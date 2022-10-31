ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public meetings and community outreach underway to create a new look for State St. in downtown Santa Barbara

By John Palminteri
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There will be several outreach efforts taking place in the coming weeks to get community input for the future of State St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

This week two events will be held.

They will take place in the space formerly held by Beans Barbecue at 1230 State St.

The first will be November 3 from 12:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. That will be followed by November 4 from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

It is all part of the State St. master plan underway now, and involving both city staff, the community and a special team of consultants.

Last Thursday during the Harvest Fest a special table was set up to promote the event and get some preliminary ideas.

Those passing by could comment on what they wanted to see in the way of more activities or shopping experiences.

