UCO feeding students, reducing food waste with Broncho Bites

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A local university is doing its part to reduce food waste and help feed hungry students on campus.

The University of Central Oklahoma has launched the Broncho Bites program.

Organizers say food that is left over from Ayers Kitchen, UCO’s main dining facility, will be repackaged and sent to the Broncho Bites refrigerator, which is outside of the Central Pantry.

The food is available to all UCO students, faculty, and staff to take.

Any unclaimed meals will be taken to a compost bin where compost will serve as fertilizer for UCO’s campus gardens.

“We are so proud to be able to play a small part, here at UCO, in alleviating food insecurity and reducing greenhouse gas emissions through composting,” Mark Walvoord, assistant director of UCO’s Student Transformative Learning Record, said. “Receiving this sustainability grant reminds us of the impact a small group of individuals can make on our campus and the larger ecosystem.”

Since its launch, Broncho Bites has already recovered 25 pounds of food.

Interested UCO students, faculty and staff can sign up for the program and will be notified via text or email when meals are available in the Broncho Bites refrigerator.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.