Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern victorious against Quincy in first exhibition game of 2022
After nearly eight months off the court, Northwestern returned to Welsh-Ryan Arena to play against Quincy in a lone exhibition game. Led by redshirt senior Chase Audige’s 15 points, six rebounds and seven assists, the Wildcats pulled away in the second half, beating the Hawks 69-49. Graduate forward Tydus...
Daily Northwestern
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 69, Quincy 49
After an offseason exodus, Northwestern took the court for the first time in 2022-23 Wednesday night playing host to Quincy. It’s been nearly eight months since the Wildcats last played — a 36-point curb stomping courtesy of Iowa in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament ended their campaign last year. Since then, coach Chris Collins was charged by Athletic Director Derrick Gragg with “making necessary changes” to right the program’s ship and five players departed Evanston, including cogs Pete Nance and Ryan Young.
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Soccer: No. 12 Northwestern upset by No. 21 Penn State in Big Ten Semifinals
Northwestern and Penn State last met in the 2017 postseason, when the Nittany Lions captured the Big Ten Tournament title in a 2-1 comeback victory. Thursday’s Big Ten Tournament semifinal match between the two teams was a revenge opportunity for the Wildcats, who have not made it past the semifinal since falling to the Nittany Lions.
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern gears up for clash with Maryland in first round of Big Ten Tournament
When Northwestern takes the field Friday evening against Maryland in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, 362 days will have passed since the teams’ last meeting in College Park. In that clash, Wildcat goalkeeper Miha Miskovic put on Superman’s cape en route to an all-time 10-save performance,...
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: Wildcats overcome sluggish start to defeat Wisconsin-Parkside
Northwestern opened its season with an 88-72 victory over Division II Wisconsin-Parkside in an exhibition match Tuesday. With the departure of guard Veronica Burton to the WNBA, sophomore guard Jillian Brown is expected to become a cornerstone of the Wildcats’ offense this season. The 5-foot-10 Michigan native opened the matchup with an early three-pointer, but also amassed four turnovers in the first quarter.
Daily Northwestern
Field Hockey: No. 4 Northwestern defeats Rutgers in overtime at Big Ten Tournament
Poised at the penalty spot, senior midfielder Peyton Halsey stared down the goal. With just over six minutes to go in overtime, Halsey’s one-on-one with the Rutgers’ goalkeeper was the perfect chance for Northwestern to punch its ticket to the Big Ten Tournament semifinal. Bursting into action at...
Daily Northwestern
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 88, Wisconsin-Parkside 72
Ahead of their 2022-23 season opener next Monday, Northwestern welcomed fans and students back to Welsh-Ryan Arena to watch their exhibition match against Wisconsin-Parkside Tuesday evening. Behind graduate student guard Sydney Wood and graduate student forward Courtney Shaw, the Wildcats are looking for a fresh start following Veronica Burton’s departure...
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern’s Sydney Wood is ready for her closeup: How the graduate student forward is setting her sights on victory this season
After an epic junior year, when Sydney Wood had a breakout performance across the court, she entered the 2021-22 season ready to put the Wildcats back into Big Ten Championship contention. But Wood’s dreams for a productive senior year came to a halt after a season-ending leg injury last November....
Daily Northwestern
Fencing: Northwestern collects top finishes at Temple Open, ranks ninth in preseason poll
Northwestern competed at the Temple Open this weekend, earning five top-eight finishes and placing ninth in the latest preseason coaches poll. The freshmen led the way for the Cats in the women’s epee, with Anna Damratoski and Karen Wang taking third and Lia Douglas placing eighth. Sophomore Hanna Lipthay finished 13th.
oakpark.com
Fenwick falls to Morgan Park in defensive battle
The Fenwick High School football team entered its IHSA Class 5A first-round playoff game knowing it would be a challenge to slow down Morgan Park’s high-powered offense. But while the defense held up rather well, it was the offense that ultimately doomed the Friars in a 14-6 loss to the Mustangs on Oct. 29 at Gately Stadium in Chicago.
Daily Northwestern
Football: Northwestern defense readies to face one of the top offenses in the country in No. 2 Ohio State
Over the past five seasons, Northwestern (1-7, 1-4 Big Ten) hasn’t had the best luck against some of the country’s top teams, specifically offenses. In 2018, the Cats lost 31-21 to No. 3 Notre Dame at the hands of now-Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool’s 130 receiving yards — the most by an opposing wideout in a game versus NU that season. In the following two years, the Cats took on a No. 4 and No. 3 Ohio State team led by Claypool’s new quarterback, Justin Fields, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Golf: Northwestern places second at Cal Poly Invitational, logs fourth straight top-five finish
Coming off a tournament-best 17-under second round, Northwestern was poised to win the Cal Poly Invitational with an eight-stroke lead. However, after hitting 11-over in the final round, the Wildcats lost their lead and finished second on Tuesday with a 16-under 848. Despite the rough ending, it has been a...
Daily Northwestern
Football: Mental Performance Consultant Jen Schumacher teaches student-athletes, coaches about mental skills
A former collegiate swimmer, Jen Schumacher felt a boost of confidence when she first swam across the 21-mile Catalina Channel — a goal she had since she was a young girl. The swim took everything she had, including the mental performance skills she spent time honing. In her head, however, Schumacher told herself that she only accomplished the trek because of nice conditions and luck.
Mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson on uniting Chicago
1st District Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson joins Lisa Dent to explain why he decided to enter the 2023 Chicago mayoral election,and his plans to get the city back on track if elected. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Daily Northwestern
Bade: Evanston should vote yes on ranked-choice voting
Evanston voters will have the opportunity on Election Day to revolutionize the city’s electoral system and create a more representative, engaged and civil democracy. On the ballot will be a referendum for Evanston to adopt ranked-choice voting, also known as instant-runoff voting in municipal elections. Under a ranked-choice system,...
Daily Northwestern
City looks to redevelop land around Mayfair railroad, considers history of segregation
As Evanston aims to redevelop the Mayfair Cutoff, an abandoned railroad embankment running southwest through the city, experts and residents say the rail line has historically contributed to segregation. The railroad, built by the Junction Railroad Company in 1889 as a bypass between the Chicago & North Western main line...
Daily Northwestern
Evanston Public Library Community Journals document memories of Evanston residents
Nestled in the North American History section of Evanston Public Library’s Robert Crown Branch are three seemingly nondescript journals. But inside, they are filled with residents’ memories, opinions and art. These journals are a product of EPL’s Community Journal project, launched in February by branch manager Beatriz Echeverría....
creightonian.com
CSU announces final race for president
The final race among presidential candidates was postponed to Thursday, as a result of no candidate reaching a 51% majority vote among students. In his last address as CSU President, Frankie Pastor-Rivera shared the accomplishments of the current administration, and his excitement for what is to come in the next president and vice president’s term. Pastor-Rivera then announced sophomore Marcella Pathirage as the next vice president.
Daily Northwestern
Evanston youth speak out on mental health, school safety in community town hall
The Evanston Youth Advisory Committee hosted a youth town hall Tuesday at the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center to inform the community about issues Evanston youth face. The attendees highlighted mental health and school safety as primary concerns, and encouraged residents to vote in the upcoming election. Evanston Township High...
Daily Northwestern
Black-owned business Shower Blooms brings natural remedy skincare to Evanston
Olivia Jones spent three years searching for products to alleviate her daughter’s skin rashes, which even dermatologist creams couldn’t remedy. With no luck, she decided to make her own recipe: cleansers, scrubs and natural soaps infused with herbs and moisturizing oils. The soaps were successful on her daughter, she said.
