Jonah Williams, 3 Bengals most responsible for Week 8 loss vs. Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals seem cursed when playing against their in-state rivals. The Bengals once again fell to the Cleveland Browns, 32-13, on the road in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This fourth loss kept the Bengals at solo second place in the AFC North. Here we will look at Jonah Williams and three other Bengals most responsible for their Week 8 loss vs. the Browns.
Browns dismantle Bengals on Monday Night Football
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns steamrolled the Bengals on Monday Night Football at FirstEnergy Stadium, blowing out Joe Burrow and Co., 32-13. Myles Garrett wrecked the game from the start and the defense played its best game of the season by far. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1,...
Amari Cooper beautifully hauled in deep ball during stunning Browns beatdown of Bengals
Cleveland Browns wideout Amari Cooper continued to prove why he’s one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL Monday night. During Cleveland’s surprise stomping of the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, Cooper hauled in a stunning bomb from quarterback Jacoby Brissett that helped set up a touchdown.
WLWT 5
Report: Bengals cornerback suffers season-ending injury
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is suspected to have suffered a season-ending injury in Monday night's loss to the Cleveland Browns. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Awuzie will have an MRI Tuesday to confirm if he suffered an ACL injury. This content is imported from Twitter....
Browns Again Suggested As Destination For Ndamukong Suh
The Cleveland Browns have fallen on some tough times in recent weeks. They were one meltdown against the New York Jets away from being 3-0 to start their season. Instead, they won two out of their first three games but have lost four in a row since. They have been...
Cincy Jungle
Pair of Bengals seen as potential trade targets, according to NFL insider
The NFL trade deadline has arrived. With some teams looking to make some big moves, the Cincinnati Bengals may have some backups that contending teams are interested in, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. The two players mentioned by Breer are offensive tackle Isaiah Prince and safety/kickoff returner Brandon...
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns 'played to all of their potential' in blowout of Cincinnati Bengals
CLEVELAND — Well, it finally happened. It finally happened. The Browns played to all of their potential in a Monday-night wipeout of the Bengals, dominating Joe Burrow and Cincinnati — who came into Cleveland red-hot — 32-13. That four-game losing streak is over. That losing streak at...
Browns' Myles Garrett dresses as Vecna of 'Stranger Things' before 'MNF' vs. Bengals
CLEVELAND ― Browns fans have seen some strange things, but All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett wearing a Vecna costume to FirstEnergy Stadium is a first. A Halloween fanatic, Garrett dressed as the big bad from the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things” before the Browns (2-5) faced the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) on “Monday Night...
Yardbarker
Cleveland Browns Sign two Cornerbacks to Active Roster Ahead of Bengals Game
Cleveland Browns have made some roster moves ahead of Monday Night Football with the Cincinnati Bengals. With Denzel Ward out, the Browns have added two cornerbacks to the active roster. Both Herb Miller and Thomas Graham Jr. were sent to the active roster. Miller has appeared in 12 games with...
Former NFL lineman opens Pulp Smoothie & Juice Bar in North Olmsted: Photos
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Former NFL lineman and 2010 North Olmsted High School graduate Matt Rotheram recently returned home to open a Pulp Smoothie & Juice Bar, located at 27650 Lorain Road. “When I was younger, I thought I’d open something along the lines of football training, like a gym,”...
Carolina Panthers vs. Cincinnati Bengals picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 9 game?
The Carolina Panthers and Cincinnati Bengals play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 9 schedule. NFL Week 9 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on Fox. The Bengals are a 7.5-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week 9...
Why Evan McPherson’s missed 47-yard field goal was the turning point in the Browns’ win vs. the Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Late in the first half on Monday night, Joe Burrow and the Bengals looked certain to get on the board vs. the Browns. Down 8-0 with less than a minute until halftime, Evan McPherson, who has missed two field goals all season, came on for a 47-yard field goal.
WKYC
Social media reacts to Cleveland Browns' resounding win over the Cincinnati Bengals
CLEVELAND — Who's ready for "Victory Tuesday"??. The Browns earned (and we mean "earned") their biggest win of the season Monday night, pelting the in-state rival Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 32-13. The much-needed victory snaps a four-game losing streak and keeps Cleveland very much alive in the AFC North race.
brownsnation.com
3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals
The Cleveland Browns scored a decisive Week 8 win over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on the Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. The final score was 32-13. Here are three things we learned (or relearned) from this Week 8 victory. 1. The Browns Can Hold A Lead. We...
2022 NFL power rankings, Week 9: 49ers roll, Bengals rolled
There weren’t a lot of big surprises around the league in Week 8. And there wasn’t a lot of movement when it came to the latest NFL Power Rankings. Some things never change in the NFL. The Cardinals still haven’t won at Minnesota since 1977. And you still have to go back to 1965 to find the last time the Steelers came away with a victory at Philadelphia. The Patriots continue to own the New York Jets and the 49ers continue to have the Rams’ number – at least during the regular season.
Opening thoughts: Bengals embarrassed by Browns 32-13
Opening thoughts: Bengals embarrassed by Browns 32-13
WKRC
These were PFF's highest-graded Bengals players in loss to Browns
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There wasn't a whole lot to like from the Bengals' perspective in Monday night's 32-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns, and that was reflected in grades from analytics-based website Pro Football Focus. Cincinnati was outplayed in all three phases:. Offensively Joe Burrow was sacked five times and...
cleveland.com photographers’ favorite photos from thrilling Browns win over Cincinnati Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No nightmares for Cleveland Browns fans Monday night when they drifted off to sleep, if they were able to sleep at all, after watching their team dominate the Cincinnati Bengals during a Halloween night prime time game at home. Some Browns players strutted into FirstEnergy Stadium in...
Steelers Land Former Bengals First Round Pick in Trade With Commanders
The veteran is coming back to the AFC North
247Sports
Joe Burrow gets asked about missing Ja'Marr Chase after Bengals' 32-13 loss to Browns on Monday Night Football
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow felt the absence of his wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in the teams’ 32-13 loss against the Browns on Monday Night Football. Burrow has yet to beat Cleveland in his NFL career, dropping to 0-4 in four starts against Cincinnati's AFC North rival. However, a tough loss without his go-to target in Chase is not being used as an excuse from the quarterback.
