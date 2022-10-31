ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temporary Road Closures Announced for October 31

Alexandria, Virginia
 2 days ago

ALEXANDRIA, VA. – There will be temporary road closures in Alexandria for the South Lee Street Halloween Event.

The closures are scheduled to begin on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. with the 100-600 blocks of South Lee Street between King and Gibbon Streets closing. The streets are slated to be reopened by 8:00 p.m.

Please note:

  • Officers will be directing traffic in the 600-800 blocks of South Lee Street between Gibbon and Green Streets.
  • Normal traffic operations are expected to resume at 8 p.m.

The public can expect an increased police presence in the area, and drivers are asked to remain alert. Please note there is a possibility of other road closures that are not mentioned which would take place as an increased safety measure.

Illegally parked vehicles may be ticketed or towed. If you believe your vehicle was towed from a public street, please call our Department of Emergency & Customer Communications at 703.746.4444.

For media inquiries email APDnews@alexandriava.gov or call 703.746.6600.

This release is available at: Alexandriava.gov/go/4094

