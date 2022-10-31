ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins dealt brutal long-term injury blow to key defenseman

The Boston Bruins were hit with a crushing injury blow to their defense during Tuesday night’s comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Key defenseman Derek Forbort exited the game during the first period due to an injury and did not return to action. On Wednesday, it was reported that the Bruins plan to place Forbort on injured reserve, per Bruins stats on Twitter.
NHL Odds: Blue Jackets vs Avalanche prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022

The Columbus Blue Jackets are looking shaky and need something to boost their morale. What better way to get them going again than to score a win against the reigning Stanley Cup champions Colorado Avalanche this Friday in Finland. Of course, that is going to be easier said than done, given the fact that, well, […] The post NHL Odds: Blue Jackets vs Avalanche prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason Ime Udoka was never going to coach Celtics again

There was always a chance Joe Mazzulla would prove himself up to the task as the Boston Celtics head coach in 2022-23, making it much easier for the front office to part ways with Ime Udoka upon season’s end. Now that he’s set to become head coach of the Brooklyn Nets less than an hour after the team parted ways with Steve Nash, though, it’s become abundantly clear retaining Udoka beyond his one-season suspension was never in the Celtics’ plans.
Mavs star Luka Doncic seriously just matched a Wilt Chamberlain record from 61 years ago

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic scored his seventh straight 30-point game to start the season, and sure enough, he made history in the process. On Wednesday against the Utah Jazz, the Mavs star finished with 33 points on top of five rebounds and 11 assists. And according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Doncic is just the first player since Wilt Chamberlain to score 30 or more points in the first seven games of the season. Chamberlain did it twice in his career, with the last one being 61 years ago during the 1962-63 season.
‘We were fortunate’: Darvin Ham gets brutally honest on Matt Ryan’s game-saving 3-pointer for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers won their second straight game on Wednesday night, and they did so in style. The hero of the day turned out to be Matt Ryan, who sent the game to overtime with a game-trying 3-pointer at the end of regulation. LA would eventually close it out in the extra period, escaping […] The post ‘We were fortunate’: Darvin Ham gets brutally honest on Matt Ryan’s game-saving 3-pointer for Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys makes move on deadline day, but it wasn’t a Brandin Cooks trade

The Dallas Cowboys made a move on deadline day, but it wasn’t the Brandin Cooks deal that fans were hoping for. Heck, it was not even a trade! On Tuesday minutes after the trade deadline has passed, the Cowboys officially announced that they have waived defensive tackle Trysten Hill. According to Calvin Watkins of Dallas […] The post Cowboys makes move on deadline day, but it wasn’t a Brandin Cooks trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Bulls vs. Celtics prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022

The Celtics host the Bulls for their second matchup of the season! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Celtics prediction and pick. Chicago is (5-4) on the season which places them in 6th place in the Western Conference. They are coming off two-straight wins against the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets. The Bulls won by 18 against the Hornets despite not a single player scoring more than 17 points. LaMelo Ball was out for that game and the Bulls certainly took advantage of his absence.
3 trade candidates Sixers must target after Harden injury

After a hot start to the season where he’s been the only player in the NBA averaging over 20 points and 10 assists, James Harden will now be forced to miss a month of action after suffering a tendon strain in his right foot. This now paves the way for Tyrese Maxey to run point for the Philadelphia 76ers full-time, but it also leaves a void in their backcourt.
Eagles’ 3 biggest heroes from Week 9 win over Texans

The Philadelphia Eagles continue to soar over the competition with a big Week 9 win on Thursday Night Football. This time, Philadelphia defeated the Houston Texans 29-17 on the road to keep its undefeated record intact. The Eagles are now 8-0 on the season, the first time they’ve ever accomplished such a feat. With a […] The post Eagles’ 3 biggest heroes from Week 9 win over Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
