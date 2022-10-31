ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

ClutchPoints

Jonah Williams, 3 Bengals most responsible for Week 8 loss vs. Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals seem cursed when playing against their in-state rivals. The Bengals once again fell to the Cleveland Browns, 32-13, on the road in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This fourth loss kept the Bengals at solo second place in the AFC North. Here we will look at Jonah Williams and three other Bengals most responsible for their Week 8 loss vs. the Browns.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns dismantle Bengals on Monday Night Football

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns steamrolled the Bengals on Monday Night Football at FirstEnergy Stadium, blowing out Joe Burrow and Co., 32-13. Myles Garrett wrecked the game from the start and the defense played its best game of the season by far. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Report: Bengals cornerback suffers season-ending injury

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is suspected to have suffered a season-ending injury in Monday night's loss to the Cleveland Browns. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Awuzie will have an MRI Tuesday to confirm if he suffered an ACL injury. This content is imported from Twitter....
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Pair of Bengals seen as potential trade targets, according to NFL insider

The NFL trade deadline has arrived. With some teams looking to make some big moves, the Cincinnati Bengals may have some backups that contending teams are interested in, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. The two players mentioned by Breer are offensive tackle Isaiah Prince and safety/kickoff returner Brandon...
CINCINNATI, OH
brownsnation.com

3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals

The Cleveland Browns scored a decisive Week 8 win over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on the Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. The final score was 32-13. Here are three things we learned (or relearned) from this Week 8 victory. 1. The Browns Can Hold A Lead. We...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

2022 NFL power rankings, Week 9: 49ers roll, Bengals rolled

There weren’t a lot of big surprises around the league in Week 8. And there wasn’t a lot of movement when it came to the latest NFL Power Rankings. Some things never change in the NFL. The Cardinals still haven’t won at Minnesota since 1977. And you still have to go back to 1965 to find the last time the Steelers came away with a victory at Philadelphia. The Patriots continue to own the New York Jets and the 49ers continue to have the Rams’ number – at least during the regular season.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRC

These were PFF's highest-graded Bengals players in loss to Browns

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There wasn't a whole lot to like from the Bengals' perspective in Monday night's 32-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns, and that was reflected in grades from analytics-based website Pro Football Focus. Cincinnati was outplayed in all three phases:. Offensively Joe Burrow was sacked five times and...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Joe Burrow gets asked about missing Ja'Marr Chase after Bengals' 32-13 loss to Browns on Monday Night Football

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow felt the absence of his wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in the teams’ 32-13 loss against the Browns on Monday Night Football. Burrow has yet to beat Cleveland in his NFL career, dropping to 0-4 in four starts against Cincinnati's AFC North rival. However, a tough loss without his go-to target in Chase is not being used as an excuse from the quarterback.
CINCINNATI, OH

