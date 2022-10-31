ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Northwestern

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 69, Quincy 49

After an offseason exodus, Northwestern took the court for the first time in 2022-23 Wednesday night playing host to Quincy. It’s been nearly eight months since the Wildcats last played — a 36-point curb stomping courtesy of Iowa in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament ended their campaign last year. Since then, coach Chris Collins was charged by Athletic Director Derrick Gragg with “making necessary changes” to right the program’s ship and five players departed Evanston, including cogs Pete Nance and Ryan Young.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Women’s Basketball: Wildcats overcome sluggish start to defeat Wisconsin-Parkside

Northwestern opened its season with an 88-72 victory over Division II Wisconsin-Parkside in an exhibition match Tuesday. With the departure of guard Veronica Burton to the WNBA, sophomore guard Jillian Brown is expected to become a cornerstone of the Wildcats’ offense this season. The 5-foot-10 Michigan native opened the matchup with an early three-pointer, but also amassed four turnovers in the first quarter.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 88, Wisconsin-Parkside 72

Ahead of their 2022-23 season opener next Monday, Northwestern welcomed fans and students back to Welsh-Ryan Arena to watch their exhibition match against Wisconsin-Parkside Tuesday evening. Behind graduate student guard Sydney Wood and graduate student forward Courtney Shaw, the Wildcats are looking for a fresh start following Veronica Burton’s departure...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Women’s Basketball: Northwestern’s Sydney Wood is ready for her closeup: How the graduate student forward is setting her sights on victory this season

After an epic junior year, when Sydney Wood had a breakout performance across the court, she entered the 2021-22 season ready to put the Wildcats back into Big Ten Championship contention. But Wood’s dreams for a productive senior year came to a halt after a season-ending leg injury last November....
EVANSTON, IL
oakpark.com

Fenwick falls to Morgan Park in defensive battle

The Fenwick High School football team entered its IHSA Class 5A first-round playoff game knowing it would be a challenge to slow down Morgan Park’s high-powered offense. But while the defense held up rather well, it was the offense that ultimately doomed the Friars in a 14-6 loss to the Mustangs on Oct. 29 at Gately Stadium in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Football: Northwestern defense readies to face one of the top offenses in the country in No. 2 Ohio State

Over the past five seasons, Northwestern (1-7, 1-4 Big Ten) hasn’t had the best luck against some of the country’s top teams, specifically offenses. In 2018, the Cats lost 31-21 to No. 3 Notre Dame at the hands of now-Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool’s 130 receiving yards — the most by an opposing wideout in a game versus NU that season. In the following two years, the Cats took on a No. 4 and No. 3 Ohio State team led by Claypool’s new quarterback, Justin Fields, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Northwestern

Football: Mental Performance Consultant Jen Schumacher teaches student-athletes, coaches about mental skills

A former collegiate swimmer, Jen Schumacher felt a boost of confidence when she first swam across the 21-mile Catalina Channel — a goal she had since she was a young girl. The swim took everything she had, including the mental performance skills she spent time honing. In her head, however, Schumacher told herself that she only accomplished the trek because of nice conditions and luck.
EVANSTON, IL
WGN Radio

Mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson on uniting Chicago

1st District Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson joins Lisa Dent to explain why he decided to enter the 2023 Chicago mayoral election,and his plans to get the city back on track if elected. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Bade: Evanston should vote yes on ranked-choice voting

Evanston voters will have the opportunity on Election Day to revolutionize the city’s electoral system and create a more representative, engaged and civil democracy. On the ballot will be a referendum for Evanston to adopt ranked-choice voting, also known as instant-runoff voting in municipal elections. Under a ranked-choice system,...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Evanston Public Library Community Journals document memories of Evanston residents

Nestled in the North American History section of Evanston Public Library’s Robert Crown Branch are three seemingly nondescript journals. But inside, they are filled with residents’ memories, opinions and art. These journals are a product of EPL’s Community Journal project, launched in February by branch manager Beatriz Echeverría....
EVANSTON, IL
creightonian.com

CSU announces final race for president

The final race among presidential candidates was postponed to Thursday, as a result of no candidate reaching a 51% majority vote among students. In his last address as CSU President, Frankie Pastor-Rivera shared the accomplishments of the current administration, and his excitement for what is to come in the next president and vice president’s term. Pastor-Rivera then announced sophomore Marcella Pathirage as the next vice president.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Evanston youth speak out on mental health, school safety in community town hall

The Evanston Youth Advisory Committee hosted a youth town hall Tuesday at the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center to inform the community about issues Evanston youth face. The attendees highlighted mental health and school safety as primary concerns, and encouraged residents to vote in the upcoming election. Evanston Township High...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Black-owned business Shower Blooms brings natural remedy skincare to Evanston

Olivia Jones spent three years searching for products to alleviate her daughter’s skin rashes, which even dermatologist creams couldn’t remedy. With no luck, she decided to make her own recipe: cleansers, scrubs and natural soaps infused with herbs and moisturizing oils. The soaps were successful on her daughter, she said.
EVANSTON, IL

