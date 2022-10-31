ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roselle Park, NJ

Union Township’s Halloween Weekend of Festivities

The Township of Union’s Recreation Department and Police Department invited the community to celebrate Halloween with them and enjoy a jam-packed weekend of frights and spooky fun. The celebration began on Saturday, Oct. 22nd, with the Recreation Department’s Halloween Spooktacular featuring their Trunk-or-Treat & All Hallows Evening. The festivities conclude on Sunday, Oct. 23rd, with the Police Department’s Annual Trunk-or-Treat.
UNION, NJ
Governor Livingston High School Yearbook Selected for their Excellence

The staff of the Governor Livingston High School (GLHS) yearbook, The Claymore, was recently selected by their publisher Herff Jones to be featured in the yearly Portfolio (Vol. 27) for the 2021 yearbook. The Claymore was highlighted in the anthology and photo gallery sections for their excellent photography and spread design. The schools included in the book were chosen based on their creative and innovative designs, theme packaging, photography, and storytelling.
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
“Be the One” Campaign for Veterans on Display in Clark Library

November is Veterans Month. On November 11, Clark honors and remembers its Veterans at a ceremony on the grounds of Johnson High School. Clark has many Veterans spanning a long time starting from the Revolutionary War. These people were willing to sacrifice their lives for the good of their country.
CLARK, NJ
Roselle Park to hold annual Veterans Day Remembrance Service

The Borough of Roselle Park will be holding its annual Veterans Day Remembrance Service on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Roselle Park Veterans Memorial Library (404 Chestnut Street) at 11:00 a.m. This service will honor all veterans, living or deceased, who served in the United States Armed Forces. Current service...
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
Rahway High School Presents Fall Drama Production: Puffs

If you long for more books and movies about wizarding worlds, wait no further. Rahway High School’s fall drama production, Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic, will provide many recognizable characters and a ton of nostalgia for audience members of all ages. Director...
RAHWAY, NJ
Cranford Knights of Columbus Donates Golf Outing Proceeds

On Friday, September 16th, the Cranford Knights of Columbus held their 19th Annual Golf Outing at the Galloping Hill Golf Course in Kenilworth. 111 Golfers attended and helped raise funds for our Worthy Charities. The Council donated $5,000 to the Shining Stars Network which is an organization that creates platforms...
CRANFORD, NJ
Academic Honors at Westfield High School

At its October 18, 2022, meeting, the Westfield Board of Education welcomed Westfield High School 12th grader Andrew Matus, a semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Matus is among a nationwide pool of about 16,000 semifinalists who represent less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors. These academically talented students have the opportunity to continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships that will be offered next spring.
WESTFIELD, NJ
“Here for the Holidays” Showcase – November 3

Millburn Township – “Here for the Holidays” Showcase. A new, exclusive experience driven showcase of over 30 vendors. with everything you need to entertain and look your best for the holidays. Please join us for the first annual “Here for the Holidays” Showcase, Thursday, November 3, 2022...
MILLBURN, NJ
History of New Jersey Lecture Series at the Linden Public Library

The Linden Public Library is proud to host the 2022 History of New Jersey Lecture Series between September and November. Each lecture will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the Columbia Bank Room on the third floor of the library. Light refreshments will be provided and all members of the general public are encouraged to attend.
LINDEN, NJ
Garwood Green Team Beautifies Rankin Street Triangle

Saturday, October 15 was a busy day for the Garwood Green Team as the group, with other community volunteers, completed a second planting – this one at the ‘Rankin Street Triangle’ formed where Rankin and Locust avenues and Oak Street come together. This site contains a memorial dedicated to the deceased members of the Garwood Police Reserves, Police Department, and Fire Department and the team believed it was in need of an overhaul.
GARWOOD, NJ
Amazing Winter Walk It’s Like Being In A Christmas Movie in Millburn, New Jersey

We are just under two months away from Christmas and here in New Jersey, there are many ways to enjoy the beauty of the season. One huge part of Christmas displays is the amazing lights that highlight many decorating styles. Nothing is more beautiful, to me, than to stroll through holiday displays that have fantastic lights to bring the scenery to life after dark. Lighting can be used for many holidays, but Christmas lights are simply gorgeous.
MILLBURN, NJ
County Seeks Donations for Adopt-A-Family Program

Due to inflation and the rising cost of food, many Somerset County families are struggling to make ends meet. According to the New Jersey Department of Health, more than 17,000 Somerset County residents were identified as food insecure in 2019. Residents can help feed their neighbors in need by donating to the 13th annual Adopt-A-Family program. A donation of $48 will feed a family of six, but any donation amount will be gratefully accepted.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Berkeley Heights Resident Katie Weiss Exhibits Paintings in NYC

Reception: Thursday, November 3, 5 – 8 p.m. Artist’s Talk: Saturday, November 5, 2 p.m. Gallery Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Berkeley Heights resident Katie Weiss will exhibit recent landscape paintings and monotypes at Prince Street Gallery from November 1 – 26, 2022. The gallery is located at 547 West 27th Street, Suite 504, New York, NY.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Military Family Month is an Opportunity to Thank and Support Local Families

The Gateway Family YMCA helps families of military personnel maintain health and well-being while their loved ones serve our country. Since its inception in 1996, YMCAs have celebrated Military Family Month, providing Americans the opportunity to recognize the dedication, sacrifice, and service of military personnel and their families. Throughout the year, and especially this November, The Gateway Family YMCA supports military families with programs and initiatives that improve their well-being and provide opportunities to connect with other families waiting at home.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Westfield High School Wins Group 4 ShopRite Cup

Westfield High School received the Group 4 ShopRite Cup for the 2021-2022 school year at a ceremony held on October 1 at Gary Kehler Stadium. The prestigious recognition is awarded annually at the end of the school year to the top athletic programs in New Jersey in each of four public school groups and two non-public school groups. This is the second-ever ShopRite Cup win for Westfield High School since 2010.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

Mochi Donut, Corndog Shop Opens In Bergen County

A bakery serving up mochi doughnuts, corn dogs and more has opened in Bergen County. Sopoong Donuts rotates its doughnut flavors every few days, and offers build-your-own corndogs. Customers can choose a sausage or mozzarella inside and then the outside: Hot Cheetos, cheese balls, potatoes or truffle parm potato. Doughnut...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Legal Battle for Sold Mosque in Downtown Newark Decided in Favor of Board of Trustees

The two-year-long saga involving a storied Newark Muslim congregation and their fight against the sale of their mosque may have come to an unfavorable end for the protesters. A Superior Court judge dismissed the case, claiming that Khalilah Shabazz, the so-called Mother of the Mosque, lacked legal standing to sue the mosque’s board of trustees for damages, despite her praying there for forty years.
NEWARK, NJ

