ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Says You May Be Under Pressure, But it Could Lead to a Diamond

By Roya Backlund
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago

If you’re already feeling the struggle, your horoscope for the week of October 31 to November 6 will probably validate some of the frustrations you’ve been experiencing. It’s rough out here in astrology, but all this effort you’re putting into showing up and getting the job done is not all for naught.

Mars—planet of conflict, drive and passion—is currently retrograding through Gemini . Because Mars is responsible for giving you your mojo and your ambition, you might be feeling slow to start as the week begins. Don’t put a lot of pressure on yourself when you’re already stretched thin, because that’s when outbursts and tantrums are most likely to unfold! Gemini may be the quintessential multitasker , but that doesn’t mean you should always be looking for shortcuts.

This week begins with a heavy and sobering first quarter moon in Aquarius . Joining forces with stoic and serious Saturn, you may feel the pressure of all the unfinished tasks and unresolved conversations that continue to mount. Luckily, the stress is only temporary, as Saturn is famous for showing us the damage so we can assess how we should act on it.

Things could start to feel even rockier by November 5, when romantic Venus opposes unpredictable Uranus. However, just because your finances and relationships may be the source of a few unexpected surprises doesn’t mean it won’t be exciting. If your love life has felt stagnant, this is a great time to spice things up! However, if you’re craving a bit of independence, it may be a sign that you require a healthy amount of space at the moment.

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming week, according to your sun and/or rising sign (and seriously, you’re missing out if you don’t read these horoscopes for your rising sign):

How The Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

If you’re feeling all out of sorts, it’s no wonder. Mars—your ruling planet—is currently retrograde, which can leave you feeling more exhausted (and discouraged) than usual. Not to fear, as these uncertain periods come and go! Don’t add more to your plate than you can handle and make sure to think before you speak. It will save you some trouble.

The week begins with a first quarter moon in your 11th house of community and idealistic thinking, encouraging you to contemplate what type of mark you’re leaving on the world. Joining forces with Saturn, you may be aware of limitations and feelings of isolation that are preventing you from making that impact.

However, as Venus in your intimate eighth house opposes Uranus in your prideful second house on November 5, you may be dealing with an unexpected shift in the way you treat your boundaries. If you have your guard all the way up, you may be surprised by how easily something forces you to let your defenses down.

Read Your Full Aries Horoscope For November 2022

Taurus

You may be feeling tempted to measure your self-worth by comparing yourself to others this week. Mars has just stationed retrograde in your second house of pride and value, which may leave you with a “grass is greener on the other side” mentality. Remember that external luxuries come and go; they’ll never leave you whole the way you expect them to.

However, as a first quarter moon shines a light on your 10th house of career as of November 1, you may feel extra concerned about the image you’re projecting to the world. As this moon joins forces with Saturn, you’re remembering that in order to get to where you want to be, you need to be willing to invest a lot more of your time and effort.

Relationship changes may unfold around November 5. You’re still in the midst of a life-altering eclipse season at the moment, and as Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, some additional shakeups may become apparent. Don’t be afraid to nurture and prioritize your independence, especially if you’re being asked to compromise it.

Read Your Full Taurus Horoscope For November 2022

Gemini

You may feel as though you’re being met with negative wherever you go. As Mars continues to retrograde through Gemini, there’s a chance you’re attracting more stress than you deserve. Set firm boundaries and start prioritizing your protection from forces both seen and unseen. Process your emotions before they process you.

As a first quarter moon in Aquarius lights up your ninth house of wisdom and expansion on November 1, you may feel an intense need to get away. However, as this moon joins forces with Saturn, you may find that changing your location doesn’t always change your mindset. It may be time to test your faith in where you are instead of where you’re going.

By the time Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus on November 5, you may be dealing with fluctuations in your well-being and your day-to-day life. Go with the flow, Gemini. You’re the master of multitasking, so take it nice and easy, focusing on the most important things first. Do what you can and control what you can control.

