Memphis, TN

hotnewhiphop.com

Dwight Howard Has A Message For The Warriors

Dwight Howard wants to play another year. Dwight Howard was a force to be reckoned with during the early stages of his career. Of course, everyone is familiar with how he was able to carry the Orlando Magic to the NBA Finals back in 2009. Unfortunately, from there on out, Howard struggled to really find a permanent home in the NBA.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s Girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook

Donovan “Spida” Mitchell is making a phenomenal effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And if there were an early-season MVP, he would have been a strong contender. Mitchell, along with his teammate Kevin Love, recently made NBA history with the Cavs win. Moreover, his love life seems to be thriving, too. Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook, shared a picture of them together for the first time at the end of September 2022. And Cavaliers Nation is wondering who this new girlfriend is. So we reveal the full biography of Spida’s girlfriend in this Tinara Westbrook wiki.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Clippers have disappointing update on Kawhi Leonard’s status

It is a new season but the same old story for Kawhi Leonard. LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters before Monday’s home game against the Houston Rockets that the star forward Leonard will not join the team on their upcoming two-game trip to Houston and San Antonio. Lue added that Leonard is frustrated but “getting better,” according to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
ESPN

Portland faces Memphis in conference showdown

Memphis Grizzlies (4-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (5-1, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays Portland for a Western Conference matchup. Portland finished 11-41 in Western Conference games and 17-24 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 22.9 assists per...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Jake LaRavia (illness) cleared to play Wednesday for Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia will suit up Wednesday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. LaRavia has missed time recently due to a non-COVID illness. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received clearance from the medical staff to take the court. Our models...
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Another 30-point game by Doncic leads Mavericks past Jazz

DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic scored 33 points, his seventh consecutive game of at least 30 to begin the season, reserve Christian Wood added 17 of his 21 in the second half and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 103-100 on Wednesday night. Doncic also had 11 assists...
DALLAS, TX

