Michigan State

Sunshine Cantoon
4d ago

WE need FEDERAL term limits, NOW!! This is state term limits that comes with loopholes and created by biased Democrats, just like the other 2 jokes they are trying to get pushed thru. Vote NO on all 3!

CBS Detroit

Prop 1: What it will change and what it means for Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - The first of three proposals on the ballot in Michigan could change term limits for lawmakers and require them to disclose certain details about their finances. Prop 1 (Transparency and Term Limits) would look to reduce the number of years a person can serve in the state legislature. Currently, a lawmaker can serve a maximum of six years in the House and eight years in the Senate — a total of 14 years. If Prop 1 passes, lawmakers could serve a flat 12-year-term, which can take place in one chamber. "It's actually going to help enhance and...
michiganradio.org

What if Democrats regain control of the Michigan Legislature?

For three and a half decades, Republicans have either run the agenda in Lansing or at least had veto power amid Democrats’ shifting fortunes. At no point since 1983 have Democrats simultaneously held the governor’s office, the state House and the Michigan Senate. But Democrats are cautiously eyeing the 2022 cycle as a tantalizing possibility for a long-awaited trifecta.
abc12.com

Exclusive poll: Top Michigan Democrats maintain leads five days before election

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The final EPIC-MRA poll exclusive to ABC12 before Election Day shows top Michigan Democrats with steady leads. Poll results released Friday bolster Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's reelection campaign. Her lead in the governor's race remained steady in double digits while her approval rating increased above 50% for the first time in months.
fox2detroit.com

Election Day: Guide to Michigan's three proposals

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 2022 Midterm Election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Michiganders will head to vote across the state on races including Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General's office. But they're also voting on three proposals. Record numbers of Michigan voters have already submitted...
fox2detroit.com

How is the Center for Voter Information getting your information?

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Have you gotten mail lately that includes your voting history or the history of your neighbors? What about a piece of official-looking mail with an application for an absentee ballot?. This mail is most likely coming from the Center for Voter Information or the Voter Participation...
9&10 News

What Exactly Will Proposal 3 Bring to Michigan?

The Dobbs decision by the United State Supreme Court ended federally legal abortion nationwide. The decision is now on the states and Michigan decides next week. On the ballot, it’s Proposal 3, Reproductive Freedom for All. More than $50 million has been spent on this campaign for and against...
CBS Detroit

Nessel intervenes in guardianship case; protected individual billed $79K for less than year's work

LANSING, Mich., (CBS DETROIT) - The state's top attorney is getting involved in a local guardianship case, with a message to attorneys and professional guardians of their fiduciary duties to safeguard vulnerable adults.  Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a notice to intervene in a Wayne County guardianship case, which began in October 2021, when Patricia Dudek was appointed guardian and conservator for an individual with a $30,000 yearly income who also received an inheritance of about $42,000.Dudek's own accounting illustrates that between October 2021 and June 2022 she billed the protected person about $79,000 for less than a year's work....
fox2detroit.com

Proposal 2: Read the full proposed changes to Michigan voting laws

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan's voting laws could be changing if Proposal 2 passes on Nov. 8. The proposal would add language to the state's constitution to protect the right to vote, require absentee-ballot drop boxes, and postage for absentee applications and ballots, and more. Find more election coverage here.