Read Your Full Gemini Horoscope For November 2022

Cancer

Some repressed anger may rise to the surface this week. Now that Mars is retrograding through your 12th house of subconscious energies, there’s a chance that deep-seated frustrations may be making themselves apparent. If you’re still mad about something that happened months—or even years—ago, it’s not that you’re holding a grudge; it’s that the wound hasn’t healed.

However, as a first quarter moon moves through your eighth house of secrets and transformations on November 1, your willpower is being tested. Joining forces with Saturn, you’re recognizing what you’re capable of withstanding and defending yourself against. However, keep in mind that not everything should be treated as a threat.

Once Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus on November 5, there may be unexplained shifts in your team dynamic as you exert creative control. Don’t be surprised if allowing yourself to shine is earning you a few secret haters, Cancer. It comes with the territory!

Read Your Full Cancer Horoscope For November 2022

Leo

You may feel somewhat removed from others, as though you don’t always “fit in”. As Mars retrogrades through your 11th house of community, it’s pointing out the valid resentments you may have toward your fellow man. However, learning how to heal through open-heartedness could prevent someone else from feeling left out in the future.

Your partner—whether professional, platonic or romantic—could be making an important entrance on November 1. As a first quarter moon in your seventh house of relationships joins forces with Saturn, you may be realizing what it takes in order to make you commitment work in the long-haul. No relationship is perfect, and as Bob Marley once said: “The truth is, everyone is going to hurt you. You just got to find the ones worth suffering for.”

Disruptions to your home life may unfold around November 5, when Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus. If your work is not giving you the stability—or the stimulation—that you require, it’s time to change things up. Look further than your usual comforts in order to stay grounded.

Read Your Full Leo Horoscope For November 2022

Virgo

Some of the delays, disappointments and frustrations you’ve experienced in your career may be at the forefront of your mind. As Mars retrograde continues to disrupt your 10th house of social status, you may feel the urge to right wrongs and tip the scales at work. However, the past is in the past; there’s only so much you can do to change it. What you *can* change is your present.

As a first quarter moon in Aquarius stirs things up in your sixth house of wellness and routine, you may also be recognizing some of the self-care rituals and work-related habits you’ve long forgone. Joining forces with Saturn, you’re gearing up to get closer to where you were before, one step at a time.

As Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus on November 5, the week ends on an exciting and unusual note. You may find yourself somewhere completely unexpected and far away from your neighborhood. While you’re appreciating all the wisdom it’s bringing you, it’s also helping you appreciate how much you miss being home.

Read Your Full Virgo Horoscope For November 2022

Libra

This week, something may be challenging your faith in an idea you’ve long held to be true. Because Mars is retrograding through your ninth house of philosophy and worldly experiences, you may be addressing gaps in your logic and inconsistencies in your perspective. If you’re starting to feel hypocritical about something, it may be time to take action!

As a first quarter moon in Aquarius lights up your fifth house of creativity and passion, you’re feeling to urge to have fun and let loose. However, as sobering Saturn slams into the moon, you may feel less than enthused with your present situation. Elevating your mood doesn’t always happen instantaneously, but over time. Introduce joy back into your heart little by little.

Once Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus on November 5, unresolved debts may resurface. If there is still energy tying you to a financial commitment, a relationship or an emotional situation, you may feel the urge to break free. Sometimes, ripping off the band-aid can be a lot more satisfying than you would expect.

Read Your Full Libra Horoscope For November 2022

Scorpio

You may feel like you’re sorting through skeletons in your closet this week, Scorpio. As Mars—your ruling planet—continues to retrograde through your eighth house of secrets and taboos, it’s shining a light on some of the truth you may feel too ashamed to share. However, you may also be realizing that some of these burdens are no longer your responsibility to carry. Give yourself a break!

