Doja Cat Gets Spooky in Leather Miniskirt, Edgy Jacket & Ankle Boots for Halloween

By Tara Larson
 4 days ago
Doja Cat dressed up for Halloween in an outfit that left everyone — including herself — guessing.

The “Kiss Me More” singer celebrated the holiday over the weekend. She posted a series of photos to her Instagram page, showing off her outfit. She captioned the post, “idk what I am I just thought it was hot.”

Doja wore a cropped black leather jacket with a matching miniskirt. The jacket featured high, pointed shoulders and the skirt had grommets and zipper detailing. She wore black fishnet tights and a black lace bra top under her jacket.

The singer accessorized the costume with a large pearl cross necklace and painted her face a much paler complexion and added thin eyebrows, reminiscent of the ’90s.

The Grammy-winning musician completed the look with black leather ankle boots. The shoes featured a rounded toe, a thick platform base, and block heels that reached at least 3 inches. She paired them with knee-high stockings.

Doja wasn’t the only one trying to guess what she dressed as. Fans in the comment section of her post were, too. One commented, “Lord Farquaad meets Coraline meets Miss Spider’s Sunny patch exactly,” while another said, “It’s giving Ricky horror picture show.”

Known for her daring style, Doja loves to experiment with different textures and colors. She opts for statement pieces, like the over-the-top power suit she wore to the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards this year. When it comes to her shoe style, she tends to go with platform sandals by Christian Louboutin, D’Accori, Le Silla and other top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, she can be spotted in Naked Wolfe’s chunky sneakers and Bottega Veneta sandals.

Footwear News

Footwear News

ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

