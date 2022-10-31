La Salle senior Andrew Boecking is SBLive's Southern California Athlete of the Week (Oct. 20-22)

Andrew Boecking simply could not be contained.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound tight end and defensive end had been having a fine senior season at La Salle-Pasadena, but then he outdid himself during a 42-28 win over St. Genevieve on Oct. 21.

Boecking doubled his sack total for the season with five to go along with 12 tackles in the Lancers' fifth win in seven weeks.

The performance earned him a spot on the SBLive Performance List.

Then he went out and accumulated more big numbers on the voting front to earn the SBLive Southern California Athlete of the Week for games played Oct. 13-15.

Boeckling, also a standout baseball player, piled up a remarkable 22,688 votes to snag just over 50 percent of the total vote with 22 other candidates.

He beat out Aiden Ramos, who rushed for 177 yards and four touchdowns for Bishop Amat in a game versus Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks. Ramos earned nearly 40 percent of the vote with 17,657, but it wasn't good enough to knock off Boecking.

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for the week of Oct. 20-22:

Troy Leigber, Laguna Hills football: Leigber rushed for 225 yards and five touchdowns against Dana Hills and also added a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the 42-21 win.

Tyler Neal, Paraclete football: Neal had 215 total yards and two touchdowns against Crespi.

Dre Robles, Aquinas football: Robles passed for 284 yards and three touchdowns against Ontario Christian.

Jordon Davison, Mater Dei football : Davison rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries against Santa Margarita.

Scooter Jackson, Warren football: Jackson had four tackles and two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown against La Mirada.

Jeyquan Smith, Cajon football: Smith had 187 total yards and three touchdowns against Beaumont.

Brockton Lium, Citrus Valley football: Lium reeled in nine catches for 139 yards and four touchdowns against Yucaipa.

Blake Allen, San Clemente football: Allen totaled 103 yards and had three rushing touchdowns against Capistrano Valley.

Logan Gregory, Edison football: Gregory had seven tackles, a sack and a pick-six in Friday's shutout against Fountain Valley.

Dane Dunn, Sierra Canyon football: Dunn showed his ability to rush and receive against Chaminade, finishing with 193 total yards and three touchdowns.

Stacy Dobbins, Chaparral football: Dobbins caught 11 passes and finished with 156 yards and two touchdowns against Norco.

Blake Lowe, Chaparral football: Lowe had two interceptions and made seven tackles in Friday's win over Norco.

Jeremiah Sanchez, Palm Desert football: Sanchez had a huge night on defense, finishing with 14 tackles and 2.5 sacks in Friday's shutout of Shadow Hills.

Mason Walsh, Carlsbad football: Walsh had 136 total yards and rushed for three touchdowns in Friday's shutout against La Costa Canyon.

Chance Lachappa, El Capitan football : Lachappa had a season high with seven catches and 149 receiving yards and caught two touchdowns in the Vaqueros' win over Monte Vista.

Quincy Herron, Helix football: Herron caught seven passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns against Grossmont.

Trevor Taumoepeau, Mt. Carmel football: Taumoepeau had a breakout game against Poway, catching six passes for 129 yards and three touchdowns.

Skylar MacMahon, Escondido Charter football: MacMahon had 367 passing yards and three touchdowns in Friday's win over Francis Parker.

Chris Williams, Francis Parker football: Williams had 362 all-purpose yards and three rushing touchdowns against Escondido Charter on Friday.

Jeremiah Castillo, Mount Miguel football: Castillo continued his huge season with six catches, 124 yards and four touchdowns against Valhalla.

Charlie Sullivan, Central football: Sullivan rushed for 153 yards and four touchdowns in Friday's win over Imperial.