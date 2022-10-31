Police standoff shuts down part of downtown Mobile, Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – Multiple police officers with weapons drawn surrounded a vehicle parked outside a government building in Mobile, Alabama, in a standoff that lasted more than two hours.
A police spokeswoman told reporters that a man with a gunshot wound was spotted in a parked car outside Government Plaza on Monday.
She says the man pointed a gun to his head when officers approached to see if he needed help. Officers backed away and a negotiator and tactical teams were brought in.
Photos and video from the scene show dozens of officers pointing handguns and rifles toward a car parked along a curb.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.
Comments / 0