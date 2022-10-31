ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

KSP: Evansville woman goes missing after bridge crash

By Aaron Chatman
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

LIVERMORE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police says the public’s help is needed after an Evansville woman was reported missing late Saturday night.

According to a police report, 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle went missing around 11:30 p.m. when her car crashed into the US431 Green River Bridge in McLean County.

Indiana man dead after car hits tree, catches on fire

Officials say Kentucky State Police troopers, McLean County Sheriff’s Department, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and other emergency services are actively searching the Green River at this time.

Police describe the missing woman as:

  • Elza Jo Kolle, 28 of Evansville, Ind.
  • White Female
  • 5’06” Tall
  • 130 Pounds
  • Brown Hair
  • Blue Eyes

If you have information as to where she might be or any helpful information, you’re urged to call the Kentucky State Police Post 16 at (270) 826-3312 or your local police agency.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.

