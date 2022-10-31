Read full article on original website
We often hear, read and see change in our daily lives. However, how often do we consider that change is part of the natural order? Personally, I do not like changes. I am a creature of habit, ritual and agendas. I am most comfortable in a routine – where I know and plan how my days should be. Yet, I constantly experience changes – as we all do. Change is...
