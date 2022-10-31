If you have purchased anything recently from the Richland Walmart with your card, you should be checking with your bank after reports of skimmers at a Tri-Cities Walmart. Credit card skimmer devices were found inside multiple checkouts in the Richland Walmart according to the Richland Police Department. The devices have been removed and police say that they don't know of "any other businesses that were affected." See the pictures of the devices below.

RICHLAND, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO