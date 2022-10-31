ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Ex-WMU officer arrested in sex sting gets probation

By Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Western Michigan University campus police officer who was arrested after authorities said he tried to solicit a teen girl for sex will not serve any more jail time.

Abraham Hohnke , 49, of Portage, was sentenced Monday to two days with credit for time served and five years of probation.

Hohnke was among three people arrested this spring in an online sting run by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say the three men tried to solicit sex from someone they thought was a 15-year-old girl; it was actually an undercover officer.

The same task force that ran the sting went on to arrest six more people between May and late August.

‘That creepy white van is actually your kid’s cellphone,’ says MI sheriff

Hohnke resigned from the WMU Department of Public Safety after being charged. In September, he pleaded to using a computer to commit a crime. A count of accosting a child for immoral purposes was dismissed.

WOOD TV8

