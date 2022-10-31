Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
New water park proposed in West Des Moines
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A $600 million proposed development could bring a new water park to Grand Avenue in West Des Moines, near the future home of Des Moines University. The proposed development, called The Grand Experience, would be a destination for the state. It will feature a 100,000-square-foot indoor waterpark, a family entertainment center, and a 400-room hotel.
Proposal Would Turn Iowa Fields Into $600M Development, with Huge Water Park
Those Iowa fields above will very likely be the future home of a massive entertainment development here in Iowa. The site would be home to a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park, a family entertainment center, and a 400-room hotel. The development would be known as The Grand Experience and located off...
KCCI.com
Hy-Vee to close all retail stores on Thanksgiving
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is joining a list of stores that won't be open on Thanksgiving. This is the first time Hy-Vee will have its stores closed on that holiday. Customers will still be able to pay at the pump for gas at all Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations on Thanksgiving.
KCCI.com
Holiday lights on display in downtown Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One day after Halloween, some people in Des Moines are already looking forward to the winter holiday season. KCCI found some decorations are already up in downtown Des Moines Monday. Trees are wrapped in blue holiday lights near 10th Street and Locust Street. In the...
KCCI.com
DART holds test drive event
DES MOINES, Iowa — Do you have what it takes to drive for DART?. The Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority wants you to prove it by putting potential applicants behind the wheel. DART is trying to hire three dozen drivers for fixed routes and para-transit services. KCCI's Marcus...
KCCI.com
Grease fire causes extensive damage to Des Moines home
DES MOINES, Iowa — A late-night house fire near Easter Lake caused extensive damage to a home. Firefighters were called just before 11 p.m. Tuesday to 2600 E. Porter Ave. The people living in the house were cooking in what appeared to be a small commercial kitchen in the garage, according to officials.
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Homelessness in Des Moines, rain and snow chances
Homelessness in Des Moines is a growing problem with no easy solution. “It’s not their fault. We’re a proud community of Des Moines, but our community is failing these people,” a downtown neighbor told KCCI. At 6 p.m., KCCI shows you the city’s most vulnerable from the...
dmcityview.com
An update on Marty Tirrell. Judicial performance and voter outreach. Veteran homelessness. Top home sales. And a historic conversation.
Marty Tirrell, the sports broadcaster and conman, is back in Des Moines, wearing an ankle bracelet while on “home confinement status” until his release date from the federal prison system in August of next year. According to a federal official, Tirrell is working at Sports Byline, a talk-radio sports network.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Des Moines, Iowa
Want to take your Iowa trip itinerary to the next level? Spice it up by adding in some of the best day trips from Des Moines, IA. All easily accessible from Iowa’s capital city are charming small towns, city skylines, and untouched wilderness reserves that’ll make the Hawkeye State your new favorite destination.
dsmmagazine.com
New Restaurants to Try
Specialty rolls such as Captain Crunch with tempura salmon and shrimp and topped with spicy mayo, unagi and tempura flakes star on the menu at Blu Thai and Sushi, located downtown. Writer: Seeta Mangra-Stubbs. Photographer: Duane Tinkey. Cafe Con Leche. At the corner of East 29th Street and Hubbell Avenue,...
iheart.com
Tree Removal Project Underway in Ankeny
(Ankeny, IA) -- Contractors will be removing diseased Ash trees in Uptown Ankeny starting today. The City of Ankeny says the tree removal project will last the next several weeks, mostly along SW Third Street and SW Walnut Street. The project will include lane closures at times, and the city is urging drivers to slow down and use caution around workers. The city says replacement trees will be planted in the spring.
iheart.com
Ankeny Police Traffic Enforcement Unit to Target Three Areas This Week
(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department says its Traffic Enforcement Unit will be working in three areas of town this week, due to resident complaints of speeding and reckless driving in those areas. The areas of town include:. SW Magazine Road. SW Vera Cruz Lane. SW 11th Street. The...
Corydon Times-Republican
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
A resident of Ridgewood Specialty Care in Ottumwa contracted gangrene, according to state records. Inspectors also allege that a worker at the home yelled, “Shut the f--- up,” at a resident with a brain dysfunction. (Photo via Google Earth) Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West...
KCCI.com
Iowans rush to buy Powerball tickets as the jackpot grows
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Many Iowans are playing the Powerball as the jackpot grows. On Wednesday, the jackpot is an estimated$1.2 billion. KCCI's Lauren Johnson was in West Des Moines to meet with Powerball hopefuls. Some Iowans already know what they would do with the jackpot money. "I...
KCCI.com
Fire crews respond to grass fire in Dallas Center
DALLAS CENTER, Iowa — Fire crews are responded to a grass fire in Dallas Center along South Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. During the time of the fire, winds were gusting at 30-35 mph out of the south. Temperatures were in the mid-70s at the time of the fire, which is nearly 20 degrees above average for this time of year.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man's Probation Revoked in BV County Due to Des Moines Shooting ; Will Serve Additional Prison Time
A Storm Lake man had his probation revoked this week in Buena Vista County District Court due to being involved in a shooting incident in Des Moines last year. In January of 2021, Reath Yak pleaded guilty in BV County to 2nd Degree Theft and two counts of 3rd Degree Burglary. He was placed on probation for three years with the Iowa Department of Corrections. Yak was arrested by Storm Lake Police in October of 2020, as he was wanted on multiple BV County warrants for theft and burglary.
gotodestinations.com
The 9 Best Breakfast in Des Moines, Iowa – (With Photos)
Foodies rejoice! Des Moines, Iowa is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the Midwest. From classic diners to innovative new restaurants, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a big ol’ hearty meal to start your day or a light bite to tide you over...
KCCI.com
City of DSM introduces new position as concern for homeless grows
DES MOINES, Iowa — As Iowa heads into winter, concerns are growing for some of the most vulnerable people in Des Moines: people who are homeless. However, the city is preparing to introduce a new position to work with other local homelessness advocate programs and create policies to help get people back on their feet.
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines woman injured, arrested for public intoxication
A West Des Moines woman was injured in a fall while “heavily intoxicated” Wednesday night in Waukee, which led to her arrest. Tamatha Ann Laforce, 54, of 1122 62nd St., West Des Moines, was charged with public intoxication and as a fugitive from justice. The incident began about...
greenecountynewsonline.com
Sheriff’s report – October 2022
Following are excerpts of activities reported by the Greene County sheriff’s office:. Monday, Oct. 31: At 7:39 am a deputy removed a deer from the roadway on 237th St and Jordan Ave in Jackson Township. At 9:08 am a deputy assisted with a cow out in the 500 block of D Ave in Cedar Township. At 7:22 pm a deputy removed a deer from the roadway on Highway 144 near 185th St south of Dana.
