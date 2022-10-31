Over the past five seasons, Northwestern (1-7, 1-4 Big Ten) hasn’t had the best luck against some of the country’s top teams, specifically offenses. In 2018, the Cats lost 31-21 to No. 3 Notre Dame at the hands of now-Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool’s 130 receiving yards — the most by an opposing wideout in a game versus NU that season. In the following two years, the Cats took on a No. 4 and No. 3 Ohio State team led by Claypool’s new quarterback, Justin Fields, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO