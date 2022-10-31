ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

UCO feeding students, reducing food waste with Broncho Bites

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YzjkS_0itLyhG800

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A local university is doing its part to reduce food waste and help feed hungry students on campus.

The University of Central Oklahoma has launched the Broncho Bites program.

Organizers say food that is left over from Ayers Kitchen, UCO’s main dining facility, will be repackaged and sent to the Broncho Bites refrigerator, which is outside of the Central Pantry.

Police: Multiple arrests made in illegal gambling operation

The food is available to all UCO students, faculty, and staff to take.

Any unclaimed meals will be taken to a compost bin where compost will serve as fertilizer for UCO’s campus gardens.

“We are so proud to be able to play a small part, here at UCO, in alleviating food insecurity and reducing greenhouse gas emissions through composting,” Mark Walvoord, assistant director of UCO’s Student Transformative Learning Record, said. “Receiving this sustainability grant reminds us of the impact a small group of individuals can make on our campus and the larger ecosystem.”

Several arrested in suspected prescription painkiller drug ring

Since its launch, Broncho Bites has already recovered 25 pounds of food.

Interested UCO students, faculty and staff can sign up for the program and will be notified via text or email when meals are available in the Broncho Bites refrigerator.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
OKLAHOMA STATE
405magazine.com

4 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: November 3-6

There might be no more tricks, but the 405 has plenty of treats. From artsy adventures to tree-planting pleasures, here’s what you can do in Oklahoma City this weekend. Every first Friday of the month, over 80 artists and vendors from across the state gather to provide a festive evening of live entertainment and new exhibits in the Paseo Arts District. Patrons can eat at the 10 brick-and-mortar restaurants in the area, shop at merchants along the streets, and view the unveiling of two collections in November. Gallery I, titled “Solo”, will showcase 50-to-100 photographs by Maria Chaverri of he solo travels across 20 different locations. In Gallery II, the exhibition is titled “The Small Art Show” and will include tiny, original artwork by Behnaz Sohrabian no larger than 15 inches and made with a variety of art mediums. Bring your leashed pets along to walk the streets and take your friends to experience a lovely night celebrating art in Oklahoma City. 6–9 p.m., Paseo Arts District, OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy