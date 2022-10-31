ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

UPDATE: Jury finds Steve Pankey guilty, sentences him to life in prison for 1984 kidnapping, murder of Jonelle Matthews

By Morgan Mckenzie
Fort Morgan Times
 2 days ago
Idaho State Journal

Former Gubernatorial candidate convicted of killing Colorado girl who vanished in 1984

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate was convicted Monday of kidnapping and killing a 12-year-old Colorado girl who went missing nearly 40 years ago. Jurors found Steve Pankey, 71, guilty of felony murder, second-degree kidnapping and false reporting in the disappearance and death of Jonelle Matthews in 1984, the office of district attorney Michael Rourke said. A judge then sentenced him to life prison with the possibility of parole, the Greeley Tribune reported. ...
GREELEY, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley woman charged with assault outside Evans convenience store

A Greeley woman has been charged with assault after police said hit a man with her a vehicle at a convenience store. It happened October 14 outside the 7-Eleven on the 1000 block of 37th Avenue in Evans. An arrest affidavit, obtained by the Greeley Tribune, shows Brittney Mccoy was arguing with a man and threated to sic her pit bull on him. She then accelerated towards him, pinning the victim between her vehicle and his. She then fled the scene. The alleged assault was captured on the store’s surveillance video. Mccoy apparently told police the victim flashed a gun at her prompting her actions, but police said no weapon was seen on the surveillance video. For details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

3 men who died in suspected drug overdose in Denver were brothers, family says

DENVER — The three men who were found dead in Denver on Sunday after a suspected drug overdose were related, according to family. Police were called to an apartment on Kittredge Street in northeast Denver around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. On Tuesday, the coroner's office identified the three men who died there as 28-year-old Darren King Jr., 30-year-old Terrance King and 31-year-old Jairon Jackson.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Police get warrants for two juveniles suspected in deadly fire

Police in Lakewood have warrants for two juveniles they believe are responsible for Monday's fatal fire at the Tiffany Square Apartments near 9th and Sheridan.The early morning fire killed a 31-year-old mother and 10-year-old daughter and left ten injured, including three sent to the hospital."At this point, it does not appear that the mother and daughter, in particular, were targeted in this fire," said John Romero, Lakewood Police spokesman. "We're still talking to two people from the adjacent apartments to figure out if someone, in particular, was targeted or not." Kathleen Payton and her daughter Jazmine Payton-Aguayo were trapped in their...
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Deadly week: Aurora increases reward for homicide suspect as metro Denver grapples with shootings

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office identified the victims of an attack that left four dead on Sunday as a spate of shootings cast a pall over metro Denver in the last few days. A shooting in Denver on Monday left one dead and five more people hospitalized. In Lakewood, an apartment fire that police suspect as arson killed a mother and daughter also on Monday. Authorities launched a double homicide investigation in Denver on Sunday after a shooting left two dead. A woman was fatally...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver metro woman shot, killed in alleged carjacking incident

A woman from the Denver metro area died on Sunday after she was shot in what investigators believe was an attempted carjacking in Boulder County. The 21-year-old woman arrived at a hospital in Longmont with an apparent gunshot wound early on Sunday morning, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. She died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators believe the woman and her mother,...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

3 dead in possible drug overdose in Gateway neighborhood

Denver police are investigating a triple death in the Gateway neighborhood Sunday night, according to a tweet from the police department. Officials reported the three deaths in the 4500 block of Kittredge Street around 6:30 p.m. Investigators tweeted out an update just after noon Monday saying the deaths were "possibly a drug overdose," but gave no other details.
DENVER, CO

