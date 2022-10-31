UPDATE: Jury finds Steve Pankey guilty, sentences him to life in prison for 1984 kidnapping, murder of Jonelle Matthews

Read full article on original website
Former Gubernatorial candidate convicted of killing Colorado girl who vanished in 1984
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate was convicted Monday of kidnapping and killing a 12-year-old Colorado girl who went missing nearly 40 years ago. Jurors found Steve Pankey, 71, guilty of felony murder, second-degree kidnapping and false reporting in the disappearance and death of Jonelle Matthews in 1984, the office of district attorney Michael Rourke said. A judge then sentenced him to life prison with the possibility of parole, the Greeley Tribune reported. ...
1310kfka.com
Greeley woman charged with assault outside Evans convenience store
A Greeley woman has been charged with assault after police said hit a man with her a vehicle at a convenience store. It happened October 14 outside the 7-Eleven on the 1000 block of 37th Avenue in Evans. An arrest affidavit, obtained by the Greeley Tribune, shows Brittney Mccoy was arguing with a man and threated to sic her pit bull on him. She then accelerated towards him, pinning the victim between her vehicle and his. She then fled the scene. The alleged assault was captured on the store’s surveillance video. Mccoy apparently told police the victim flashed a gun at her prompting her actions, but police said no weapon was seen on the surveillance video. For details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
KRDO
Sentence given to a Denver nurse after pleading guilty to stealing Fentanyl from hospital patients
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Alejandro Gort, a 39-year-old from Denver, was sentenced to five years of probation after he pleaded guilty to obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and deception. According to the plea agreement, Gort worked the...
9News
Family mourn 21-year-old Boulder County murder victim
Taylor Smith-Maxwell was killed early Sunday during an attempted carjacking in Boulder County. The suspects have been charged with second-degree murder.
Victims identified in Aurora quadruple homicide; suspect remains at large
Authorities on Tuesday released the names of the four victims killed in a shooting in Aurora early Sunday morning. The suspect remains at large.
Woman threw rocks at suspect's truck prior to fatal shooting, affidavit says
AURORA, Colo. — An Iowa man accused of fatally shooting a woman in an Aurora parking lot last week told investigators he feared for his life when he shot the woman because she was trying to break into his truck. John Thoren called 911 to report the shooting in...
3 men who died in suspected drug overdose in Denver were brothers, family says
DENVER — The three men who were found dead in Denver on Sunday after a suspected drug overdose were related, according to family. Police were called to an apartment on Kittredge Street in northeast Denver around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. On Tuesday, the coroner's office identified the three men who died there as 28-year-old Darren King Jr., 30-year-old Terrance King and 31-year-old Jairon Jackson.
Police get warrants for two juveniles suspected in deadly fire
Police in Lakewood have warrants for two juveniles they believe are responsible for Monday's fatal fire at the Tiffany Square Apartments near 9th and Sheridan.The early morning fire killed a 31-year-old mother and 10-year-old daughter and left ten injured, including three sent to the hospital."At this point, it does not appear that the mother and daughter, in particular, were targeted in this fire," said John Romero, Lakewood Police spokesman. "We're still talking to two people from the adjacent apartments to figure out if someone, in particular, was targeted or not." Kathleen Payton and her daughter Jazmine Payton-Aguayo were trapped in their...
Video shows 3 suspects firing handguns in deadly East Colfax shooting
DENVER — Surveillance video shows three wanted suspects opening fire toward a group of people in a shooting that killed one person and wounded five others in East Colfax Tuesday. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Colfax Avenue and Verbena Street. One victim died...
Accused killer caught on camera before Aurora deaths
An Aurora man is still evading police after he is suspected of shooting and killing four people at his ex-girlfriend's home early Sunday morning.
CO truck driver shot, killed woman for throwing rocks at truck, documents show
FOX31 obtained arrest documents following a deadly shooting in a parking lot early Friday morning.
Deadly week: Aurora increases reward for homicide suspect as metro Denver grapples with shootings
The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office identified the victims of an attack that left four dead on Sunday as a spate of shootings cast a pall over metro Denver in the last few days. A shooting in Denver on Monday left one dead and five more people hospitalized. In Lakewood, an apartment fire that police suspect as arson killed a mother and daughter also on Monday. Authorities launched a double homicide investigation in Denver on Sunday after a shooting left two dead. A woman was fatally...
3 arrested after woman shot, killed in attempted carjacking in Boulder County
Three pursuit suspects were arrested after a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed in what the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office believes was an attempted carjacking early Sunday morning.
Police say domestic dispute led to shooting in Evans
Police in Evans are investigating a shooting they say started out as a domestic dispute Saturday night.
coloradopolitics.com
ACLU of Colorado calls on local governments to let those with felony convictions run for office
The American Civil Liberties Union sent letters to 12 Colorado governments Wednesday, demanding they stop barring people with felony convictions from running for public office. This warning comes after the ACLU successfully sued Aurora last year for the city charter's prohibition of former felons from holding elected office. An Arapahoe...
Police search for bank robbery suspect in Brighton
Police are asking people to avoid the 1600 block of Bridge Street in Brighton while they actively investigate a bank robbery.
Denver metro woman shot, killed in alleged carjacking incident
A woman from the Denver metro area died on Sunday after she was shot in what investigators believe was an attempted carjacking in Boulder County. The 21-year-old woman arrived at a hospital in Longmont with an apparent gunshot wound early on Sunday morning, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. She died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators believe the woman and her mother,...
Police: Triple-death investigation shows possible ODs
The Denver Police Department is investigating three deaths in the Gateway neighborhood Sunday evening.
77-year-old woman traumatized after SWAT raided her home, no evidence found
In search of a stolen car and guns, DPD served a search warrant on 77-year-old Ruby Johnson's home and found nothing – she and her community want an apology. Chapter 1 Denver SWAT serves a search warrant at Ruby Johnson's Montbello. Ruby Johnson, a 77-year-old grandmother, was watching TV...
3 dead in possible drug overdose in Gateway neighborhood
Denver police are investigating a triple death in the Gateway neighborhood Sunday night, according to a tweet from the police department. Officials reported the three deaths in the 4500 block of Kittredge Street around 6:30 p.m. Investigators tweeted out an update just after noon Monday saying the deaths were "possibly a drug overdose," but gave no other details.
