Your Weekly Horoscope Says You May Be Under Pressure, But it Could Lead to a Diamond

If you’re already feeling the struggle, your horoscope for the week of October 31 to November 6 will probably validate some of the frustrations you’ve been experiencing. It’s rough out here in astrology, but all this effort you’re putting into showing up and getting the job done is not all for naught.

Mars—planet of conflict, drive and passion—is currently retrograding through Gemini . Because Mars is responsible for giving you your mojo and your ambition, you might be feeling slow to start as the week begins. Don’t put a lot of pressure on yourself when you’re already stretched thin, because that’s when outbursts and tantrums are most likely to unfold! Gemini may be the quintessential multitasker , but that doesn’t mean you should always be looking for shortcuts.

This week begins with a heavy and sobering first quarter moon in Aquarius . Joining forces with stoic and serious Saturn, you may feel the pressure of all the unfinished tasks and unresolved conversations that continue to mount. Luckily, the stress is only temporary, as Saturn is famous for showing us the damage so we can assess how we should act on it.

Things could start to feel even rockier by November 5, when romantic Venus opposes unpredictable Uranus. However, just because your finances and relationships may be the source of a few unexpected surprises doesn’t mean it won’t be exciting. If your love life has felt stagnant, this is a great time to spice things up! However, if you’re craving a bit of independence, it may be a sign that you require a healthy amount of space at the moment.

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming week, according to your sun and/or rising sign (and seriously, you’re missing out if you don’t read these horoscopes for your rising sign):

How The Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

If you’re feeling all out of sorts, it’s no wonder. Mars—your ruling planet—is currently retrograde, which can leave you feeling more exhausted (and discouraged) than usual. Not to fear, as these uncertain periods come and go! Don’t add more to your plate than you can handle and make sure to think before you speak. It will save you some trouble.

The week begins with a first quarter moon in your 11th house of community and idealistic thinking, encouraging you to contemplate what type of mark you’re leaving on the world. Joining forces with Saturn, you may be aware of limitations and feelings of isolation that are preventing you from making that impact.

However, as Venus in your intimate eighth house opposes Uranus in your prideful second house on November 5, you may be dealing with an unexpected shift in the way you treat your boundaries. If you have your guard all the way up, you may be surprised by how easily something forces you to let your defenses down.

Taurus

You may be feeling tempted to measure your self-worth by comparing yourself to others this week. Mars has just stationed retrograde in your second house of pride and value, which may leave you with a “grass is greener on the other side” mentality. Remember that external luxuries come and go; they’ll never leave you whole the way you expect them to.

However, as a first quarter moon shines a light on your 10th house of career as of November 1, you may feel extra concerned about the image you’re projecting to the world. As this moon joins forces with Saturn, you’re remembering that in order to get to where you want to be, you need to be willing to invest a lot more of your time and effort.

Relationship changes may unfold around November 5. You’re still in the midst of a life-altering eclipse season at the moment, and as Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, some additional shakeups may become apparent. Don’t be afraid to nurture and prioritize your independence, especially if you’re being asked to compromise it.

Gemini

You may feel as though you’re being met with negative wherever you go. As Mars continues to retrograde through Gemini, there’s a chance you’re attracting more stress than you deserve. Set firm boundaries and start prioritizing your protection from forces both seen and unseen. Process your emotions before they process you.

As a first quarter moon in Aquarius lights up your ninth house of wisdom and expansion on November 1, you may feel an intense need to get away. However, as this moon joins forces with Saturn, you may find that changing your location doesn’t always change your mindset. It may be time to test your faith in where you are instead of where you’re going.

By the time Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus on November 5, you may be dealing with fluctuations in your well-being and your day-to-day life. Go with the flow, Gemini. You’re the master of multitasking, so take it nice and easy, focusing on the most important things first. Do what you can and control what you can control.

Cancer

Some repressed anger may rise to the surface this week. Now that Mars is retrograding through your 12th house of subconscious energies, there’s a chance that deep-seated frustrations may be making themselves apparent. If you’re still mad about something that happened months—or even years—ago, it’s not that you’re holding a grudge; it’s that the wound hasn’t healed.

However, as a first quarter moon moves through your eighth house of secrets and transformations on November 1, your willpower is being tested. Joining forces with Saturn, you’re recognizing what you’re capable of withstanding and defending yourself against. However, keep in mind that not everything should be treated as a threat.

Once Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus on November 5, there may be unexplained shifts in your team dynamic as you exert creative control. Don’t be surprised if allowing yourself to shine is earning you a few secret haters, Cancer. It comes with the territory!

Leo

You may feel somewhat removed from others, as though you don’t always “fit in”. As Mars retrogrades through your 11th house of community, it’s pointing out the valid resentments you may have toward your fellow man. However, learning how to heal through open-heartedness could prevent someone else from feeling left out in the future.

Your partner—whether professional, platonic or romantic—could be making an important entrance on November 1. As a first quarter moon in your seventh house of relationships joins forces with Saturn, you may be realizing what it takes in order to make you commitment work in the long-haul. No relationship is perfect, and as Bob Marley once said: “The truth is, everyone is going to hurt you. You just got to find the ones worth suffering for.”

Disruptions to your home life may unfold around November 5, when Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus. If your work is not giving you the stability—or the stimulation—that you require, it’s time to change things up. Look further than your usual comforts in order to stay grounded.

