, Jr., preceded him in death. Viewing Saturday, October 29, 2022, 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Foston Funeral Home.
WSMV
Parts of the historic Hancock House is set to be torn down on Friday.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parts of the historic Hancock House is set to be torn down on Friday. The house was built in the 1890s and was built on the site of a former stagecoach stop. Carl and Roberta Hancock ran it as a bed and breakfast prior to a...
WSMV
Missing Nashville woman found safe in West Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing 89-year-old woman the subject of a silver alert has been found safe in West Tennessee according to Metro Police. Police said Nancy Griffith was located safe and sound in Weakley County, about 140 miles northwest of Nashville, on Tuesday evening. She had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 70 and Sawyer Brown Road in a silver Chevy Cruze.
