Even after winning an LCS championship this past Summer Split, Cloud9 might be making some moves to improve its League of Legends roster for 2023. The team has reached verbal agreements with German mid laner Dimitri “Diplex” Ponomarev and former Gen.G Academy mid laner Jang “EMENES” Min-soo, according to a report by Blix.GG’s Alejandro Gomis. Additionally, the report claims the former will be the new starter for the LCS squad, while the latter will play for the organization’s Academy team.

1 DAY AGO