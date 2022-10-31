Read full article on original website
Fans of actress Julia Roberts resurfaced a surprising fact about her - that Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King paid the hospital bill for her birth. The actress explains how her parents started a friendship with the civil right leader and his family in the 1960s.
