Bruins dealt brutal long-term injury blow to key defenseman
The Boston Bruins were hit with a crushing injury blow to their defense during Tuesday night’s comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Key defenseman Derek Forbort exited the game during the first period due to an injury and did not return to action. On Wednesday, it was reported that the Bruins plan to place Forbort on injured reserve, per Bruins stats on Twitter.
NHL Odds: Blue Jackets vs Avalanche prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022
The Columbus Blue Jackets are looking shaky and need something to boost their morale. What better way to get them going again than to score a win against the reigning Stanley Cup champions Colorado Avalanche this Friday in Finland. Of course, that is going to be easier said than done, given the fact that, well, […] The post NHL Odds: Blue Jackets vs Avalanche prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics icon Paul Pierce drops Truth bomb on Ime Udoka stepping in for Steve Nash as new Nets HC
More than a few folks were taken by surprise by the Brooklyn Nets’ decision to fire Steve Nash on Tuesday. As it turns out, however, Boston Celtics icon Paul Pierce knew all along. The Hall of Famer took to Twitter to share his thoughts on these recent developments, saying...
The reason Ime Udoka was never going to coach Celtics again
There was always a chance Joe Mazzulla would prove himself up to the task as the Boston Celtics head coach in 2022-23, making it much easier for the front office to part ways with Ime Udoka upon season’s end. Now that he’s set to become head coach of the Brooklyn Nets less than an hour after the team parted ways with Steve Nash, though, it’s become abundantly clear retaining Udoka beyond his one-season suspension was never in the Celtics’ plans.
Why Nets are hiring Ime Udoka despite improper relationship controversy with Celtics
The Brooklyn Nets did the unthinkable, hiring Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka to be their new leader just a couple of months after the news that he was having an affair with a Boston team staffer broke. So why would the Nets want anything to do with Udoka, who was suspended for the entire season by the Celtics, after this embarrassing ordeal?
Mavs star Luka Doncic seriously just matched a Wilt Chamberlain record from 61 years ago
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic scored his seventh straight 30-point game to start the season, and sure enough, he made history in the process. On Wednesday against the Utah Jazz, the Mavs star finished with 33 points on top of five rebounds and 11 assists. And according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Doncic is just the first player since Wilt Chamberlain to score 30 or more points in the first seven games of the season. Chamberlain did it twice in his career, with the last one being 61 years ago during the 1962-63 season.
‘We were fortunate’: Darvin Ham gets brutally honest on Matt Ryan’s game-saving 3-pointer for Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers won their second straight game on Wednesday night, and they did so in style. The hero of the day turned out to be Matt Ryan, who sent the game to overtime with a game-trying 3-pointer at the end of regulation. LA would eventually close it out in the extra period, escaping […] The post ‘We were fortunate’: Darvin Ham gets brutally honest on Matt Ryan’s game-saving 3-pointer for Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys makes move on deadline day, but it wasn’t a Brandin Cooks trade
The Dallas Cowboys made a move on deadline day, but it wasn’t the Brandin Cooks deal that fans were hoping for. Heck, it was not even a trade! On Tuesday minutes after the trade deadline has passed, the Cowboys officially announced that they have waived defensive tackle Trysten Hill. According to Calvin Watkins of Dallas […] The post Cowboys makes move on deadline day, but it wasn’t a Brandin Cooks trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Bulls vs. Celtics prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022
The Celtics host the Bulls for their second matchup of the season! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Celtics prediction and pick. Chicago is (5-4) on the season which places them in 6th place in the Western Conference. They are coming off two-straight wins against the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets. The Bulls won by 18 against the Hornets despite not a single player scoring more than 17 points. LaMelo Ball was out for that game and the Bulls certainly took advantage of his absence.
3 reasons all this Warriors panic will look downright silly in April
It’s all doom and gloom in Golden State to start the season. The Warriors have yet to win a road game, winless in their five attempts thus far. As of writing, they’re at the bottom of the Western Conference table with more losses than the Los Angeles Lakers.
3 trade candidates Sixers must target after Harden injury
After a hot start to the season where he’s been the only player in the NBA averaging over 20 points and 10 assists, James Harden will now be forced to miss a month of action after suffering a tendon strain in his right foot. This now paves the way for Tyrese Maxey to run point for the Philadelphia 76ers full-time, but it also leaves a void in their backcourt.
Eagles’ 3 biggest heroes from Week 9 win over Texans
The Philadelphia Eagles continue to soar over the competition with a big Week 9 win on Thursday Night Football. This time, Philadelphia defeated the Houston Texans 29-17 on the road to keep its undefeated record intact. The Eagles are now 8-0 on the season, the first time they’ve ever accomplished such a feat. With a […] The post Eagles’ 3 biggest heroes from Week 9 win over Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
