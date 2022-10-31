ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Elon Musk complains about being asked about Trump’s Twitter return

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGxmo_0itLyIO500

Elon Musk buys Twitter: Which banned celebrity accounts could be reinstated?

Elon Musk has only owned Twitter for a handful of days but the billionaire already seems tired of being asked when Donald Trump could return to the platform.

The world’s richest person took to Twitter, which he finally bought for $44bn last week after months of trying to back out of the deal, to complain about being asked about the one-term president.

“If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money!” Mr Musk tweeted on Monday.

Before his takeover, Mr Musk said that he believed Twitter was wrong for banning Mr Trump in the wake of his supporters attacking the US Capitol on January 6.

He called the move a “mistake” earlier this year at a financial conference, while not directly saying whether he’d reverse the decision once he owned the company.

“I do think that it was not correct to ban Donald Trump,” said Mr Musk in May. “I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice.”

On Friday, a day after firing top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal chief Vijaya Gadde, the billionaire revealed that banned accounts like that of former president Donald Trump would not immediately be reinstated.

He said the social media company would be setting up a “content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints” to consider which accounts to allow back. Earlier Mr Musk tweeted that “the bird is freed”.

Despite Mr Musk’s assertion that Mr Trump may not be welcomed back into the fold, the former president celebrated the Tesla CEO’s purchase of Twitter by posting on his own, very similar social media platform, Truth Social.

“TRUTH SOCIAL has become somewhat of a phenomena. Last week it had bigger numbers than all other platforms, including TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and the rest. It also looks and works better to my eye. I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country,” Mr Trump said.

In addition to his Twitter ban, Mr Trump was also barred from using Instagram and Facebook for his repeated election denials and pushing of misinformation.

The deadly riot at the US Capitol has been blamed for the deaths of several police officers and resulted in charges of seditious conspiracy for some of Mr Trump’s hardline supporters.

Comments / 24

Annie Campbell
3d ago

If Musk let's him back on, many of Twitter's biggest advertisers have told him they'd pull out and some already have.

Reply(3)
4
Related
Business Insider

Elon Musk says his teenage daughter doesn't want to be associated with him because of what he calls 'full-on communism' taught in schools and widespread hatred of the wealthy

Elon Musk said "full-on communism" taught in schools led to his estrangement from his teenage daughter. There's "a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," Musk told the Financial Times. Musk's daughter recently filed to change her name, saying she doesn't want to be related to Musk. Elon Musk...
The List

Kanye West Has A Lot To Say About Jared Kushner And Ivanka Trump

Award-winning musician, producer, and rapper Kanye West isn't one to hide how he really feels about anybody. The artist has turned to various polarizing takes throughout the years, leaving fans stunned with his controversial moves on social media. Many of West's most eye-catching opinions revolve all around politics. For example, in 2020, West announced an impromptu run for president. Though the BBC reported that he only garnered around 60,000 votes — a huge drop-off compared to the other independent in the race, Jo Jorgensen, who got around 1.5 million — West showed that he was serious about entering the political ring.
Washington Examiner

The Trump Tapes: Trump heard dropping f-bombs and bragging about toughness in audio

Former President Donald Trump was heard on audio recordings bragging about advanced weapons and toughness to journalist Bob Woodward. Trump was also heard casually dropping multiple f-bombs in his recorded interactions with the journalist, which were obtained by CNN and played on Anderson Cooper 360 Tuesday night. "I have built...
The Independent

Elon Musk says he’s spoken to Kanye West about his antisemitic tweet: ‘He took my concerns to heart’

Elon Musk has revealed he has spoken to Kanye West, who remains embroiled in controversy for posting antisemitic messages.The world’s richest man said in a tweet that he spoke to the rapper to express his concerns about his recent tweet and he believes West took his concerns to heart.West, now called Ye after officially changing his name, was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after he accused rapper Diddy of being controlled by “Jewish people”, alluding to a long-standing antisemitic trope.“Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took...
Business Insider

Elon Musk's ex-wife is reportedly the mysterious phone contact 'TJ' who texted him about fighting 'woke-ism' at Twitter, and called the banning of a conservative satire site 'crazy'

Recently revealed texts from Elon Musk included conversations with a contact 'TJ.'. The texts were from Elon Musk's ex-wife, Talulah Jane Riley, Bloomberg reported. In the weeks before his Twitter offer, she called on Musk to "fight woke-ism'' at the company. Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley texted the billionaire about...
NBC News

Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.

Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
Business Insider

Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument

Former First Lady Melania Trump will join other first ladies to promote a women's suffrage monument. She tweeted that she is "honored" to help secure a monument "of enduring inspiration" for women. There are currently no women from American history memorialized on the National Mall. Melania Trump will join First...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

The Independent

906K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy