ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

All teams qualified for IEM Rio Major Legends Stage

The next stage of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major is inching closer and closer. The Legends Stage, the second of the event’s gauntlet Swiss format group stages, will pit 16 teams against each other with eight coveted playoff spots on the line. This stage is assured to feature the...
dotesports.com

3 players who could have joined 100 Thieves for VCT 2023

North American organization 100 Thieves was in discussions to sign multiple players during the VALORANT offseason that inevitably fell through, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Arguably the most prominent move was the potential signing of Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker. Prior to the signing of Matthew “Cryo” Panganiban, yay was the No....
dotesports.com

OG confirms ATF will explore options, leaving offlane spot open ahead of 2023 DPC season

Rumors of Ammar “ATF” Al-Assaf’s departure from OG surfaced yesterday. Various community members and streamers noticed that the position three player was practicing carry heroes in his ranked matches, and OG released an official statement today regarding ATF’s future in the organization. ATF has been moved...
dotesports.com

Freezing in Brazil? Tech issues plague first days of IEM Rio CS:GO Major

The first few days of the Challengers Stage of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major have not lacked in excitement, thanks to an abundance of closely contested matches and incredible energy coming from the Brazilian crowd. But it’s not all been smooth sailing, and that’s not just in reference to the...
dotesports.com

Cloud9 is reportedly replacing a veteran star on its LCS roster for 2023

Even after winning an LCS championship this past Summer Split, Cloud9 might be making some moves to improve its League of Legends roster for 2023. The team has reached verbal agreements with German mid laner Dimitri “Diplex” Ponomarev and former Gen.G Academy mid laner Jang “EMENES” Min-soo, according to a report by Blix.GG’s Alejandro Gomis. Additionally, the report claims the former will be the new starter for the LCS squad, while the latter will play for the organization’s Academy team.
dotesports.com

Sh1ro, Cloud9 eliminate fan-favorite Imperial from IEM Rio CS:GO Major

The IEM Rio Major might’ve just seen one of its biggest matches yet. Imperial, the Brazilian team led by the “godfather” of Counter-Strike, FalleN, in an elimination match against the young-gun Cloud9 roster, with the CIS squad winning 2-0. C9 took the Imperial squad down in two...
dotesports.com

FURIA vs. GamerLegion highlights day 3 of IEM Rio CS:GO Major

Tomorrow for the first time in IEM Rio Major Challengers Stage, the first stage of the competition in which Contenders and Challengers clash, will only feature advancement and elimination matches. From now on, all matches in the Challengers Stage are exclusively best-of-three series. There will be three matches between teams...
dotesports.com

Jankos hints at what’s next for him after leaving G2

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. It’s the end of an era. Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski is leaving G2 Esports after five long...
dotesports.com

GamerLegion’s boost on Overpass was OP. What does the IEM Rio Major rulebook say?

GamerLegion showed off a rather unusual boost on Overpass’ Connector during their match against Cloud9 today in the IEM Rio CS:GO Major Challengers Stage’s 2-2 pool. The European team boosted the Romanian rifler Ivan “iM” Mihai in the Connector Lamp on Overpass and caught C9’s player Timofey “interz” Yakushin totally off guard. He wasn’t expecting iM to be there and the Molotov he threw didn’t burn the GamerLegion rifler.
dotesports.com

ESL quickly caves on IEM Rio Major changes after Gaules, CS:GO community outcry

Counter-Strike’s IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage has been a phenomenal showcasing of Brazilian pride. The South American rosters have had the cheers of the crowd behind them in every match, but this could be a problem for certain rosters. In an effort to prevent members of the IEM...
dotesports.com

Marvel Snap will add a highly anticipated new game mode by the end of the year

Marvel Snap has caught on quickly with its fast-paced gameplay and card-collecting mechanics, becoming a favorite amongst Marvel fans and deck-builder aficionados alike. And today, the game’s creators announced a hotly-requested feature: letting players play against people they actually know. As it stands, Marvel Snap games only occur between...
dotesports.com

Soniqs enters ‘new era’ with 2023 NA VALORANT roster

With the exciting new era of VALORANT just around the corner, eyes are already drifting toward the second tier of competition. While the partnered teams duke it out in the top-tier international leagues, those craving regional competition will be satisfied by the deep Challengers ecosystem that’s set to begin in January 2023.
dotesports.com

Former Fortnite star benjyfishy ‘fully commits’ to going pro in VALORANT

After quitting competitive Fortnite to pursue VALORANT back in June, Benjy “benjyfishy” Fish is reaffirming his commitment to going pro and is now looking to field offers as a Chamber/duelist main. Over the past two months, he’s competed in various open qualifier events in the European scene with...
dotesports.com

NA? Nah. Jankos confirms he’s staying in Europe next season

The entire League of Legends community has been buzzing for days about Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski leaving G2 Esports after five incredibly successful years. Currently residing and streaming in Korea, Jankos has been slowly hinting at what’s next for him in the upcoming season. And today, Jankos confirmed he won’t be going to North America and competing in the LCS in 2023.

Comments / 0

Community Policy