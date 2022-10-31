Read full article on original website
Related
All teams qualified for IEM Rio Major Legends Stage
The next stage of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major is inching closer and closer. The Legends Stage, the second of the event’s gauntlet Swiss format group stages, will pit 16 teams against each other with eight coveted playoff spots on the line. This stage is assured to feature the...
Astonishing Ax1Le falling headshot propels Cloud9 past GamerLegion and into Legends Stage of IEM Rio Major
With everything on the line, GamerLegion and Cloud9 faced off in round five of the Challengers Stage at the IEM Rio CS:GO Major today. A close series was eventually decided by one of the most unreal highlights in Major history. The two teams entered their match on completely opposite courses....
3 players who could have joined 100 Thieves for VCT 2023
North American organization 100 Thieves was in discussions to sign multiple players during the VALORANT offseason that inevitably fell through, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Arguably the most prominent move was the potential signing of Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker. Prior to the signing of Matthew “Cryo” Panganiban, yay was the No....
Brazilian crowd gives 00 Nation beautiful ovation after early exit from IEM Rio CS:GO Major
The return of Marcelo “coldzera” David and the debut of 00 Nation to a CS:GO Major didn’t go nearly as they and the crowd expected. 00 Nation are the first casualty of IEM Rio Major following a thrilling 1-2 defeat to the all-Mongolian team IHC. 00 Nation...
OG confirms ATF will explore options, leaving offlane spot open ahead of 2023 DPC season
Rumors of Ammar “ATF” Al-Assaf’s departure from OG surfaced yesterday. Various community members and streamers noticed that the position three player was practicing carry heroes in his ranked matches, and OG released an official statement today regarding ATF’s future in the organization. ATF has been moved...
Freezing in Brazil? Tech issues plague first days of IEM Rio CS:GO Major
The first few days of the Challengers Stage of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major have not lacked in excitement, thanks to an abundance of closely contested matches and incredible energy coming from the Brazilian crowd. But it’s not all been smooth sailing, and that’s not just in reference to the...
Cloud9 is reportedly replacing a veteran star on its LCS roster for 2023
Even after winning an LCS championship this past Summer Split, Cloud9 might be making some moves to improve its League of Legends roster for 2023. The team has reached verbal agreements with German mid laner Dimitri “Diplex” Ponomarev and former Gen.G Academy mid laner Jang “EMENES” Min-soo, according to a report by Blix.GG’s Alejandro Gomis. Additionally, the report claims the former will be the new starter for the LCS squad, while the latter will play for the organization’s Academy team.
Sh1ro, Cloud9 eliminate fan-favorite Imperial from IEM Rio CS:GO Major
The IEM Rio Major might’ve just seen one of its biggest matches yet. Imperial, the Brazilian team led by the “godfather” of Counter-Strike, FalleN, in an elimination match against the young-gun Cloud9 roster, with the CIS squad winning 2-0. C9 took the Imperial squad down in two...
FURIA vs. GamerLegion highlights day 3 of IEM Rio CS:GO Major
Tomorrow for the first time in IEM Rio Major Challengers Stage, the first stage of the competition in which Contenders and Challengers clash, will only feature advancement and elimination matches. From now on, all matches in the Challengers Stage are exclusively best-of-three series. There will be three matches between teams...
A Worlds 2022 finalist hits rank one in solo queue with just days to spare
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The League of Legends World Championship finals is only two days away and the hype cannot...
Jankos hints at what’s next for him after leaving G2
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. It’s the end of an era. Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski is leaving G2 Esports after five long...
GamerLegion’s boost on Overpass was OP. What does the IEM Rio Major rulebook say?
GamerLegion showed off a rather unusual boost on Overpass’ Connector during their match against Cloud9 today in the IEM Rio CS:GO Major Challengers Stage’s 2-2 pool. The European team boosted the Romanian rifler Ivan “iM” Mihai in the Connector Lamp on Overpass and caught C9’s player Timofey “interz” Yakushin totally off guard. He wasn’t expecting iM to be there and the Molotov he threw didn’t burn the GamerLegion rifler.
Going the distance: Second day of IEM Rio CS:GO Major sees all on-stage games go to 30 rounds
The Brazilian crowd was pivotal for the South American teams during the second day of the Challengers Stage of IEM CS:GO Rio Major. All seven maps played on stage on Tuesday went to at least 30 rounds, with 00 Nation and IHC’s game on Ancient being the only one to end on 30. In total, six remaining games went to overtime.
ESL quickly caves on IEM Rio Major changes after Gaules, CS:GO community outcry
Counter-Strike’s IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage has been a phenomenal showcasing of Brazilian pride. The South American rosters have had the cheers of the crowd behind them in every match, but this could be a problem for certain rosters. In an effort to prevent members of the IEM...
Marvel Snap will add a highly anticipated new game mode by the end of the year
Marvel Snap has caught on quickly with its fast-paced gameplay and card-collecting mechanics, becoming a favorite amongst Marvel fans and deck-builder aficionados alike. And today, the game’s creators announced a hotly-requested feature: letting players play against people they actually know. As it stands, Marvel Snap games only occur between...
Soniqs enters ‘new era’ with 2023 NA VALORANT roster
With the exciting new era of VALORANT just around the corner, eyes are already drifting toward the second tier of competition. While the partnered teams duke it out in the top-tier international leagues, those craving regional competition will be satisfied by the deep Challengers ecosystem that’s set to begin in January 2023.
Former Fortnite star benjyfishy ‘fully commits’ to going pro in VALORANT
After quitting competitive Fortnite to pursue VALORANT back in June, Benjy “benjyfishy” Fish is reaffirming his commitment to going pro and is now looking to field offers as a Chamber/duelist main. Over the past two months, he’s competed in various open qualifier events in the European scene with...
C9 star sh1ro redownloads Twitter just to pay respects to CS:GO legends FalleN and Imperial
The IEM Rio CS:GO Major is already shaping up to be a legendary event after only two days of the Challengers Stage. The majority of maps and series have gone the distance, and the raucous Rio crowd has been electric since the first minute. Day two ended with yet another...
NA? Nah. Jankos confirms he’s staying in Europe next season
The entire League of Legends community has been buzzing for days about Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski leaving G2 Esports after five incredibly successful years. Currently residing and streaming in Korea, Jankos has been slowly hinting at what’s next for him in the upcoming season. And today, Jankos confirmed he won’t be going to North America and competing in the LCS in 2023.
Why Deft vs. Faker makes for the most intriguing Worlds finals matchup in League history
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. For the first time in five years, Faker is back in the League of Legends Worlds...
