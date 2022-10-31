Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Oklahoma high school athlete of the week?

By Ty Loftis

With the regular season of high school football winding down, there were several individuals who helped lead their teams to wins this past week.

The cross country state championships were also held this past weekend. Here, we take a look at those state champions and individual performances on the gridiron.

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Oklahoma high school athlete of the week for Oct. 24-30. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter .

Ike Owens, Jenks football

Owens completed 18-of-22 passes for 306 yards and threw three touchdown passes in a 35-34 overtime win against Broken Arrow. Wide receiver Jaiden Carroll had 125 yards receiving and scored two of those touchdowns.

Cale Fugate, Bixby football

The Spartans continue to roll, but what Fugate did in Friday’s convincing win against Moore was extra impressive. He scored four touchdowns, while also intercepting four passes. Fugate had two receiving TDs and his other two TDs came on interception returns.

Na'Kylan Starks, Coweta football

Starks threw two TD passes, and also tossed a game-winning two-point conversion pass to LoLo Bell in overtime as the Tigers stayed undefeated after winning at Del City, 18-17. Starks also rushed for 94 yards.

Taylor Heim, Bethany football

Heim completed 6-of-7 passes for 35 yards while running the ball 20 times for 100 yards and a TD in Bethany's 21-12 win against Blanchard. He also picked off two passes on defense.

Jacobe Johnson, Mustang football

Johnson caught two passes for 124 yards and a TD, and also returned a kickoff 86 yards for another score in the Broncos' 56-17 win against Edmond North.

Shaker Reisig, Tulsa Union football

In an impressive 52-21 win against Edmond Memorial, Reisig was 24-of-27 passing for 418 yards. He threw for one touchdown and the win clinched the District 6AI-2 title.

Tyrrell Bruner, Bishop McGuinness football

The Irish defeated Piedmont and are in second place alone in Class 5A-2. Bruner only had three receptions in the win, but they all went for touchdowns. He finished with 124 yards receiving.

Ma’lek Murphy, Chickasha football

In a 50-36 win against Mustang's junior varsity, Murphy had 18 carries for 405 yards and scored five touchdowns. For the year, Murphy has now surpassed 2,000 yards rushing.

Jake Tucker, Tuttle football

Tucker had quite the defensive performance, as he powered his team to a win against Newcastle. Tucker had 16 tackles, a pass breakup and stripped the ball away from the Newcastle quarterback, which clinched the game.

Micah Teel, Claremore football

With the game tied at 7 apiece, Teel scored the go-ahead touchdown for the Zebras with 37 seconds left against Tulsa Rogers. The win keeps Claremore’s playoff hopes alive.

John Washington III, Lincoln Christian football

In a 49-7 win against Muldrow that clinched a fifth straight district championship for Lincoln Christian, Washington had 18 carries for 134 yards and scored three touchdowns. He also had seven catches for 104 yards.

Blaze Berlowitz, Cushing football

The Tigers remain undefeated after a 70-21 win against Oologah. Berlowitz only played in the first half and he was 12-of-18 passing for 332 yards and five touchdowns. Berlowitz also recently announced he would continue playing football collegiately at New Mexico State University.

Drache Marveggio, Verdigris football

After scoring 74 points against Dewey, Verdigris now sits at 8-1 on the year, but it was Marveggio’s defensive effort that stood out the most on Friday.

In the win, he had 17 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception returned for a touchdown and a fumble returned for a touchdown.

Diego Ramos, Vian football

Vian handed Prague its first loss of the regular season, and while Ramos only completed nine passes in the 40-19 victory , he threw for 223 yards and tossed four touchdown passes. Three of those touchdowns were thrown in the second half.

DJ Strother, Beggs football

After a 28-20 win against Morris, the Golden Demons improved to 6-3 on the year. As a sophomore, Strother had 13 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and forced a fumble.

Hudson Henslick, Collinsville football

Henslick had TD runs covering 68 and 33 yards, and he also caught a 31-yard TD pass in the Cardinals' 42-21 win against Tulsa Edison. In addition, Henslick intercepted a pass on defense and recovered an onside kick on special teams.

Michael Adesola, Elgin football

Adesola caught three passes for 72 yards, all coming in the final 6:50 of Thursday's game against Lawton MacArthur. But he had the game's biggest catch, a 30-yard reception with 37 seconds left to lift the Owls to a 20-13 win.

Landon Gilbreath, Sequoyah-Claremore football

The Eagles' quarterback tossed three TD passes, including the eventual go-ahead score in the final quarter, as the Eagles rallied past Vinita , 22-21.

Jordan Johnson, Spiro football

A 43-20 win against Heavener moved the Bulldogs to 5-4 on the year. Johnson had 242 yards rushing and scored five touchdowns in the convincing victory.

Trey Bennett, Clinton football

The fullback rushed for 118 yards and scored three touchdowns in the Red Tornadoes' 35-7 win at home against Cache.

Kellan Hicks, Frederick football

Hicks scored on a 49-yard TD run in the fourth quarter that lifted the Bombers to a come-from-behind 21-20 win against Lindsay. The win also helps the Bombers in their bid to have an opening-round home playoff game in two weeks.

Keegan Thomas, Stillwater boys cross country

Thomas captured the boys individual championship at the 6A state meet held Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe, coming in with a time of 15:23.

Liesel Kehoe, Edmond North girls cross country

Kehoe crossed the finish line as the 6A state girls individual champion at Saturday's state meet in Edmond, recording a winning time of 17:14.

Reese Fricke, Piedmont boys cross country

Fricke was the Class 5A boys individual champion at Saturday's state meet in Edmond, finishing in a time of 15:57. He also helped the Wildcats take the 5A team title.

Gwyneth Meyers, Bishop Kelley girls cross country

Meyers was the Class 5A girls individual champion at Saturday's state meet in Edmond, as she recorded a time of 18:54.

Andrew Smithwick, Lincoln Christian boys cross country

Smithwick was the Class 4A individual state champion at Saturday's meet as he finished with a time of 15:28. He also helped the Bulldogs claim the 4A team championship.

Isabella Gutierrez, Pauls Valley girls cross country

Gutierrez finished as the Class 4A individual girls state champion at Saturday's state meet, coming in at exactly 12 minutes.

Jeremiah Tangren, Regent Prep boys cross country

Tangren was the Class 3A individual boys state champion at Saturday's state meet. He finished with a time of 16:15 while also helping Regent Prep claim the 3A team championship.

Katie Bosley, Oklahoma Christian Academy girls cross country

Bosley was the individual girls champion in Class 3A at Saturday's state meet in Edmond, crossing the finish line with a time of 12:11.

Riley Randall, Meeker boys cross country

Randall was the Class 2A individual boys state champion at Saturday's state meet, finishing with a time of 15:45.

Kamryn Baggs, Laverne girls cross country

Baggs was the Class 2A state individual girls champion after running Saturday's state meet with a successful time of 11:52.

View the original article to see embedded media.