Virgo

Some of the delays, disappointments and frustrations you’ve experienced in your career may be at the forefront of your mind. As Mars retrograde continues to disrupt your 10th house of social status, you may feel the urge to right wrongs and tip the scales at work. However, the past is in the past; there’s only so much you can do to change it. What you *can* change is your present.

As a first quarter moon in Aquarius stirs things up in your sixth house of wellness and routine, you may also be recognizing some of the self-care rituals and work-related habits you’ve long forgone. Joining forces with Saturn, you’re gearing up to get closer to where you were before, one step at a time.

As Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus on November 5, the week ends on an exciting and unusual note. You may find yourself somewhere completely unexpected and far away from your neighborhood. While you’re appreciating all the wisdom it’s bringing you, it’s also helping you appreciate how much you miss being home.

Libra

This week, something may be challenging your faith in an idea you’ve long held to be true. Because Mars is retrograding through your ninth house of philosophy and worldly experiences, you may be addressing gaps in your logic and inconsistencies in your perspective. If you’re starting to feel hypocritical about something, it may be time to take action!

As a first quarter moon in Aquarius lights up your fifth house of creativity and passion, you’re feeling to urge to have fun and let loose. However, as sobering Saturn slams into the moon, you may feel less than enthused with your present situation. Elevating your mood doesn’t always happen instantaneously, but over time. Introduce joy back into your heart little by little.

Once Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus on November 5, unresolved debts may resurface. If there is still energy tying you to a financial commitment, a relationship or an emotional situation, you may feel the urge to break free. Sometimes, ripping off the band-aid can be a lot more satisfying than you would expect.

Scorpio

You may feel like you’re sorting through skeletons in your closet this week, Scorpio. As Mars—your ruling planet—continues to retrograde through your eighth house of secrets and taboos, it’s shining a light on some of the truth you may feel too ashamed to share. However, you may also be realizing that some of these burdens are no longer your responsibility to carry. Give yourself a break!

Once a first quarter moon lights up your fourth house of home and family, you may be craving a deep feeling of comfort and security. But as Saturn joins forces with the moon, it may reveal what’s holding you back from the TLC you’re in need of. Being home and “feeling” at home are too very different things, Scorpio.

The real icing on the cake takes place around November 5. This is when Venus in Scorpio will oppose Uranus in Taurus, revealing unexpected shifts in your relationships. You may notice that a person in your life is beginning to evolve. Does this change align with your expectations of how a relationship should function?

Sagittarius

You may be recognizing some of the unhealthy and unbalanced relationship dynamics that are prevalent in your life. As Mars continues to retrograde through your partnership sector, you’re sorting through the way you react to anger, especially when it’s directed at someone else. How can you approach conflicts in a way that works better for both of you?

By November 1, a first quarter moon in Aquarius will set the tone in your third house of communication, close friends and siblings. You may be craving some form of social interaction or at least a chat, and yet, something could be preventing you from bridging that gap. As this moon joins forces with Saturn, it will shine a light on the distances standing in your way.

By the time Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus on November 5, there may be disturbances in your daily routine that throw you off course. However, diversions in your day-to-day life can be surprisingly beneficial, as it hastens the process of your manifestations. Spontaneity rejuvenates the energy!

Capricorn

You may feel slightly overwhelmed as this week begins. Mars retrograde continues to create a ruckus in your sixth house of routine and work, which may make you feel like you’re paying the price for not getting something done in advance. You’re not a machine, which is why it’s a good time to remind you that punishing your procrastination usually just leads to more procrastination.

As a first quarter moon in Aquarius culminates in your second house of money and self-esteem on November 1, you may start the week craving a deeper sense of stability. But as the moon joins forces with Saturn—planet of discipline and limitations—you may be working with a scarcity mentality. Frugality is always wise, but make sure you’re not being penny wise and dollar foolish.

However, things could start taking a turn by November 5. As Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, you may find love and inspiration in the most unexpected places. Don’t be afraid to extend your social outreach, because you might just stumble upon a group of people who totally understand you.

Aquarius

When this week begins, you may feel somewhat uninspired. As Mars continues to retrograde through your fifth house of creativity and self-expression, you may feel as though you can’t seem to feel that “spark”. Try doing something that once brought you joy before you outgrew it or got tired of it. Revisiting old hobbies could definitely get the juices flowing.

However, once a first quarter moon in Aquarius joins forces with Saturn on November 1, you may feel like you’re carrying the world on your shoulders. If you’re having trouble honoring all your hard-work, that’s only because you’re a perfectionist at heart. Luckily, the sheer fact that you care so much about being your best self deserves praise.

By the time Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus on November 5, you may be bracing for a few disturbances in your domestic life. Don’t expect everything to go according to plan, because you may need to lessen your workload in order to deal with a few things at home.

Pisces

As this week begins, you may be dealing with some family-related issues or problems that linger behind closed doors. As Mars continues to retrograde through your fourth house of home and family, it’s shining a light on some of the resentments you may be holding against your kin. This is a powerful time to purge negative energy from your personal space, Pisces.

Once a first quarter moon in Aquarius lights up your 12th house of spirituality on November 1, you may be craving some alone time. This need for solitude is made all the apparent by the close proximity the moon will share with Saturn, which encourages you to embrace that hermit life and enter full blown goblin mode. Everyone needs to every once in a while!

By November 5, you may stumble into surprising gossip or make new friends in unexpected places. As Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, you may find yourself in the possession of some game-changing information, especially if you’re in the mood for a good chat. This tea is being served piping hot!