Once a first quarter moon lights up your fourth house of home and family, you may be craving a deep feeling of comfort and security. But as Saturn joins forces with the moon, it may reveal what’s holding you back from the TLC you’re in need of. Being home and “feeling” at home are too very different things, Scorpio.

The real icing on the cake takes place around November 5. This is when Venus in Scorpio will oppose Uranus in Taurus, revealing unexpected shifts in your relationships. You may notice that a person in your life is beginning to evolve. Does this change align with your expectations of how a relationship should function?

Read Your Full Scorpio Horoscope For November 2022

Sagittarius

You may be recognizing some of the unhealthy and unbalanced relationship dynamics that are prevalent in your life. As Mars continues to retrograde through your partnership sector, you’re sorting through the way you react to anger, especially when it’s directed at someone else. How can you approach conflicts in a way that works better for both of you?

By November 1, a first quarter moon in Aquarius will set the tone in your third house of communication, close friends and siblings. You may be craving some form of social interaction or at least a chat, and yet, something could be preventing you from bridging that gap. As this moon joins forces with Saturn, it will shine a light on the distances standing in your way.

By the time Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus on November 5, there may be disturbances in your daily routine that throw you off course. However, diversions in your day-to-day life can be surprisingly beneficial, as it hastens the process of your manifestations. Spontaneity rejuvenates the energy!

Read Your Full Sagittarius Horoscope For November 2022

Capricorn

You may feel slightly overwhelmed as this week begins. Mars retrograde continues to create a ruckus in your sixth house of routine and work, which may make you feel like you’re paying the price for not getting something done in advance. You’re not a machine, which is why it’s a good time to remind you that punishing your procrastination usually just leads to more procrastination.

As a first quarter moon in Aquarius culminates in your second house of money and self-esteem on November 1, you may start the week craving a deeper sense of stability. But as the moon joins forces with Saturn—planet of discipline and limitations—you may be working with a scarcity mentality. Frugality is always wise, but make sure you’re not being penny wise and dollar foolish.

However, things could start taking a turn by November 5. As Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, you may find love and inspiration in the most unexpected places. Don’t be afraid to extend your social outreach, because you might just stumble upon a group of people who totally understand you.

Read Your Full Capricorn Horoscope For November 2022

Aquarius

When this week begins, you may feel somewhat uninspired. As Mars continues to retrograde through your fifth house of creativity and self-expression, you may feel as though you can’t seem to feel that “spark”. Try doing something that once brought you joy before you outgrew it or got tired of it. Revisiting old hobbies could definitely get the juices flowing.

However, once a first quarter moon in Aquarius joins forces with Saturn on November 1, you may feel like you’re carrying the world on your shoulders. If you’re having trouble honoring all your hard-work, that’s only because you’re a perfectionist at heart. Luckily, the sheer fact that you care so much about being your best self deserves praise.

By the time Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus on November 5, you may be bracing for a few disturbances in your domestic life. Don’t expect everything to go according to plan, because you may need to lessen your workload in order to deal with a few things at home.

Read Your Full Aquarius Horoscope For November 2022

Pisces

As this week begins, you may be dealing with some family-related issues or problems that linger behind closed doors. As Mars continues to retrograde through your fourth house of home and family, it’s shining a light on some of the resentments you may be holding against your kin. This is a powerful time to purge negative energy from your personal space, Pisces.

Once a first quarter moon in Aquarius lights up your 12th house of spirituality on November 1, you may be craving some alone time. This need for solitude is made all the apparent by the close proximity the moon will share with Saturn, which encourages you to embrace that hermit life and enter full blown goblin mode. Everyone needs to every once in a while!

By November 5, you may stumble into surprising gossip or make new friends in unexpected places. As Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, you may find yourself in the possession of some game-changing information, especially if you’re in the mood for a good chat. This tea is being served piping hot!

