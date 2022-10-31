Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
NYC Commissioner Eric Ulrich Resigns After Coming Under a Gambling InvestigationAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Another Rikers Island Inmate dies, the 18th in 2022News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Renna Media
Governor Livingston High School Yearbook Selected for their Excellence
The staff of the Governor Livingston High School (GLHS) yearbook, The Claymore, was recently selected by their publisher Herff Jones to be featured in the yearly Portfolio (Vol. 27) for the 2021 yearbook. The Claymore was highlighted in the anthology and photo gallery sections for their excellent photography and spread design. The schools included in the book were chosen based on their creative and innovative designs, theme packaging, photography, and storytelling.
Renna Media
Union Township’s Halloween Weekend of Festivities
The Township of Union’s Recreation Department and Police Department invited the community to celebrate Halloween with them and enjoy a jam-packed weekend of frights and spooky fun. The celebration began on Saturday, Oct. 22nd, with the Recreation Department’s Halloween Spooktacular featuring their Trunk-or-Treat & All Hallows Evening. The festivities conclude on Sunday, Oct. 23rd, with the Police Department’s Annual Trunk-or-Treat.
Renna Media
Rahway High School Presents Fall Drama Production: Puffs
If you long for more books and movies about wizarding worlds, wait no further. Rahway High School’s fall drama production, Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic, will provide many recognizable characters and a ton of nostalgia for audience members of all ages. Director...
Renna Media
“Here for the Holidays” Showcase – November 3
Millburn Township – “Here for the Holidays” Showcase. A new, exclusive experience driven showcase of over 30 vendors. with everything you need to entertain and look your best for the holidays. Please join us for the first annual “Here for the Holidays” Showcase, Thursday, November 3, 2022...
Renna Media
Roselle Park to hold annual Veterans Day Remembrance Service
The Borough of Roselle Park will be holding its annual Veterans Day Remembrance Service on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Roselle Park Veterans Memorial Library (404 Chestnut Street) at 11:00 a.m. This service will honor all veterans, living or deceased, who served in the United States Armed Forces. Current service...
Renna Media
Cranford Knights of Columbus Donates Golf Outing Proceeds
On Friday, September 16th, the Cranford Knights of Columbus held their 19th Annual Golf Outing at the Galloping Hill Golf Course in Kenilworth. 111 Golfers attended and helped raise funds for our Worthy Charities. The Council donated $5,000 to the Shining Stars Network which is an organization that creates platforms...
Renna Media
Academic Honors at Westfield High School
At its October 18, 2022, meeting, the Westfield Board of Education welcomed Westfield High School 12th grader Andrew Matus, a semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Matus is among a nationwide pool of about 16,000 semifinalists who represent less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors. These academically talented students have the opportunity to continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships that will be offered next spring.
Renna Media
History of New Jersey Lecture Series at the Linden Public Library
The Linden Public Library is proud to host the 2022 History of New Jersey Lecture Series between September and November. Each lecture will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the Columbia Bank Room on the third floor of the library. Light refreshments will be provided and all members of the general public are encouraged to attend.
Renna Media
Garwood Green Team Beautifies Rankin Street Triangle
Saturday, October 15 was a busy day for the Garwood Green Team as the group, with other community volunteers, completed a second planting – this one at the ‘Rankin Street Triangle’ formed where Rankin and Locust avenues and Oak Street come together. This site contains a memorial dedicated to the deceased members of the Garwood Police Reserves, Police Department, and Fire Department and the team believed it was in need of an overhaul.
Renna Media
Military Family Month is an Opportunity to Thank and Support Local Families
The Gateway Family YMCA helps families of military personnel maintain health and well-being while their loved ones serve our country. Since its inception in 1996, YMCAs have celebrated Military Family Month, providing Americans the opportunity to recognize the dedication, sacrifice, and service of military personnel and their families. Throughout the year, and especially this November, The Gateway Family YMCA supports military families with programs and initiatives that improve their well-being and provide opportunities to connect with other families waiting at home.
Renna Media
County Seeks Donations for Adopt-A-Family Program
Due to inflation and the rising cost of food, many Somerset County families are struggling to make ends meet. According to the New Jersey Department of Health, more than 17,000 Somerset County residents were identified as food insecure in 2019. Residents can help feed their neighbors in need by donating to the 13th annual Adopt-A-Family program. A donation of $48 will feed a family of six, but any donation amount will be gratefully accepted.
Award Winning Pizzaiolo Returns To NJ Roots With Opening Of Morristown Restaurant
An award-winning pizza chef is returning to his cheesy, saucy, crispy New Jersey roots with the opening of his new restaurant in Morristown. Coniglios is now open at 11 South St. in Morristown, taking over for Bareburger, which closed in March. Nino Coniglio, a Garden State native, moved to Brooklyn...
jerseydigs.com
Sayreville Passes Redevelopment Plan for Amboy Cinemas Site
The Raritan Valley town of Sayreville has taken the first steps towards revitalizing a long-shuttered theater in the hopes of sparking development of a mixed-use complex. During their September 27 meeting, Sayreville’s borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant Amboy Cinemas site. The 19.5-acre parcel, at the corner of Routes 9 and 35, is one of the first properties visitors see when entering the township and is perhaps not the best introduction.
Renna Media
Westfield High School Wins Group 4 ShopRite Cup
Westfield High School received the Group 4 ShopRite Cup for the 2021-2022 school year at a ceremony held on October 1 at Gary Kehler Stadium. The prestigious recognition is awarded annually at the end of the school year to the top athletic programs in New Jersey in each of four public school groups and two non-public school groups. This is the second-ever ShopRite Cup win for Westfield High School since 2010.
Residents are getting to vote on their energy bills in one N.J. town
One New Jersey town is putting energy prices on the ballot this Election Day. Residents of Franklin Township in Somerset County will vote on a plan that would sign up the whole municipality with a third-party energy supplier rather than use the default rate plan they get for their electric bills through PSE&G. The initiative to provide cheaper and greener energy to customers.
Bear found napping in a tree in Carteret, NJ
CARTERET — A black bear was tranquilized and relocated to a state park on Wednesday, after strolling along a main roadway and taking a nap in a tree. "Never ever have we ever had a wild black bear visit the borough," Carteret Mayor Dan Reiman said on Facebook. According...
Popular Sandwich Shop In Monmouth County, NJ Expanding Into Ocean County, NJ
Did you bring lunch or do you want to order something?. Okay, where should we order from? I am thinking something quick and hand held so we can chow down and then get back to work. Any suggestions? None?!. I have just the place. Have you ever heard of Hoagitos?
7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.
7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Quaker Bridge Mall Today
I've got some exciting news for you. A new ramen restaurant is now open in Quaker Bridge Mall. The Grand Opening is today (Thursday, November 3, 2022) Who doesn't love ramen? I lived on it in college. Lol. From what I'm hearing this is some really great ramen. The place...
PhillyBite
5 Best Antique Stores in New Jersey
- New Jersey has a few great places to visit if you're interested in antiques. These include Valentino's in Cape May, the Old Mill Antique Mall in Mullica Hill, and Mill House Antiques in Long Branch. There are also plenty of fantastic local shops, such as the Montclair Antique Center, where you can find everything from vintage jewelry to furniture.
