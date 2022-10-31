Jury in Wichita Falls murder trial nearing verdict

UPDATE: October 31, 2022, 4:03 p.m.

The trial was given a recess for “Halloween”. Deliberation in the trial will continue Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A jury in a Wichita Falls murder trial is expected to begin deliberating Monday afternoon, Oct. 31, 2022, in 78th District Court.

Noel Martin, 33, is accused of shooting his next-door neighbor Martin Jones twice in the abdomen on Oct. 9, 2021, at a trailer park off Airport Drive. Jones died in the hospital several days later.

Martin told police it was self-defense and that Jones was coming at him aggressively. He said he warned Jones to stop or he would shoot, and then Jones began running at him and he fired twice.

Police and neighbors said the two had been feuding and physically fighting ever since Martin moved into a trailer next door to Jones after his release from prison on an illegal weapons conviction.

Martin claimed Jones had been constantly harassing him and calling the police on him for no reason. Jones had come home the day of the shooting and discovered his car windows busted out, and accused Martin of doing it.

Martin denied it and said he wasn’t even home when it happened, but police say a neighbor told them he saw Martin busting the windows with a hammer.

Police did not recover the gun and later charged Martin’s brother with concealing evidence , saying witnesses saw him take the gun from Martin after the shooting.

Martin was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and criminal mischief. He has 22 arrests in Wichita County.

