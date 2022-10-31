Read full article on original website
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year's midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot...
WRGB
State judge rules parts of NY's new absentee ballot law unconstitutional
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Election Day is just a couple weeks away, but a State Supreme Court Judge ruling on Friday upended New York’s process for inspecting absentee ballots, finding some aspects of the state’s new law unconstitutional. The ruling sided with Republicans who brought on...
North Carolina early voting shows fewer voters casting ballots than 2018
(The Center Square) — North Carolina voters have cast 380,769 total ballots through Monday, which is about 73,000 fewer than at the same time in 2018, when voting started one day earlier. Data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows election officials have accepted a total of...
'It's election DAY not election month': Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says she could move to get rid of early voting and mail-in ballots in her state
Kari Lake said that she would push to change Arizona's early voting laws if she were voted governor in the midterms, suggesting elections should be contained to one day. The GOP gubernatorial candidate told ABC This Week host Jonathan Karl that she would accept the outcome of the midterm elections if they were held fairly – a departure from her previous refusal to say whether she would accept the results.
Democrats Surge Ahead in Record Breaking Early Voting.
Early Voters(via USA Today) States are reporting record breaking numbers of early voters. Already more than 7 million votes have been cast. Though not all states register voters by party, in those that do, Democrats have a strong lead over Republicans in votes cast. Democrats have cast 55% of early ballots so far, compared to 34.5% early ballots by GOP voters and 10.4% for unaffiliated voters.
MSNBC
As elections near, Cruz asks the wrong question about ‘blue cities’
Much of the political world is keeping a close eye on Pennsylvania’s elections, and for good reason: Voters in the Keystone State are poised to make important decisions in competitive gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races, which are likely to have an impact on the whole country. But as Election...
Arizona, Michigan GOP ask voters to mail in ballots and use drop boxes as candidates and officials blast the practice
CNN — The Arizona and Michigan state Republican Parties are calling voters urging them to return their ballots by mail or to drop boxes in those battleground states, despite their candidates promoting false claims that such practices are rife for voter fraud. Calls to voters’ phones in the last...
Arizona voters file complaints against armed vigilantes patrolling ballot boxes
Multiple Arizona voters have filed formal complaints against armed vigilantes patrolling ballot drop boxes near Phoenix. And with just two weeks to go until the midterm elections, some candidates are even pushing theories of voter fraud in the state. Republican Kari Lake, who is running for governor, has been pushing...
Wisconsin judge rules partial addresses won't be allowed on mail-in ballots
A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday rejected an attempt backed by liberals to allow absentee ballots containing an incomplete witness address to be counted, saying that would disrupt the status quo and cause confusion with voting underway less than two weeks before Election Day. The ruling was a win for the...
Voters must show identification in 38 states to cast their ballot on Election Day
The last day to cast your vote in the 2022 midterm elections is Tuesday, November 8. In 38 states, voters are required to present a form of ID when casting their ballot on Election Day. Some states don't require photo IDs, while others don't require proof of ID at all.
Senate majority could take weeks after Election Day to determine
Voters hoping to immediately know who will control the U.S. Senate in the next Congress may be in for a shock on election night as it could take days or weeks to tabulate results in key states. Some election officials are already warning about delays. "We will not have final...
NBC News
Analysis: At least 272 Republican nominees have cast doubt on the 2020 election
In House, Senate, gubernatorial and secretary of state races around the country, there are at least 272 Republican nominees who have denied or actively questioned the legitimacy of President Biden’s election, an NBC News analysis found. This includes those running in competitive races, like Kari Lake, the Republican nominee...
Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting
CNN — More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
Trump is already preparing to challenge 2022 midterm election results, report claims
Donald Trump interrupted by crowd singing national anthem at rally. Donald Trump and his allies are reportedly preparing challenges to 2022 midterm elections, raising baseless claims of voter fraud that fuelled his failed attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The former president has reportedly convened a...
Republican Party Succeeds in Lawsuit Challenging Pennsylvania Mail-in Ballots that Arrive in ‘Undated or Incorrectly Dated Outer Envelopes’
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that county elections officials must segregate and not count mail-in ballots that arrive with “undated or incorrectly dated outer envelopes” for the upcoming midterm elections. The court did not opine on what will or might happen to such ballots after they are segregated.
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden says to expect delayed ballot counts in midterm elections in speech
During a speech at a Democrat Party campaign event on Wednesday night, President Joe Biden said voters should expect to see delayed vote counts in the midterm elections and be patient. “We know that many states don’t start counting those ballots until after the polls close on November 8th,” Biden...
Texas one of three states to have already logged 2 million early voters
With both Republicans and Democrats urging big turnouts for the upcoming 2022 mid-term elections, and with inflation and abortion rights both sitting top of mind for voters, it’s no surprise that many would be eager to get their ballots in. And for millions of Americans, that has equated to...
If you haven't registered to vote, here are the states where you can register in-person on Election Day
The last day of voting in the 2022 midterm elections is Tuesday, November 8, which is Election Day. While voter registration has closed in many states, some offer same-day, in-person voter registration. In 17 states and DC, voters can register and cast their ballot at the same time. The last...
NECN
Mass. Mail-In Ballots Should be Mailed by Today
Planning to vote by mail? Massachusetts election officials are reminding voters to get those mail-in ballots in by end of the day today so they arrive by Election Day. The United States Postal Service recommends voters allow for seven-day delivery by mail. If you do not get it mailed on time, you can use a ballot drop box. Mail-in ballots can also be brought to early voting during voting hours or local election offices. They cannot be returned to polling places on Election Day, but voters can bring their mail-in ballot to their polling place in person to exchange for a ballot.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Absentee ballot rules; Wisconsin courts won't change
MADISON, Wis. - A Wisconsin appeals court and a circuit judge this week shot down attempts backed by liberals seeking orders that local election clerks must accept absentee ballots that contain partial addresses of witnesses. The rulings come within days of Tuesday's election and as more than 503,000 absentee ballots...
