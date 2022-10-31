ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dupage County, IL

DuPage County man charged with strangling his wife to death

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
 4 days ago

WHEATON (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Bond has been denied for a DuPage County man accused of choking his wife to death inside their home last week.

44-year-old Brahim Bakayoko of Addison has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, stemming from a fatal domestic incident on Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney Office, Addison police officers responded to the Bakayokos home on Trinity Drive near and Joseph Lane at around 3:45 p.m. to a 9-1-1 call of a person in full cardiac arrest. The responding officers found the victim, Reyniko Bakayoko, unresponsive on the floor of the first-floor bathroom and subsequently performed CPR on her. Despite their efforts, she was pronounced dead a short time after, police said.

Although initially uncooperative, the victim’s husband, Brahim, agreed to talk with police and, following the completion of an autopsy, it was determined Reyniko died of strangulation. Prosecutors alleged that in the early afternoon hours of that Wednesday Baykayoko and his wife got into a verbal argument that escalated into a physical one. Authorities believe it was Brahim who strangled his wife to death.

“It is alleged that a verbal altercation between the defendant and his wife escalated, ultimately turning physical resulting in the defendant strangling his wife, Reyniko Bakayoko,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “Domestic violence is unfortunately a significant societal issue, and my office remains committed to using every tool available to reduce its impact on our communities.”

Brahim was taken into custody by police on the following day, Thursday, Oct. 27. He remains in custody after he was denied bond at a hearing on Saturday, Oct. 30. Brahim will be arraigned in court next month, Nov. 28.

