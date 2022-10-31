Jim Harbaugh thinks criminal charges should come for Michigan State players involved in postgame Michigan football incident

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
Ryan Day Announces Full-Time Ohio State Position Change
Chip Trayanum played running back for two seasons at Arizona State, but after transferring to Ohio State last offseason, he moved to linebacker. Trayanum has mostly played linebacker for the Buckeyes, recording 12 tackles in eight games. However, he recently began working at running back, and as of now, has officially moved to the offensive side of the ball.
atozsports.com
Kirby Smart made a reporter look silly while discussing Tennessee Vols’ offense
Remember last month when LSU head coach Brian Kelly was blasted for his comments about the Tennessee Vols‘ offense?. Kelly exposed his lack of knowledge concerning Tennessee’s offense when he suggested that the Vols don’t use motion or different formations. That worked out pretty well for the...
3 reasons Ohio State should be concerned despite win over Penn State
Ohio State football picked up a huge 44-31 win over then No. 10 Penn State on Saturday. It was the Buckeyes’ first ranked win since Week 1, when they took down Notre Dame, who are now unranked at 5-3. However, despite pulling out the win in Happy Valley, there is a bit of cause for concern as far as Ohio State should see.
Jackson State football’s Deion Sanders calls out fake tweet rumoring him to be next Auburn HC
Jackson State football’s Deion Sanders has been the subject of many head coaching rumors lately, especially after the Auburn Tigers fired head coach Bryan Harsin. Sanders, who has led the Jackson State Tigers to a perfect 8-0 record, has said that he has no plans to go anywhere. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation, which […] The post Jackson State football’s Deion Sanders calls out fake tweet rumoring him to be next Auburn HC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Trial By Fire’: Steelers coaches’ brutally honest assessment of rookie QB Kenny Pickett
Putting together a list of positive takeaways for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2022 season is no easy task. The team enters its bye week at the bottom of the AFC North with a record of 2-6. Chief among the concerns of head coach Mike Tomlin and company is that the Steelers are the NFL’s lowest-scoring offense (15.0 points per game), according to Pro Football Reference, led by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. Despite the early woes of the first-year signal-caller, the coaching staff feels encouraged by the efforts of Pickett, per team beat writer Dale Lolley.
Sen. Ben Sasse: SEC isn’t ‘trash’ -- just Georgia, Alabama and LSU
University of Florida presidential hopeful and U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse apologized Tuesday for what he said was “the single ugliest, most scandalous thing” about his record: calling the SEC trash. “I should confess that it is true that in 1981, as a 9-year-old, I did regularly decree that...
Michigan State basketball's exhibition win over GVSU displays small margin of error
EAST LANSING — There is zero doubt Tom Izzo has a lot of work ahead of him as Michigan State basketball’s gauntlet schedule begins in less than two weeks. Tuesday night’s exhibition showed just how thin the margin for error is for the Spartans’ leaner roster. ...
Michigan football outside College Football Playoff has Twitter ablaze
The first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 college football season have just been released Tuesday night, and it’s bound to make a bunch of people either sleep soundly or stay up until the wee hours of the morning, depending on how fans feel about the positions of their teams. For many fans –and […] The post Michigan football outside College Football Playoff has Twitter ablaze appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Franklin: The Big Ten Model Is 'Changing'
The Penn State coach expects the Big Ten to shift away from its current East-West format.
LSU football: 3 Tigers bold predictions for Alabama game
Week 10 of the 2022 college football season has all the makings of an absolute classic in the SEC. In the SEC East, all eyes will be on Athens as No. 1 Tennessee travels to face No. 3 Georgia in a potential game of the year candidate. As if one top-ten matchup wasn’t enough, the […] The post LSU football: 3 Tigers bold predictions for Alabama game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deion Sanders will love Ole Miss football HC Lane Kiffin’s latest take
In the span of almost one month, five head coaching spots opened up across Power Five conferences as the patience for coaching veterans all but snapped from the lack of a successful turnaround in their respective programs. Wisconsin shocked the college football world when they fired seven-year coach Paul Chryst one day after a 34-10 loss to Illinois brought Wisconsin down to a 2-3 record, one of the first times the Badgers fell to 2-3 since a shorted Big Ten season in 2020.
UCLA football: 4 reasons Bruins will win Pac-12 over USC, Oregon
While the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks are the more ballyhooed programs in the Pac-12, UCLA Bruins football has certainly made a lot of noise in the 2022 college football season. The Bruins had elite skill players who are entering NFL draft boards, while they have a favorable schedule to finish the season. Here are […] The post UCLA football: 4 reasons Bruins will win Pac-12 over USC, Oregon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tennessee atop College Football Playoff rankings as Georgia, TCU surprisingly snubbed
The first College Football Playoff rankings have arrived, and the Tennessee Volunteers sit atop the committee’s list. However, it wouldn’t be the first official rankings of the year if the decisions didn’t come without some surprises. That’s exactly what fans received, as the Georgia Bulldogs were surprisingly ranked third and the TCU Horned Frogs sat […] The post Tennessee atop College Football Playoff rankings as Georgia, TCU surprisingly snubbed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Football Odds: Ohio State vs. Northwestern prediction, odds and pick – 11/5/2022
The Ohio State Buckeyes will travel to take on the Northwestern Wildcats in a Saturday afternoon Big Ten college football matchup at Ryan Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes an Ohio State-Northwestern prediction and pick, laid out below.
Chase Young, Jahan Dotson get final updates for Vikings-Commanders game
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young and receiver Jahan Dotson will likely not be active for the team’s upcoming matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, according to a pair of Friday morning tweets from Washington Post reporter Nicki Jhabvala. Young participated in practice for the Commanders (4-4) last Tuesday, his first since tearing his ACL in […] The post Chase Young, Jahan Dotson get final updates for Vikings-Commanders game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hendon Hooker and 2 college football Heisman Trophy candidates on the rise
College football fans will be focused on Hendon Hooker this Saturday, mostly because the SEC and national championships will be on the line, but also because the Heisman Trophy race will encounter a new plot point. Tennessee versus Georgia is the main event in the sport. Let’s look at the landscape for Hendon Hooker, the […] The post Hendon Hooker and 2 college football Heisman Trophy candidates on the rise appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Football Odds: Top 5 bets for Week 10
Week 10 in college football features some highly anticipated matchups, with potential playoff implications for multiple teams. Let’s continue our college football odds series and take a look at the five best bets for the Week 10 slate, complete with predictions and picks. Georgia and Tennessee will face off as the Volunteers look to shock […] The post College Football Odds: Top 5 bets for Week 10 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Buckeye WR named Week 8 NFL Rookie of the Week
Garrett Wilson V is having a spectacular rookie season. Wilson, a former Ohio State standout, was named the NFL Rookie of the Week for the second time this season. In his Week 2 debut, Wilson recorded his first 2 NFL touchdowns while racking up 102 yards and 8 receptions, leading to his first Rookie of the Week title. Against the Patriots this past week, Wilson put together this second 100+ yard reception game, while recording 6 receptions. The WR had a career-best 115 yards against New England.
lastwordonsports.com
2022 Week Nine Heisman Rankings
It’s Championship November in college football. While teams are making their case to the selection committee for College Football Playoff and Bowl consideration, our Heisman contenders are doing the same with the voters. Even with a new member in this week’s top five, we’ve begun to settle into. We’ll dive into that and more as we break down the contenders in our 2022 Week Nine Heisman rankings.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
118K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0