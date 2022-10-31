South Suncoast Week 10 Roundup (Oct. 27-28)

The regular season will end this week by Saturday and on Sunday, we will all know who is heading into the postseason in Sunshine State for high school football. It’s been an up-and-down season for the South Suncoast region as teams were vying for district championships or still in chase of one.

Games along the South Suncoast began on Thursday night with IMG Academy Blue hosting Nature Coast and Sarasota Booker facing off against Lemon Bay. With the visiting Sharks coming into town, the Ascenders had their work cut out for them.

Nature Coast (6-3) ended up overpowering IMG Academy Blue, with the Sharks getting solid performances from quarterback Jackson Hoyt and running back Christian Cromer. The other game on the evening was a crucial Class 2A-Suburban, District 15 tilt between Sarasota Booker and Lemon Bay.

The Manta Rays needed a win to keep their district title and playoff hopes alive. After carrying a double-digit halftime lead, the Tornadoes dominated the second half and dashed the Manta Rays’ playoff hopes. Lemon Bay takes on DeSoto County on Halloween night.

In the biggest Friday night game out of Manatee County pitted the host Manatee Hurricanes against the visiting Palmetto Tigers. Both teams went into the game for a winner-take-all for the Class 4A-Suburban, District 13 championship. Palmetto edged out Manatee to take home the district title and assured themselves a home playoff game to start the postseason.

After being more than a month away from the friendly confines of Powell Davis Stadium, the Venice Indians made their long-awaited return to the stadium and what a return it was. The Indians were able to have their way versus IMG Academy White in a contest that improved John Peacock’s ball club to 5-2. The Indians will finish out the regular season schedule against Clearwater Academy International.

Going throughout Sarasota County, the Sarasota Riverview Rams won in a defensive battle against longtime nemesis Sarasota. The host North Port Bobcats, hosting their first game since Hurricane Ian, fell to Tarpon Springs.

Late-season struggles with competitive games have been evident throughout Florida as five contests were decided by a margin of 30 points or greater. IMG Academy National team went into Delaware and easily handled Middletown. Lakewood Ranch cruised past Bayshore and Cardinal Mooney defeated St. Petersburg Catholic for win No. 2.

With the Week 10 slate all wrapped up and Week 11 coming to close out the regular season, we take a look back at all the final scores.

Week 10 South Suncoast scores

Palmetto 26, Manatee 21

Venice 41, IMG Academy White 9

Tarpon Springs 14, North Port 10

Sarasota Riverview 14, Sarasota 0

Lakewood Ranch 68, Bayshore 0

Port Charlotte 56, Parrish Community 14

Braden River 16, Southeast 7

Sarasota Booker 33, Lemon Bay 22

Cardinal Mooney 35, St. Petersburg Catholic 0

Gateway Charter 33, Bradenton Christian 14

Out-of-Door 36, St. Andrew’s 14

Saint Stephen’s 42, Santa Fe Catholic 27

IMG Academy 58, Middletown (DE) 0

Nature Coast 35, IMG Academy Blue 16

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.