Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
NYC Commissioner Eric Ulrich Resigns After Coming Under a Gambling InvestigationAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Another Rikers Island Inmate dies, the 18th in 2022News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Renna Media
Governor Livingston High School Yearbook Selected for their Excellence
The staff of the Governor Livingston High School (GLHS) yearbook, The Claymore, was recently selected by their publisher Herff Jones to be featured in the yearly Portfolio (Vol. 27) for the 2021 yearbook. The Claymore was highlighted in the anthology and photo gallery sections for their excellent photography and spread design. The schools included in the book were chosen based on their creative and innovative designs, theme packaging, photography, and storytelling.
Renna Media
Rahway High School Presents Fall Drama Production: Puffs
If you long for more books and movies about wizarding worlds, wait no further. Rahway High School’s fall drama production, Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic, will provide many recognizable characters and a ton of nostalgia for audience members of all ages. Director...
Renna Media
History of New Jersey Lecture Series at the Linden Public Library
The Linden Public Library is proud to host the 2022 History of New Jersey Lecture Series between September and November. Each lecture will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the Columbia Bank Room on the third floor of the library. Light refreshments will be provided and all members of the general public are encouraged to attend.
Renna Media
Union Township’s Halloween Weekend of Festivities
The Township of Union’s Recreation Department and Police Department invited the community to celebrate Halloween with them and enjoy a jam-packed weekend of frights and spooky fun. The celebration began on Saturday, Oct. 22nd, with the Recreation Department’s Halloween Spooktacular featuring their Trunk-or-Treat & All Hallows Evening. The festivities conclude on Sunday, Oct. 23rd, with the Police Department’s Annual Trunk-or-Treat.
Amazing Winter Walk It’s Like Being In A Christmas Movie in Millburn, New Jersey
We are just under two months away from Christmas and here in New Jersey, there are many ways to enjoy the beauty of the season. One huge part of Christmas displays is the amazing lights that highlight many decorating styles. Nothing is more beautiful, to me, than to stroll through holiday displays that have fantastic lights to bring the scenery to life after dark. Lighting can be used for many holidays, but Christmas lights are simply gorgeous.
Renna Media
Garwood Green Team Beautifies Rankin Street Triangle
Saturday, October 15 was a busy day for the Garwood Green Team as the group, with other community volunteers, completed a second planting – this one at the ‘Rankin Street Triangle’ formed where Rankin and Locust avenues and Oak Street come together. This site contains a memorial dedicated to the deceased members of the Garwood Police Reserves, Police Department, and Fire Department and the team believed it was in need of an overhaul.
Renna Media
Berkeley Heights Resident Katie Weiss Exhibits Paintings in NYC
Reception: Thursday, November 3, 5 – 8 p.m. Artist’s Talk: Saturday, November 5, 2 p.m. Gallery Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Berkeley Heights resident Katie Weiss will exhibit recent landscape paintings and monotypes at Prince Street Gallery from November 1 – 26, 2022. The gallery is located at 547 West 27th Street, Suite 504, New York, NY.
Renna Media
Academic Honors at Westfield High School
At its October 18, 2022, meeting, the Westfield Board of Education welcomed Westfield High School 12th grader Andrew Matus, a semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Matus is among a nationwide pool of about 16,000 semifinalists who represent less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors. These academically talented students have the opportunity to continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships that will be offered next spring.
Renna Media
Cranford Knights of Columbus Donates Golf Outing Proceeds
On Friday, September 16th, the Cranford Knights of Columbus held their 19th Annual Golf Outing at the Galloping Hill Golf Course in Kenilworth. 111 Golfers attended and helped raise funds for our Worthy Charities. The Council donated $5,000 to the Shining Stars Network which is an organization that creates platforms...
Renna Media
“Here for the Holidays” Showcase – November 3
Millburn Township – “Here for the Holidays” Showcase. A new, exclusive experience driven showcase of over 30 vendors. with everything you need to entertain and look your best for the holidays. Please join us for the first annual “Here for the Holidays” Showcase, Thursday, November 3, 2022...
Renna Media
Roselle Park to hold annual Veterans Day Remembrance Service
The Borough of Roselle Park will be holding its annual Veterans Day Remembrance Service on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Roselle Park Veterans Memorial Library (404 Chestnut Street) at 11:00 a.m. This service will honor all veterans, living or deceased, who served in the United States Armed Forces. Current service...
Renna Media
County Seeks Donations for Adopt-A-Family Program
Due to inflation and the rising cost of food, many Somerset County families are struggling to make ends meet. According to the New Jersey Department of Health, more than 17,000 Somerset County residents were identified as food insecure in 2019. Residents can help feed their neighbors in need by donating to the 13th annual Adopt-A-Family program. A donation of $48 will feed a family of six, but any donation amount will be gratefully accepted.
Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor
While New York’s Halloween season saw its fair share of topical pop culture costumes, one intrepid theater artist took on 2022’s unofficial and least-liked celebrity: the spotted lanternfly. Freelance designer Brendan McCann turned to the infamous invasive pest for inspiration, then risked being squished in a spectacular photo shoot which he generously shared with W42ST. […] The post Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor appeared first on W42ST.
Award Winning Pizzaiolo Returns To NJ Roots With Opening Of Morristown Restaurant
An award-winning pizza chef is returning to his cheesy, saucy, crispy New Jersey roots with the opening of his new restaurant in Morristown. Coniglios is now open at 11 South St. in Morristown, taking over for Bareburger, which closed in March. Nino Coniglio, a Garden State native, moved to Brooklyn...
Renna Media
Military Family Month is an Opportunity to Thank and Support Local Families
The Gateway Family YMCA helps families of military personnel maintain health and well-being while their loved ones serve our country. Since its inception in 1996, YMCAs have celebrated Military Family Month, providing Americans the opportunity to recognize the dedication, sacrifice, and service of military personnel and their families. Throughout the year, and especially this November, The Gateway Family YMCA supports military families with programs and initiatives that improve their well-being and provide opportunities to connect with other families waiting at home.
Let the leaves stay where they fall (Letter to the Editor)
On behalf of Montclair Climate Action, I would like to encourage homeowners to leave their leaves on the ground this fall. There are many benefits to this simple practice: You’ll enrich your soil, improve your lawn, save on yard work and help preserve the natural habitat of local animals, plants and insects.
gocavos.org
Plans for Emerson’s Italian Club
Emerson welcomes the Italian Club for the 4th time this year! Club advisor Annie Pacciani explains how she has many plans for the future of the Italian Club. “We have a fundraiser on December 3rd at Panera Bread in Woodcliff Lake,” Pacciani states. The Italian Club is full of...
A glance across the bar leads to a friendship, a courtship, a wedding, a union of two families: Meet Megan and Andrew!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was the summer of 2015 when Megan Aileen Sullivan and Andrew Lava first exchanged glances across the room in Brooklyn’s Kettle Black Sports Bar & Restaurant, a neighborhood dining spot owned by the Casatelli family. The local venue had always been familiar to...
Renna Media
Westfield High School Wins Group 4 ShopRite Cup
Westfield High School received the Group 4 ShopRite Cup for the 2021-2022 school year at a ceremony held on October 1 at Gary Kehler Stadium. The prestigious recognition is awarded annually at the end of the school year to the top athletic programs in New Jersey in each of four public school groups and two non-public school groups. This is the second-ever ShopRite Cup win for Westfield High School since 2010.
This Christmas Light Drive-Thru Looks Amazing in New Jersey
There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my heart. This Christmas light drive-thru looks amazingly, magical. I know it's...
