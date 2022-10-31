Read full article on original website
Rain looks likely, heaviest amounts do not
Our next system is up for the Thursday night to Saturday morning timeframe. It begins with a cold front that moves through and eventually stalls out to our east in Wisconsin. A wave of energy will then surge up the front into the area. This should give two better windows to see rain in the stretch.
Polling Locations
To find your precinct/polling place, click HERE. Polls previously were open until 9:00 p.m. but now close an hour earlier as required by law. Voting locations will be open from 7:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8. WHAT SHOULD I BRING?. Voters are required to show a driver’s...
Minnesota firearms deer season opens Saturday
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota firearms deer season is set to open on Saturday. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MnDNR) says approximately 400,000 hunters will participate in deer firearms season. Overall deer populations are strong throughout southern and central Minnesota, according to the MnDNR. “So many of...
Record fundraising in Georgia governor’s race nears $170M
ATLANTA (AP) — Big money continues to roll into Georgia’s governor’s race even as Republican incumbent Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams have already blown through the records they set in 2018. Abrams has raised nearly $98 million, according to reports filed with the state ethics...
Prosecutor: No ruling on Michigan AG candidate before Nov. 8
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A special prosecutor investigating whether the Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general and others should be charged for attempting to gain access to voting machines said Friday that no decision will be made before Tuesday’s election. Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson said in a...
Tennessee US House candidate’s husband has stage 4 cancer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Democratic state senator from Tennessee who is running to represent the Nashville area in Congress says her husband has stage 4 cancer. Heidi Campbell tweeted Wednesday that her husband, Andrew, received the diagnosis “out of nowhere” last week. Heidi Campbell said her...
Attorney defending Idaho’s abortion laws quits AG’s office
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A high-profile Idaho attorney who has defended in state and federal courts some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation is among the latest attorneys to quit state employment. Former Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo is one of eight attorneys and a handful...
Arizona county’s ballot hand-count plan challenged in court
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona county’s plan to hand count all ballots cast in next week’s election has triggered a court challenge, marking the latest twist to the effort by rural Cochise County to mollify skeptics distrustful of its vote-counting equipment. The lawsuit came Monday as Democrats...
Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Minnesota, 3 $50K tickets sold
(ABC 6 News) – Nobody won Wednesday night’s huge $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, however one lucky Minnesotan won $1 million and three won $50,000. According to the Minnesota State Lottery, a $1 million ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Hinckley. The ticket matched all 5 numbers on the white balls, but not the red Powerball number.
