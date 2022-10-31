ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WRGB

State judge rules parts of NY's new absentee ballot law unconstitutional

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Election Day is just a couple weeks away, but a State Supreme Court Judge ruling on Friday upended New York’s process for inspecting absentee ballots, finding some aspects of the state’s new law unconstitutional. The ruling sided with Republicans who brought on...
Daily Mail

'It's election DAY not election month': Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says she could move to get rid of early voting and mail-in ballots in her state

Kari Lake said that she would push to change Arizona's early voting laws if she were voted governor in the midterms, suggesting elections should be contained to one day. The GOP gubernatorial candidate told ABC This Week host Jonathan Karl that she would accept the outcome of the midterm elections if they were held fairly – a departure from her previous refusal to say whether she would accept the results.
ARIZONA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Democrats Surge Ahead in Record Breaking Early Voting.

Early Voters(via USA Today) States are reporting record breaking numbers of early voters. Already more than 7 million votes have been cast. Though not all states register voters by party, in those that do, Democrats have a strong lead over Republicans in votes cast. Democrats have cast 55% of early ballots so far, compared to 34.5% early ballots by GOP voters and 10.4% for unaffiliated voters.
CNN

Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting

CNN — More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
ARIZONA STATE
Law & Crime

Republican Party Succeeds in Lawsuit Challenging Pennsylvania Mail-in Ballots that Arrive in ‘Undated or Incorrectly Dated Outer Envelopes’

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that county elections officials must segregate and not count mail-in ballots that arrive with “undated or incorrectly dated outer envelopes” for the upcoming midterm elections. The court did not opine on what will or might happen to such ballots after they are segregated.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden says to expect delayed ballot counts in midterm elections in speech

During a speech at a Democrat Party campaign event on Wednesday night, President Joe Biden said voters should expect to see delayed vote counts in the midterm elections and be patient. “We know that many states don’t start counting those ballots until after the polls close on November 8th,” Biden...
NECN

Mass. Mail-In Ballots Should be Mailed by Today

Planning to vote by mail? Massachusetts election officials are reminding voters to get those mail-in ballots in by end of the day today so they arrive by Election Day. The United States Postal Service recommends voters allow for seven-day delivery by mail. If you do not get it mailed on time, you can use a ballot drop box. Mail-in ballots can also be brought to early voting during voting hours or local election offices. They cannot be returned to polling places on Election Day, but voters can bring their mail-in ballot to their polling place in person to exchange for a ballot.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Absentee ballot rules; Wisconsin courts won't change

MADISON, Wis. - A Wisconsin appeals court and a circuit judge this week shot down attempts backed by liberals seeking orders that local election clerks must accept absentee ballots that contain partial addresses of witnesses. The rulings come within days of Tuesday's election and as more than 503,000 absentee ballots...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy