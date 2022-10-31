Planning to vote by mail? Massachusetts election officials are reminding voters to get those mail-in ballots in by end of the day today so they arrive by Election Day. The United States Postal Service recommends voters allow for seven-day delivery by mail. If you do not get it mailed on time, you can use a ballot drop box. Mail-in ballots can also be brought to early voting during voting hours or local election offices. They cannot be returned to polling places on Election Day, but voters can bring their mail-in ballot to their polling place in person to exchange for a ballot.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO