Huntersville, NC

WBTV

Deputies: Lake Wylie highway shut down due to police situation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Highway. 274 in Lake Wylie from the BP gas station to Highway 49 is shut down due to a police situation Thursday afternoon. The York County Sheriff’s Office says a pursuit took place after an attempted traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 5 and Shiloh Road. The chase ended at the BP and the driver won’t get out of the vehicle.
LAKE WYLIE, SC
WBTV

Medic: Three injured in multi-car crash near South Carolina border

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people are injured and traffic is snarled from a multi-car crash on Interstate 77 in Charlotte. The crash happened near the North/South Carolina state line on I-77 North, near Arrowhead Road. WBTV crews say traffic is backed up for miles. Live video from the scene...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Drivers involved in accidents on I-77 express lanes sued for lost revenues from toll lanes

Some drivers who have ended up in accidents on the I-77 express lanes in Charlotte are being hit with lawsuits from the private company that manages the 26-mile stretch. According to WSOC-TV, which broke the story earlier this week, I-77 Mobility Partners has sued drivers involved in accidents on the express lanes, claiming damages to the roadway and loss of revenue. Reporter Joe Bruno says during a search of court records, WSOC discovered a lawsuit filed by the company against a driver. Bruno spoke with WFAE's Gwendolyn Glenn on Wednesday about the report.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Suspect who injured 3 with machete appears in Gastonia court

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Prosecutors said in court Wednesday a man with a machete started “hacking away” at three construction workers for no apparent reason. The suspect told the judge in court that he has been taking medicine that he says a doctor prescribed to him.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Dangerous Huntersville intersection under state investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is investigating the safety of the Hambright Road and Mt. Holly-Huntersville intersection because drivers say it’s not safe. “I’ve seen a lot of close calls, I’ve been a part of them at times,” said driver Tara Peace....
HUNTERSVILLE, NC

