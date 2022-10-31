ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, PA

27 First News

Roselyn Chamberlain, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Roselyn Chamberlain, 90, formerly of Sharpsville passed away peacefully on Wednesday November 2, 2022 in Nugent Convalescent Home. Roselyn was born September 13, 1932 to Ruth (Shumac) and Alfred Collins in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She married her husband, the late Raymond G. Chamberlain. Roselyn was affectionately...
SHARPSVILLE, PA
27 First News

Larry W. Thompson, Sr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Larry W. Thompson, Sr., 80, of New Castle passed away Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2022, in St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Thompson was born August 11, 1942, in New Castle, a son of Harry and Gertrude Thompson. A 1960 graduate of New Castle...
NEW CASTLE, PA
27 First News

Sylvia Elizabeth (DeRose) Bednar, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sylvia Elizabeth (DeRose) Bednar, 86, passed away Thursday morning, November 3, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren. Sylvia was born on December 10, 1935 in Monessen, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Ottavio and Emilia (Gatto) DeRose. Sylvia graduated from Monessen High School in 1953...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Laura Lee Kerr, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Lee Kerr, 65, of New Castle passed away Tuesday evening, October 25, 2022, in The Haven Convalescent Home. Ms. Kerr was born December 3, 1956, in New Castle, a daughter of Elmer and Eleanor (Polansky) Kerr. Laura spent much of her time around...
NEW CASTLE, PA
27 First News

Lewis M. Shinaberry, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lewis .M Shinaberry, 93 of Champion, went home to be with his Lord and his loving wife on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on January 16, 1929 in Cass, West Virginia, the son of the late...
CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, OH
27 First News

Maureen Gommer, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Maureen Gommer, 83, of W. State Street died Tuesday, October 1, 2022 at UPMC Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh. She was born on March 29, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan the daughter of late Angus and Francis (Burns) Deifour. She was married to the late Joseph...
NEW CASTLE, PA
27 First News

Janet E. Breetz, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet E. Breetz, 67, passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 25, 2022 , at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a brief illness. Janet was born May 20, 1955, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Franklin Dulin and Ruth Wilson Dulin and was a lifelong area resident.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Geraldine “Gerry” Thompson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Gerry” Thompson, 96, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Wednesday morning, November 2, 2022. Mrs. Thompson was born September 22, 1926 in Youngstown, a daughter of Russell and Helen (Davis) Blank and had been a...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

William “B.J.” Joseph Miller, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Joseph “B.J.” Miller, 43, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Saint Francis Medical Center. He was born February 9, 1979 in Salem, Ohio, to James J. Miller and Terry L. Straub. “B.J.” graduated from United Local High...
SALEM, OH
27 First News

William R. “Bill” Wilcox, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MYValleyTributes) – William R. “Bill” Wilcox, 62, of Hermitage, passed away Monday evening, October 31, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
HERMITAGE, PA
27 First News

Frank C. Stephan, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank C. Stephan, 78, of McCollum Road in Youngstown, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. He was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia on December 6, 1943, the son of the late Frank C. Stephan, Sr. and Mildred (Mayhall)...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Gary Ronshausen, Sr., Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Ronshausen, Sr., 75, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Gary was born on June 5, 1947 in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Elbert and Helen Nichols Ronshausen. Gary had worked as a teacher for Cleveland...
LEETONIA, OH
27 First News

Anna M. “Annie” (Fanfer) Wilson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Anna M. Wilson, 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 30, 2022, after a battle with cancer. She was born in Youngstown on December 20, 1942, a daughter of William and Mary Romano Fanfer. “Annie” as she was affectionately known, was a graduate of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Beverly Ann Ferry, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Ann Ferry, 75, passed away peacefully at her longtime home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 after a lengthy illness. Bev was born on June 29, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Vern and Helen Raznoff Hall. Bev graduated from Warren G. Harding High...
CORTLAND, OH
27 First News

Ella Mae Kimpel, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ella Mae Kimpel, 85, of Columbiana, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday evening, October 29, 2022, with her two daughters by her side. Mrs. Kimpel was born on February 6, 1937, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Harry and Helen Marie (Sias) Hall.
COLUMBIANA, OH
27 First News

John “Jack” James Hutton, Jr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John James Hutton, Jr., “Jack”, of Salem, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family Thursday, October 27, 2022. He was born August 16, 1940 to the late John James Hutton, Sr. and Kathryn Mercedes Hutton at Fairview Park Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.
SALEM, OH
27 First News

Mary Virginia Thompson, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Virginia Thompson, 93, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at her daughter’s home. She was born November 6, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late George J. and Alberta B. Archer Holmes. Virginia was a 1946 graduate of South High School. She...
POLAND, OH
27 First News

Monroe L. Jennings, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Monroe L. Jennings, Sr., 90, of 272 Seventh Street SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 2:10 a.m. at his residence, following an extended illness. He was born January 26, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Monroe and Vivian Davis...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Ruth Crowe, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Crowe, 84, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Gillette Nursing Home. Ruth was born February 17, 1938, Masontown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Philip and Mildred Shoaf. She was a graduate of All Saints High School and came to Warren in 1957. She retired...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Ronald Lee Williams, Farmdale, Ohio

FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Lee Williams, 71, of Farmdale, Ohio passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022 at his home. He was born March 27, 1951 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Daniel Webster Williams and the late Iris (Smith)Williams. He was a graduate of Western...
FARMDALE, OH

