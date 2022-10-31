ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
disneyfoodblog.com

Mac & Cheese Fried Chicken Wraps?! Say No More, KFC.

We love all things food here at DFB — it’s kind of our thing after all. Sure, we’re experts when it comes to Disney food, but sometimes even a non-Disney snack comes along that we think deserves to join the conversation. We recently shared our review of the new Adult Happy Meal from McDonald’s, and we can’t wait for the Halloween Happy Meal Buckets to come back soon either. But now, it’s time to find out what a different fast food joint is serving up — let’s see what the Colonel is cookin’ at KFC!
buckinghamshirelive.com

Woman disgusted at McDonald's after being 'given cheeseburger without the burger'

A McDonald's customer says she was left hungry and let down after ordering a late night snack from the fast-food giant. The woman claims to have ordered the £1.19 burger last night (October 11). While she was initially looking forward to the treat, her mood quickly changed when she...
Daily Mail

McDonald's fan gets £100 fine after his car visited local restaurant twice in 14 hours and parking camera thought he had been there the whole time

A McDonald's fan was shocked when he received a £100 fine after cameras picked up his car visiting his local restaurant twice within 14 hours. Ben Mulhall received a ticket which claimed he had spent over 14 hours in the fast food chain's car park, but he states he went there for dinner before his wife visited the same restaurant in Coalville, Leicestershire, the next morning for breakfast.
The Independent

Muslim man ‘disgusted’ after tuna baguette from Morrisons actually contained non-halal chicken

A Muslim man was left shocked after he bought his regular tuna baguette at Morrisons, only to bite into it and discover it had non-halal chicken filling.Abdul Habismillah, 23, was “disgusted” when his usually reliable sandwich was packaged wrongly and resulted in him taking a bite of meat that violated his religious beliefs.He said he had bought the same tuna mayo and cucumber baguette almost every day for the past six months, and thought he was about to have his usual lunch.“It’s quite disappointing, I felt disgusted,” he said. “Because I’m Muslim, I don’t have anything unless it’s HMC (Halal...
Mashed

McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
Let's Eat LA

Drive-Thru Report Reveals Slowest Fast Food Chain of the Year

One minute never seems longer than when you are in a fast food drive-thru. And it's that feeling that fast food restaurants try to avoid at all costs. Imagine you've just pulled up to a fast food drive-thru to pick up breakfast, but you encounter a lengthy wait — or worse, no one even comes to the window.
Jake Wells

McDonald's brings back popular sandwich to Ohio

mcdonalds bagPhoto by Polina Tankelivich (Creative Commons) It's always a bummer when one of your favorite menu items is phased out and is no longer on the menu. Whether it's the McDonald's pizza or the McRib sandwich, McDonalds has had many different menu items available over the years.
TheStreet

Baskin-Robbins Joins Popeye's, Krispy Kreme in Thanksgiving Frenzy

While the big turkey is perhaps the most classic of Thanksgiving traditions, each year someone comes up with a new way to enjoy it--from Tofurky in the 1990s to the Restaurant Brands International (QSR) -owned Popeyes Cajun-Style fast food turkey that dates back to 2001. Sweet takes on the dinner...
TODAY.com

The fastest and slowest fast-food drive-thrus in the US

Speedy service is the name of the game when it comes to any fast food spot. Yet, the sight of a long line snaking sometimes twice or even three times around the façade of a building harboring our latest cravings has become increasingly familiar to consumers. Recently, long lines...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

McDonald’s and Domino’s are bigger competitors than ever

Requiem for a robot: Operators lament loss of Sally the salad machine. DoorDash pulled the plug on the robots in August and removed them from the field. Operators say they’ve struggled to find a good replacement. Raising Cane's outperforms Chick-fil-A on one key metric. The Bottom Line: The fast-casual...
Too Soon? Christmas Favorites Return Tomorrow At New Jersey Starbucks

Christmas bells are ringing early at Starbucks. It seems like the holidays come sooner each year. Last week I saw stores in the mall putting out Christmas decorations before it was even Halloween! One place was already preparing for Santa's arrival. But how soon is too soon?. I'm personally conflicted...
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

