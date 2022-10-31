Video from “inside the crowd crush” that killed 154 people at Halloween event

SEOUL, South Korea (KFOR/Storyful) – Shock is sweeping over Seoul, South Korea as at least 154 people, including U.S. citizens, were crushed to death during the country’s first Halloween event since COVID-19 protocols were lifted.

Video above shows what it was like inside that massive crush on October 29th, as people could be heard screaming.

The death toll includes at least 26 foreign nationals, two of whom were U.S. citizens, according to CNN.

Other counties that have confirmed their citizens are among the dead include France, China, Iran, Sri Lanka, Japan, Thailand, Australia and Norway.

A national period of mourning is now underway, with South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol offering condolences . “My heart is heavy and hard to express my sorrow.”

