Omaha, Neb. — Mead Lumber Company has announced the purchase of Teague Lumber Company, Inc. of Kansas City, Missouri. Teague Lumber has served the Kansas City metro area as a full service lumber yard and building material supplier for residential and light commercial new construction since 2002. Teague has four locations in the Kansas City area: corporate office, including the millwork operation and a separate lumber yard in Grandview, Missouri, as well as lumber yards in Liberty, Missouri and Bonner Springs, Kansas.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO