Gamespot
Call Of Duty: MW2, Warzone 2, And Mobile Adding Pogba, Neymar Jr., and Messi
As rumored, the a trio of famous footballers are heading to Call of Duty. Activision officially announced that Paul Pogba, Neymar Jr., and Lionel Messi are "suiting up" for Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2.0, and Call of Duty. Mobile. This presumably means they will be playable characters in those titles.
Gamespot
Neymar Jr. Comes To PUBG For Some Reason
Krafton has announced that PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds will be introducing a collaboration with Brazilian footballer Neymar da Silva Santo Junior, with themed visuals popping up in game, and items available in the in-game store. The Neymar collaboration is dropping as a part of update 20.2, which is due out on PC...
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 15 Tier List: Best Legends For Battle Royale
Frenetic battle royale Apex Legends has seen significant success in the genre, and that can at least partially be contributed to its creative cast of playable legends, each of which brings something unique to a team's composition. Whether it's a defensive kit for holding back foes, an aggressive kit for pushing them, or a support kit that aids allies, players have a wide selection of legends to choose from to ensure they're playing a role that suits them. But while every legend has their place in the Apex Games, there will always be a few that sit on the top of the game’s meta--just as there will always be some that can't quite reach the same level of greatness each season. Here's our tier list of the best legends in Apex Legends.
Gamespot
EA To Launch A "Major" Game Before April, And People Think It's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
As part of EA's latest financial report, the publisher disclosed that it plans to release a "major" game in the next few months, but hasn't actually confirmed what it is. In a slide pertaining to EA FY2023 game slate, the company listed a "major IP" that is set to be released in the company's Q4 2023 (January-March 2023). Whatever this game is, it will be released during the quarter alongside the Dead Space remake, EA Sports PGA Tour, Wild Hearts, and the next Super Mega Baseball game.
Gamespot
A "Notable" Number Of Destiny 2 PS5 Players Are Still Using The PS4 Version
Like several other games of the PS4 and Xbox One era, Destiny 2 received a new-gen console update shortly after the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S systems launched. The upgrades were pretty substantial, but on PS5, many players have still been playing the PS4 edition of Destiny 2. Bungie has...
