Wichita Falls, TX

Jury in Wichita Falls murder trial nearing verdict

By Larry Statser
 4 days ago

UPDATE: October 31, 2022, 4:03 p.m.

The trial was given a recess for “Halloween”. Deliberation in the trial will continue Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A jury in a Wichita Falls murder trial is expected to begin deliberating Monday afternoon, Oct. 31, 2022, in 78th District Court.

Noel Martin, 33, is accused of shooting his next-door neighbor Martin Jones twice in the abdomen on Oct. 9, 2021, at a trailer park off Airport Drive. Jones died in the hospital several days later.

RELATED: New indictment on suspect in Evergreen Drive murder

Martin told police it was self-defense and that Jones was coming at him aggressively. He said he warned Jones to stop or he would shoot, and then Jones began running at him and he fired twice.

Police and neighbors said the two had been feuding and physically fighting ever since Martin moved into a trailer next door to Jones after his release from prison on an illegal weapons conviction.

Martin claimed Jones had been constantly harassing him and calling the police on him for no reason. Jones had come home the day of the shooting and discovered his car windows busted out, and accused Martin of doing it.

Martin denied it and said he wasn’t even home when it happened, but police say a neighbor told them he saw Martin busting the windows with a hammer.

RELATED: Murder suspect files for personal bond, gets additional charge

Police did not recover the gun and later charged Martin’s brother with concealing evidence , saying witnesses saw him take the gun from Martin after the shooting.

Martin was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and criminal mischief. He has 22 arrests in Wichita County.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates when a verdict is reached by the jury in this trial.

Texoma's Homepage

Mister Williams gets prison sentence

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was given 10 years probation for running over his wife’s father with her van in 2018 has had the probation revoked for additional arrests and charges. Mister Williams, 27, was convicted for four of the charges today, November 3, 2022. He was charged with four counts of child […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Crickett pleads guilty, Whiskey’s case still pending

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One half of an alleged robbery/shoplifting couple pleaded guilty to one of her charges while her husband’s robbery charge is pending. Crickett Davis pleaded guilty to a theft at Home Depot in February for a 5 year probated sentence. She still has an unresolved charge of resisting arrest at another store.She […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD investigating death of 3-year-old

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a 3-year-old child died Thursday morning. Officers responded to the 1400 block of North Rosewood in reference to CPR being done on a child. WFPD officials said the child was eventually taken to United Regional, where they were later pronounced deceased.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Plea deals offered to Wood murder defendants

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — With one murder defendant now in prison serving a 50-year sentence, plea deals are now on the table for the remaining three. The Wichita County District Attorney has sent the plea offers to attorneys for William Bell, Payton Collier and Ashley Esselborn for their charges of the horrific beating murder of […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Noel Martin murder trial: Closing arguments begin

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Closing arguments began Monday morning in the 78th District Court in the murder trial of Noel Martin. Martin, 33, is accused of shooting his next-door neighbor, Martin Jones twice in the abdomen on Oct. 9, 2021, at a trailer park off Airport Drive. Jones died in the hospital several days later. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

One hospitalized after stabbing in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was sent to the hospital after multiple units responded to a stabbing. Around 8:43 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, Wichita Falls police and AMR responded to the intersection of 900 block of Humphreys Street about reports of an assault with a weapon. Investigators say a male was stabbed […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Charge filed in deadly August east Lawton crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Districts Attorneys office is filing charges against the driver behind the wheel of a deadly crash in late August. Mason Mulvaney, 18, is facing one charge of First Degree Manslaughter. Mulvaney was identified as the driver in the wreck which happened at the...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Gunman sentenced in Page Drive shooting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who shot two people last January, including a Wichita County District Clerk employee, and was caught after a three-hour manhunt off Windthorst Road, is sentenced to prison. Angel Medina pleaded guilty in 30th District Court, two weeks before his trial was to begin. He received a 40-year sentence for […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

