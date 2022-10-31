Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Related
Deadly crash blocks busy Catawba County intersection; troopers investigating
NEWTON, N.C. — Highway patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Catawba County Friday morning. The wreck was at the intersection of Highway 16 and Mount Olive Church Road in Newton just after 6 a.m. State troopers said an SUV turned into the path of a car,...
1 dead, 1 hurt in southwest Charlotte crash; speed a factor, investigators say
CHARLOTTE — One person died in a crash on a southwest Charlotte road that began on Interstate 77, troopers told Channel 9. It happened before 3 a.m. Friday. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash began on I-77 and ended up on Arrowood Road, under the interstate.
Armed suspect taken into custody following police chase in Lake Wylie: YCSO
An area highway was partially shut down Thursday following a police chase and arrest, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.
A Davidson County man is dead after his car runs him over in his driveway, police say
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after his own car kills him at his home in Davidson County, according to troopers. Troopers were called to a residence on Lake Drive about a deadly collision Monday afternoon. 71-year-old Marshall David Kestler was returning home as he was pulling...
WXII 12
Wilkes County teacher killed after driver hits deer, crashes into teacher's truck on NC-18
SPARTA, N.C. — A Sparta man has died after a head-on crash in Alleghany County Tuesday morning. He was a Wilkes County Schools employee, officials say. It happened on NC-18, near NC-88, around 6:45 a.m. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a 26-year-old driver, of Laurel Springs, was...
WBTV
Deputies: Lake Wylie highway shut down due to police situation.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Highway. 274 in Lake Wylie from the BP gas station to Highway 49 is shut down due to a police situation Thursday afternoon. The York County Sheriff’s Office says a pursuit took place after an attempted traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 5 and Shiloh Road. The chase ended at the BP and the driver won’t get out of the vehicle.
2 Charlotte teens arrested, 2 others hospitalized after police chase in stolen vehicle ends in crash
The incident began at 2:33 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, in the Gateway Blvd. area, police said.
WBTV
More charges made after police chase in Mooresville involving 2 adults, 3 juveniles
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A vehicle chase involving five suspects ended in a crash early Thursday morning, the Mooresville Police Department says. Officers say around 2:33 a.m. on Nov. 3, they observed a breaking and entering of vehicles in the Gateway Boulevard area. When officers approached, five suspects fled in...
WBTV
19-year-old arrested following Statesville car chase that ended in crash
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man after a car chase near W. Front Street at N. Oakland Ave. Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on Oct. 25 for a registration violation and the driver failed to stop, leading to a pursuit before the vehicle was lost sight of.
Road blocked after crash brings utility pole down in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A road was blocked in northwest Charlotte Tuesday morning due to a crash, which brought down a utility pole and lines into the road. It happened on Oakdale Road around 4 a.m. Tuesday, between Interstate 485 and Miranda Road. According to paramedics, no one was hurt in...
MEDIC: No one hurt after CATS bus plows through fence, just missing Derita home
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte Area Transit System bus slid off the road Sunday night, nearly hitting a house. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Nevin Road, near Cindy Lane in Charlotte’s Derita neighborhood. The bus took out a chain-link fence, coming to a stop just before it...
WBTV
Medic: Three injured in multi-car crash near South Carolina border
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people are injured and traffic is snarled from a multi-car crash on Interstate 77 in Charlotte. The crash happened near the North/South Carolina state line on I-77 North, near Arrowhead Road. WBTV crews say traffic is backed up for miles. Live video from the scene...
Teen shot in arm, leg in yard of Rock Hill home, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 18-year-old man was found shot twice in the yard of a home in Rock Hill Tuesday evening, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said officers responded to a home on the 400 block of Rich Street where they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds […]
‘No teeth’: Prosecutors face challenges in stopping Charlotte’s street racers
CHARLOTTE — We’ve shown you the reckless street takeovers all across the Queen City -- drivers block traffic and eat up the asphalt, and innocent people are caught in the chaos. Now Channel 9 is learning that even if the drivers are caught, they may not face much punishment.
WBTV
Crash takes down power lines, shuts down busy northwest Charlotte intersection
The Charlotte Area Transit System is looking for your opinion on the plan to change the Lynx Silver Line route. Monday marked the first day of oral arguments in the case to decide whether affirmative action should be overruled. Passerby credited with alerting residents to house fire. Updated: 19 hours...
Family searches for Burke County man missing since September
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Family members of a missing Burke County man are desperate and have now put up hundreds of missing-person flyers across the foothills. Jason Sheffield, 31, hasn’t been seen since the end of September. His family has spent the last two weeks placing his photo and information inside stores and on car windshields.
Drivers involved in accidents on I-77 express lanes sued for lost revenues from toll lanes
Some drivers who have ended up in accidents on the I-77 express lanes in Charlotte are being hit with lawsuits from the private company that manages the 26-mile stretch. According to WSOC-TV, which broke the story earlier this week, I-77 Mobility Partners has sued drivers involved in accidents on the express lanes, claiming damages to the roadway and loss of revenue. Reporter Joe Bruno says during a search of court records, WSOC discovered a lawsuit filed by the company against a driver. Bruno spoke with WFAE's Gwendolyn Glenn on Wednesday about the report.
qcnews.com
Suspect who injured 3 with machete appears in Gastonia court
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Prosecutors said in court Wednesday a man with a machete started “hacking away” at three construction workers for no apparent reason. The suspect told the judge in court that he has been taking medicine that he says a doctor prescribed to him.
Truck tows Midnight Diner to new location in Uptown
CHARLOTTE — A popular South End staple has made its way to a new spot. The Midnight Diner closed its original location in September. Crews used a large truck and trailer overnight Tuesday to move the building from East Carson Street to its new home in Uptown. The building...
WBTV
Dangerous Huntersville intersection under state investigation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is investigating the safety of the Hambright Road and Mt. Holly-Huntersville intersection because drivers say it’s not safe. “I’ve seen a lot of close calls, I’ve been a part of them at times,” said driver Tara Peace....
Comments / 0