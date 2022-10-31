ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday gift guide 2022: The best gifts under $50

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Christmas is coming up quickly on the calendar, but if inflation is high on your list of worries, getting started...
7 Personalized Gifts for Teens They’ll Actually Brag About

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though it’s still Halloween, we can’t help but think about the upcoming holiday season. With the holidays comes a ton of gift lists and presents to secure, which means it’s time to get serious about adding presents for everyone you need to gift, even hard-to-shop for teens. This year instead of giving random gifts that your kids will use for a few weeks and then get sick of, opt for customized options that make any present feel special. Trust us....
The gift everyone on your list will love - and it’s under $100

Everyone’s got at least one on their list: that hard-to-shop-for recipient who seemingly has everything. The search for something practical but unique enough to stand out is why so many people are gifting these BaubleBar custom throw blankets. A cozy throw blanket is an easy seasonal favorite, and you can transform this cookie-cutter gift into a thoughtful and totally unexpected present they’ll love with a little personalization.
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today

Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