Read Your Full Pisces Horoscope For November 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMvPf_0itLsiUx00 More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Warning—Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is a Reminder That Too Much Desire Can Be Dangerous

If sparks are starting to simmer and libidos are suddenly coming to a halt, your love horoscope for the week of October 31 to November 6 will explain why. There’s a lot of pressure on our love lives at the moment, so take it nice and easy. If it’s not an emergency, it doesn’t require immediate action. When your impulses flare up, make sure they’re not leading you astray. Forget flying—it might be hard to get off the ground at all with current matters of the heart. Mars officially settles into retrograde motion this week, backtracking through chatty, capricious and dual-sided...
StyleCaster

Scorpio—Your November Horoscope Says You’re on the Verge of a Major Turning Point in Your Life

You’re in the midst of a deep and encompassing transformation, because your Scorpio horoscope for November 2022 says you’re on the brink of a brand new chapter. You’re coming away from the solar eclipse in Scorpio that rocked your world last month. As you move forward, you may find yourself moving towards a more harmonious and forgiving mindset. However, let’s not forget that Mars—your ruling planet—will be retrograde all throughout the month. Retrograding through your eighth house of give and take, you’re learning more about how to assert your boundaries while respecting the boundaries of those around you. Although you may...
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
Refinery29

Your November Horoscope Is Here — Time To Make Your Dreams Come True

Welcome to November! It’s peak Spring, and while we’re enjoying the warmer weather and longer days, the cosmos are giving us an equally tasty glimpse at our lives. The month starts off with the lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 8, which is going to push intimate relationships and our dreams to the limit. We may decide to change the direction of our lives and reassess our personal goals.
LehighValleyLive.com

Today’s daily horoscope for Nov. 1, 2022

Opportunities for improvement can come in seemingly unpleasant forms with names like “interruption” or “problem.” And so it goes with the Aquarius moon, who chides the sun, taunts Venus, bothers Uranus and crowds Saturn, all to suggest there’s something worthwhile to be tackled here! Indeed, the bother will bring benefit.
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon Is Expecting His 12th Child—Here’s a Look at All His Kids & Their Baby Mamas

Incoming! Nick Cannon’s kids have been making constant headlines this year (and the year before!). The Wild ‘N Out star keeps on making babies with his baby mamas and no one is stopping him. So, why does he have so many children? In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he candidly explained why he’s “blessed” with making his babies. “Think about it, you can’t be like, ‘No I’m done.’ Like what if God says, ‘No you not,'”I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide...
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Discovered a Planet Where Humans Can Live Up to 9,943 Years Old

And another planet where you can live to celebrate up to 3,158 birthdaysImage by GooKingSword from Pixabay. Time is the most precious thing that we as humans have, but not enough of it. Due to the way physics work, time moves at a faster or slower pace on different planets. Scientists have discovered a potentially habitable planet 100 light years away from Earth where the average life expectancy would be 3,158 years. This is because time over there moves a lot slower compared to Earth.
StyleCaster

Why Is Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’? The Real Reason He’s Quitting After 23 Seasons

After being on The Voice for 22 seasons, fans are asking: Why is Blake Shelton leaving The Voice? Shelton joined The Voice as a coach in season 1 in 2011 alongside Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green. He is the last original judge on the NBC reality TV singing competition after Green’s exit in 2013, Aguilera’s exit in 2016 and Levine’s exit in 2019. Currently, season 22 is airing on NBC and has a lineup of Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello. Throughout Shelton’s tenure, the show has welcomed the likes of Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Pharrell...
OKLAHOMA STATE
StyleCaster

Get Ready, Because Your November Horoscope Includes a Life-Changing Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse

If you thought last month was intense, wait until you see how your November 2022 horoscope pans out! Scorpio season is currently underway, shining a light on our deepest (and darkest) desires. If you keep wanting to stare into the abyss, know that it will eventually stare back into you. This time of year is not for the faint of heart, as it brings us back in touch with our shadow selves and thins the veil that separates this realm from the next. As Mars continues to retrograde through sharp-tongued and scatterbrained Gemini, you’re spending the rest of the month reassessing...
Ingram Atkinson

