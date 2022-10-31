Read full article on original website
Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in historyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Takeaways from the post trade deadlineChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The PaseoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The icing and the dough cause celebration on the palate with National Donut Day on November 5CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The Paseo
Dr. Generous Henderson House, Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Built in 1899, the historic home of Dr. Generous Henderson was a mansion that is now renovated. If you’re wondering if Generous was his real first name, it was.
Kansas City deemed ‘America’s next hot destination’ in new report
A new story from the Daily Beast sings the praises of the City of Fountains, deeming it "America's next hot destination."
KMBC.com
Oracle says it will close 2 Kansas City-area Cerner campuses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Computer software company,Oracle, announced Monday that it will close the Cerner North Kansas City World Headquarters and its Realization Campus near Interstate 435 and the Grandview Triangle. The parking lots at the two campuses were empty Monday. KMBC's Brian Johnson reported that many of the...
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Mayor Quinton Lucas Opposes Amendment 4, Which Would Require 25% Minimum Funding for KCPD
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
This Missouri City Is One Of The Most Family-Friendly In The US
According to recent data.
stlouiscnr.com
Contegra Construction Co. Building Distribution Center at Blue River Commerce Center in KC, Mo.
Contegra Construction Co. is targeting a year-end completion for the newest distribution facility at Blue River Commerce Center in Kansas City, Mo. The 390,943-square-foot distribution center will be the fourth of seven buildings planned at the 226-acre Blue River Class A industrial campus launched by NorthPoint Development in 2021. The South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce called the campus “the most significant industrial development in South Kansas City in many decades.”
AdWeek
Mike Nicco Leaving KGO to Join KSHB in Kansas City as Chief Meteorologist
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Mike Nicco has been named chief meteorologist at Kansas City, Mo., NBC affiliate KSHB. Nicco comes from the ABC owned San Francisco...
Eastern Jackson County police departments form task force
They didn’t plan on announcing its formation Thursday, but the team’s response to an overnight Independence shooting prompted them to move forward.
Jackson Co. police shootings to be handled differently
Lee's Summit, Independence, Blue Springs, Grandview police departments form new unit to investigate police involved shootings in Jackson Co.
A guide to must-see holiday light displays in the Kansas City area
From the Country Club Plaza lights or Christmas in the Park at Longview Lake, the Kansas City area is home to many holiday events.
AOL Corp
KSHB 41 hires Mike Nicco of Leavenworth, Kansas to replace Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak
Fifty-four-year-old Mike Nicco will replace Gary Lezak as Chief Meteorologist for KSHB 41 as the beloved weather news veteran prepares to retire on Dec. 1, according to reports by the television station. Born in Leavenworth, Kansas, and raised in Missouri, Nicco has long aspired to work as a meteorologist in...
Some Kansas City area districts move Friday football games due to rain
Several Kansas City-area high schools moved their Friday football regional playoff games to Thursday due to rain in the forecast.
KCMO officials aware of significant homelessness camp on Trolley Track Trail
KCMO officials say they're aware of a homelessness camp along the south end of the historic Harry Wiggins Trolley Track Trail.
KCTV 5
Local police departments join forces for Police Involved Investigations Team
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs Police Department announced a joint agency Police Involved Investigations Team along with the police departments of Lee’s Summit, Grandview and Independence. The multi-agency team will pool resources to conduct joint investigations for incidents that result in officer-involved fatalities or serious injuries,...
Build KCI uses new video to show off terminal progress
Build KCI shared a new video showing progress crews made in October 2022, on Kansas City's new airport terminal.
lbmjournal.com
Mead Lumber acquires Teague Lumber Company
Omaha, Neb. — Mead Lumber Company has announced the purchase of Teague Lumber Company, Inc. of Kansas City, Missouri. Teague Lumber has served the Kansas City metro area as a full service lumber yard and building material supplier for residential and light commercial new construction since 2002. Teague has four locations in the Kansas City area: corporate office, including the millwork operation and a separate lumber yard in Grandview, Missouri, as well as lumber yards in Liberty, Missouri and Bonner Springs, Kansas.
KMBC.com
Driver of stolen pickup truck in custody after lengthy joyride around Kansas City metro
The driver of a stolen pickup truck was taken into custody Wednesday evening in Kansas City after fleeing police and driving around the metro for about two hours. KMBC News Chopper 9 spotted the vehicle fleeing police just before 5 p.m. in the Midtown area. The vehicle, a white truck, was reported stolen out of Kansas City.
smeharbinger.net
Always Alert: As Kansas City is a hub for human trafficking students should be aware of the signs and know how to avoid being trafficked
Tuesday night at 9 p.m. I’m walking out of Target on Ward Parkway alone after getting yet another “emergency” Maybelline Sky High mascara and enough Cherry Slush Alani Nu to give someone a heart attack. Walking through the parking lot, I’m turning my head every five seconds...
Kansas City man charged with premediated murder in Overland Park shooting
Prosecutors charged a Kansas City man with premeditated first-degree murder for allegedly killing a victim outside an Overland Park gas station.
KRMS Radio
MO Republican Party Shows Support For Amendment 4 Ahead Of Elections
The Missouri Republican Party’s Executive State Committee has unanimously passed a resolution in support of Amendment 4 on the November 8th ballot. If passed it would require that Kansas City appropriate 25 percent of its annual revenue towards the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department. The resolution cites the Party...
