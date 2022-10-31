ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk gets invited to mandatory manager training after buying company

By Breanna Robinson
 3 days ago

Elon Musk , the new owner of Twitter , revealed that he got invited to a mandatory manager training course shortly after buying the company outright.

On Sunday (30 October), the tech billionaire took to his account, sharing a screenshot image of the email he received for the training.

"Just received this email from Twitter. This is an actual, real email that was autogenerated," he captioned the tweet.

Within the screenshot, the course, titled "Managing @Twitter 101," is set to explain what being a good manager is all about.

"M101 covers what it means to be a good manager at Twitter by showing you how to create opportunities for impact, help your Tweeps grow their careers, and demonstrate care for your team," the post read.

The email also said that Musk has "only 30 days" to do the course before he can get enrolled in "Managing @Twitter 201."

In another tweet, Musk seemed to joke about how demanding the platform is to only give him30 days to "learn this priceless information!"

[twitter_embed https://twitter.com/elonmusk/statuses/1586680643831836677 text="\u201cJust received this email from Twitter. This is an actual, real email that was autogenerated \ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\u201d" name="Elon Musk" screen_name="elonmusk" id="1586680643831836677" created_ts=1667129119 iframe_id="twitter-embed-1586680643831836677" expand=1 embed_desktop_width=550 embed_desktop_height=765 embed_mobile_width=375 embed_mobile_height=638]

He also quipped that the proceeding course "is such a tantalizing carrot …"

On Friday (28 October), Musk finally completed his purchase of Twitter for a staggering $44bn after several months of assumptions and negotiation.s

The world's richest man took to his Twitter on Thursday (27 October) and wrote: "the bird is freed."

The tech billionaire's main criticism of the social media platform was its policing of the right to "free speech."

Musk's takeover has been greeted with mixed emotions about how he will run the platform and if misinformation will be given a bigger platform.

One of those reactions comes from disinformation expert Ben Collins who appeared to hold back tears following Musk's seeming take on a fringe conspiracy theory against the violent attack on Paul Pelosi.

"Lies on the internet move faster than the truth," Collins told NBC Morning Joe hosts.