Scientists know how the world will end, religion says otherwise

This question has fascinated philosophers, scientists, and religionists for thousands of years. The universe is expanding, and it will continue to do that for as long as matter exists. But what happens when all the matter in the universe disappears? That's what we mean when we say "the end of time." This question has fascinated philosophers, scientists, and religionists for thousands of years—and no one knows how or when our universe will end.
StyleCaster

Virgo—Your November Horoscope Says You’re in the Mood For Some Mind-Blowing Experiences

Get ready for a busy month, because your Virgo horoscope for November 2022 is brimming with energy and motivating you to make connections. Scorpio season is bringing out your curiosity and urging you to speak your mind and learn from others. As the sun moves through your third house of communication, it’s opening neural pathways and allowing you to decipher the answers. However, Mars will also be retrograde all throughout the month, shining a light on some of the career disappointments you’ve been struggling with. You may with you were further ahead than you are now and you may feel somewhat...
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re Ready to Party, But There Is Such a Thing as Too Much Fun

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of October 17 to October 23 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
SFGate

Horoscope for Thursday, 11/03/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Finish up that application. It may feel like an exercise in futility but you won't believe how well received it will be. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): An unexpected show of support makes your day. It's nice, but is it too little too late? Wait to see if there's more where this came from.
Refinery29

It’s Scorpio Season & Serious Change Is In The Air

Spooky season is upon us, and you know what that means — Scorpios are ready for their moment in the spotlight (or should we say moonlight?). On October 23, the sun will move into the sign of the scorpion, meaning that Scorpio season is here to stay — well, at least until November 22. Prepare to be even more curious, confident, creative, sexual, and drawn to the occult than before. Welcome to the dark side.
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Predicting Long-Term Relationships Over Short-Lived Flings

Your relationships are starting to run more smoothly and your love horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 is filled with possibilities. Libra season is still underway and this clever and cooperative wants you to nurture your one-on-one dynamics. If you’re single, this is a beautiful time to let the promise of love lead you toward sparkling connections. And if you’re in a relationship, now’s the time to remember what drew you toward each other in the first place! As Mercury—planet of communication and intellectual exchange—enters balanced Libra on October 10, it will help you understand what it...
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Horoscopes Oct. 31 through Nov. 6

Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, made its way in the sign of Pisces over the weekend. Prepare for a whirlwind of inspiration to fuel you and keep you on your toes. Let your fate in the universe guide you this week, and you’ll see how much easier it is to achieve your goals. Mercury has also danced its way over to Scorpio, making us more intrigued to the unknown and true crime — right on time for Halloween! Look out this coming week: Someone from the past may want to see you or surprise you with news.
StyleCaster

Get Ready—Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says Your Relationship May Be Changing (& That’s OK)

Your love horoscope for the week of October 24 to October 30 is even more important than usual, because major relationship changes are on the way. If it feels as though a situation is becoming more intense or the dynamic you share with someone suddenly feels different, you have every reason to blame astrology. It’s eclipse season, baby. It all begins with a spectacular solar eclipse in Scorpio on October 25 at 6:49 a.m. ET. In astrology, an eclipse always takes place instead of a new moon, but it’s a far more climactic affair. While a new moon represents a new...
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You to Own Your Power, Because the Truth Can Set You Free

Although things may be slowing down, your horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 is encouraging you to pace yourself and take your time. However, as brainiac Mercury enters social, clever and diplomatic Libra on October 10, you’re starting to see your situation from the opposite angle. If you’re willing to step out of your own near-sightedness, you’ll find a much more fair and balanced perspective. The truth is rarely ever black or white, but shades of gray. By October 11, the sun in Libra will form a trine with stable and disciplined Saturn, encouraging you to do...
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re Building Your Empire & Manifesting Riches

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

67K+
Followers
5K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy