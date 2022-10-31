Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: packaged marijuana found at Highway 2 traffic stop
NEBRASKA CITY – A Florida man is charged in Otoe County with delivery of a controlled substance after marijuana was found in his Chevrolet Tahoe in a Highway 2 traffic stop. Javon Duparl, 31, is suspected of possession and tampering with evidence. An arrest affidavit says a sheriff’s deputy...
klin.com
Lincoln Man Arrested After Drugs, Explosives Found In Home
Nebraska State Patrol investigators teamed up with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force on Wednesday to arrest a Lincoln man after finding numerous drugs, explosives and a gun at his residence. The patrol says investigators served a search warrant at an apartment near 29th and F Street. During the search,...
klin.com
Man Arrested By LPD After Hitting Several Vehicles
Lincoln Police arrested a man following a crash involving six vehicles at 16th & O shortly before 9:30 Wednesday night. LPD Captain Duane Winkler tells KLIN News an eastbound vehicle struck a curb and the driver lost control. The driver lost control and hit the side of another eastbound vehicle along with four other parked cars.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Arrested on a warrant for OWI was 54-year-old Richard James Linfor, of Shenandoah. Linfor was arrested Monday and held on $1,000 bond. 49-year-old Bryan Jay Anderson, of Omaha, was arrested Monday on a Warrant for Violation of Probation. He was...
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team arrests man after standoff in Jefferson County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team was involved in an early Wednesday standoff in rural Jefferson County. The patrol was called in by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to help with a man who barricaded himself inside his home near Daykin, which is about 31 miles west of Beatrice.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police looking for man in assault investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are asking for the community to help find a man being sought in an assault investigation. The man’s vehicle was last seen near 9th and D Streets around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police ask that if anyone sees the vehicle pictured above,...
klkntv.com
$30,000 city truck stolen in Lincoln, used for another crime, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police are searching for a vehicle that was stolen from the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department this week. Just after 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police say, security footage at the Casey’s near 40th and Adams Streets shows the truck pulling in and a passenger getting out with a metal bar.
Troopers arrest 2 after incidents in Dawson, Jefferson counties
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people overnight after separate incidents. The first incident occurred in Lexington. Late Tuesday, NSP was contacted by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession of a handgun, but his exact location was unknown. NSP also received information from the Kearney Police Department that the same subject had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
klkntv.com
After warning to public, Cass County authorities get more reports of attempted abductions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Eagle Elementary School shared a warning with families after an attempted child abduction was reported this week. Officials say it happened after classes ended on Tuesday. A student told them that an older white man with a bald head and a “bigger belly” was following...
News Channel Nebraska
Man described as a meth dealer, sent to Nebraska prison
BEATRICE – A Beatrice man described as a drug dealer was sentenced to a four-year state prison term Wednesday, in Gage County District Court. 39-year-old James Orton was ultimately convicted of drug possession and two counts of aiding in the commission of a felony. He avoided drug distribution charges and a habitual criminal designation as part of a plea agreement.
News Channel Nebraska
One arrested after overnight standoff near Daykin
DAYKIN, NE — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office arrested one man after an overnight standoff that lasted nearly six hours Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. 51-year-old Christopher Drees of Daykin is facing multiple felonies after the incident. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, authorities received a report of...
News Channel Nebraska
Drug-related charges puts Lincoln woman in prison for over 10 years
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln woman was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison on drug-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 33-year-old Ashley O’Connell, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 150 months on Wednesday in federal court in Lincoln. O’Connell was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. O’Connell will be on a five-year term of supervised release after her initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police investigating crash where driver hit woman’s home and sped off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a hit and run collision where the driver crashed into a home in central Lincoln. On Wednesday at 5:27 p.m. LPD said police were dispatched to a home near 28th and Orchard Streets on a report of a hit and run.
klkntv.com
WATCH: Porch pirate steals $430 package in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help from the community in identifying two people caught stealing on camera. In the first theft, someone took a package worth $430 off a porch. LPD said that as the holidays approach, you should be vigilant with your...
News Channel Nebraska
Man sentenced to over 2 years in prison for firearm
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 44-year-old man was given almost three years in prison for having a firearm. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Rodrik Stone was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Wednesday as a felon in possession of a firearm. Stone received 33 months’ imprisonment and will be on a three-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence There is no parole in the federal system.
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman sentenced to over 12 years in prison on meth charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman will be spending over a decade in prison for selling meth, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Ashley O’Connell, 33, was sentenced Wednesday to 150 months of imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested for stealing items from store
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A store in Lincoln reported being broken into along with items being taken and the man suspected of doing so has been arrested. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Good 2 Go convenience store, 2641 Fairfield St. on Monday around 11:00 p.m. after an alarm went off for broken glass.
klkntv.com
Lincoln city councilwoman pleads guilty to DUI after hitting tree
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln city councilwoman pleaded guilty to driving under the influence on Monday, according to court documents. Tammy Ward, who has served on the council since 2019, struck a tree near 20th Street and Surfside Drive in June. Investigators thought Ward was under the influence...
WOWT
Omaha nonprofit owner faces theft after operating in his own home 2 years later after eviction
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a never-ending stream of bikes to repair at Rich Settje’s house. He is the creator of Team Bike Rescue a nonprofit that fixes up bikes for kids in need. Two years ago, Settje was forced to operate in his own home after being...
