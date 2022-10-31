ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Police standoff shuts down part of downtown Mobile, Alabama

By Associated Press
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vdk2y_0itLorU400

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – Multiple police officers with weapons drawn surrounded a vehicle parked outside a government building in Mobile, Alabama, in a standoff that lasted more than two hours.

A police spokeswoman told reporters that a man with a gunshot wound was spotted in a parked car outside Government Plaza on Monday.

She says the man pointed a gun to his head when officers approached to see if he needed help. Officers backed away and a negotiator and tactical teams were brought in.

Photos and video from the scene show dozens of officers pointing handguns and rifles toward a car parked along a curb.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating possible carjacking at Publix

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police investigating a possible carjacking at the midtown Publix on Florida Street Thursday evening. Police received the call about the incident around 7:30 p.m. FOX10 News is working to get details and will have more information once it becomes available. --- Download the FOX10 Weather...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fugitive Files Special: MPD says Consuela Jones slashed boyfriend in neck

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One of the self-anointed “famous twins” is more hot water. Consuela Jones is wanted for second-degree domestic violence assault. She is accused of slashing her boyfriend in the neck and arm with a kitchen knife on October 23, 2022 after she confronted him about a social media posted he created, according to authorities.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

5 people shot in Zeigler Blvd attempted robbery: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said five people were shot during an attempted robbery on Zeigler Boulevard, Tuesday night. According to officers, three victims and two suspects were shot during the incident. Officers said they were called to the 8000 block of Zeigler Boulevard, near Glenn Acres and the Zeigler […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Person shot on Euclid Avenue, Mobile police investigating

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one person was shot on Euclid Avenue. According to officials, one person was shot. The victim left the scene in a personal vehicle and went to the hospital for treatment. Officials said the extent of the injuries are unknown at […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Five injured, two arrested in gun battle on Zeigler Boulevard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This scene left Zeigler Boulevard in West Mobile shut down for quite some time. This surveillance video shows the moments where an SUV stopped in the middle of the road while one of the passengers appears to get out and flag down the police. Once officers arrived, they found out this all started as a robbery.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

11-year-old girl shot in Prichard: City spokesperson

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard have confirmed an 11-year-old was shot in the city Wednesday evening. According to officials, the girl was shot at the St. Stephens Woods Apartments on St. Stephens Road. She does not have life-threatening injuries. Officials said they are investigating and are looking for suspects. Anyone […]
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pedestrian hit, killed on Beltline in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is on the scene on the Beltline after a pedestrian was struck and killed. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on the East I-65 Service Road between Dauphin Street and Old Shell Road. FOX10 is working to get more details and...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Man’s Life Changed by Stray Bullet

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A man playing dominoes with friends this past Wednesday night, catches a stray bullet. His life now forever changed. Mobile Police hunting for the shooter. They tell us this is the guy: 21 year old Kelton Franks. According to investigators, Franks was in one group, confronting another group that night, in the courtyard of the Oaklawn Community on Baltimore street. They say as the groups approached each other, Franks pulled out a gun, and shot at the other people. He missed, his bullet, instead, hitting the innocent victim, seriously wounding him. Franks disappeared, but the victim had to be rushed to the hospital. He’s recovering, but the gunshot wound he suffered will seriously affect his quality of life.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

50-year-old man killed, hit by car: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a man died Wednesday night after he was hit by a car on East I-65 Service Road. Gregory McDermott, 50, was hit by a car at around 9:11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the release. Police saw McDermott “lying on the roadway, unresponsive,” when they […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Citronelle Police Department working to gain community's trust back

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Citronelle Police Department is working to gain the community's trust back after two former officers pleaded guilty to criminal charges. Following those two cases, the former chief of police suddenly resigned before being indicted by a federal grand jury. In 2019, former Citronelle Officer...
CITRONELLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Double homicide suspect from Georgia captured in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Officials with the Biloxi Police Department said they have arrested a man in connection with a double homicide in Georgia. According to officials, officers with the Chamblee, Ga. Police Department contacted BPD and said Pedro Armentero Mesa, 55, was believed to be in the Biloxi area. Mesa is a suspect in […]
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

Mobile woman sentenced for embezzling from construction company

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman who worked as a payroll manager for a local construction company used her access to the business’s finances to steal more than a quarter million dollars, according the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Alabama. Elisabeth Dawn Williams, 45, plead guilty and was sentenced to 30 […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD releases name of gunman in downtown Mobile standoff

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has identified 46-year-old Terrance Duncan as the person armed in the standoff with law enforcement Monday in the 200 block of Government Street. Police said Duncan died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The MPD released this message: “If you...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Man found guilty of Mobile woman's 2019 murder

According to the Mobile DA's office, Wednesday after deliberating for only one hour, a Mobile County Jury found Terrance Martin guilty of the intentional murder of Latoya Marsha Jones. On September 10, 2019, Martin shot Ms. Jones in the head and fled to New Orleans to escape authorities. Martin was...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting on Medford Avenue, 1 dead, 1 arrested, 1 on the run: ECSO

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Pensacola man in connection with a shooting that happened on Oct. 29. According to a Facebook post by ECSO, deputies responded to the 1000-block of Medford Ave., for a shooting victim. Upon arrival, they located a male victim with multiple gunshot […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Family to standoff suspect provides clarity on situation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Family members to a suspect involved in an intense standoff Monday morning, are speaking out about what they know. The family still has a lot of unanswered questions, some may never be answered. Dominique, the man’s brother-in-law, says when all of this was happening the family...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Irvington man killed in crash was not wearing his seatbelt

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, has claimed the life of an Irvington man. Andrew L. Kirkland, 91, was fatally injured when the 1999 Ford Ranger he was driving was struck by the 2007 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Jacob R. Sessions, 21, also from Irvington.
IRVINGTON, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy