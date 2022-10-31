ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KMBC.com

Oracle says it will close 2 Kansas City-area Cerner campuses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Computer software company,Oracle, announced Monday that it will close the Cerner North Kansas City World Headquarters and its Realization Campus near Interstate 435 and the Grandview Triangle. The parking lots at the two campuses were empty Monday. KMBC's Brian Johnson reported that many of the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Contegra Construction Co. Building Distribution Center at Blue River Commerce Center in KC, Mo.

Contegra Construction Co. is targeting a year-end completion for the newest distribution facility at Blue River Commerce Center in Kansas City, Mo. The 390,943-square-foot distribution center will be the fourth of seven buildings planned at the 226-acre Blue River Class A industrial campus launched by NorthPoint Development in 2021. The South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce called the campus “the most significant industrial development in South Kansas City in many decades.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Local police departments join forces for Police Involved Investigations Team

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs Police Department announced a joint agency Police Involved Investigations Team along with the police departments of Lee’s Summit, Grandview and Independence. The multi-agency team will pool resources to conduct joint investigations for incidents that result in officer-involved fatalities or serious injuries,...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
lbmjournal.com

Mead Lumber acquires Teague Lumber Company

Omaha, Neb. — Mead Lumber Company has announced the purchase of Teague Lumber Company, Inc. of Kansas City, Missouri. Teague Lumber has served the Kansas City metro area as a full service lumber yard and building material supplier for residential and light commercial new construction since 2002. Teague has four locations in the Kansas City area: corporate office, including the millwork operation and a separate lumber yard in Grandview, Missouri, as well as lumber yards in Liberty, Missouri and Bonner Springs, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KRMS Radio

MO Republican Party Shows Support For Amendment 4 Ahead Of Elections

The Missouri Republican Party’s Executive State Committee has unanimously passed a resolution in support of Amendment 4 on the November 8th ballot. If passed it would require that Kansas City appropriate 25 percent of its annual revenue towards the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department. The resolution cites the Party...
KANSAS CITY, MO

