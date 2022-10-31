Read full article on original website
Was Trick-or-Treating on Tri-Cities Candy Mountain Worth it?
My family had always heard one of the best Trick or Treating spots in the Tri-Cities was at Candy Mountain in Richland. This year we got dressed up and headed out to see what all the fuss was about. Was it worth the trip across the Tri-Cities on Halloween night to visit Cany Mountain?
Pasco PD Commissions New Officer
Pasco PD swore in it's newest officer this week and he gets a pass on needing a haircut. The Department welcomed "Goose" to the fold! "Goose" is Pasco PD's first ever Community K-9 officer. At 20 weeks old, Goose has some learning to do regarding his new job, but according...
Vehicle, Driver Sought in Richland Hit-and-Run Involving Teen
Richland Police are still seeking leads to locate this vehicle and identify the driver, following a hit-and-run on October 26th. Teen riding bike hit by car near GW Way and McMurray. October 26th, around 4:10 PM, Richland Police say a 14-year-old boy was riding his bike in the crosswalk, heading...
Fentanyl Stash is Largest Ever Seized in Walla Walla County
According to the Walla Walla Police Department and other agencies, the follow-up investigation into a murder suspect has uncovered a large drug stash. 27-year-old Javier Valdez was arrested in town at a home in the 300 block of North 9th, he was wanted on an arrest warrant for murder out of Wenatchee.
The 2 Most Shocking Things to Happen in Tri-Cities Washington
It is Halloween, and if there was a time to remember strange and shocking stories from the Tri-Cities area it is today. These are the 2 craziest and most shocking stories I have ever heard about, and both happened at the same popular park by the river in Tri-Cities Washington. WARNING: these stories are so shocking they are only appropriate for adults to read.
Richland Police Release Update on Walmart Card Skimmer
Richland Police now say the suspect who installed a card skimming device inside the Richland Walmart probably snapped it into place in about five seconds. Richland Police say the suspect is being sought after he placed the skimmer inside the Richland Walmart. It's presumed he did it in the self-checkout line because it was detected by another customer 26 hours later. The police did not confirm that.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Search warrant results in largest fentanyl pill seizure in the Walla Walla area
WALLA WALLA – Weeks after detectives from two separate drug task forces served a search warrant on a residence in Walla Walla, local law enforcement has announced 11,653 fentanyl pills were seized. “This is the largest amount of fentanyl pills seized in the Walla Walla region,” Walla Walla Police...
Fire Danger in Benton County Designated Moderate
Benton County has announced the fire danger forecast for residents is moderate until further notice. That means any residential burning is not permitted at this time in city limits within the county or in adjacent areas. A Moderate designation means some wildfires may be expected. Expect moderate flame length and...
Witness claims Tri-Cities man accused of murder was trying to stop a vicious attack
Documents show the home of the man killed was already under FBI surveillance.
UPDATE | Driver killed in Halloween evening head-on in Pasco is identified
The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
This Superstar Has 17 #1 Songs and She’s From Pasco, Washington
If I told you that one of the most successful musicians of any genre was born and raised in Tri-Cities, would you believe me? Well, you should! Kristine W is one of dance music's icons and even if you don't explicitly listen to dance or club music, chances are you've heard at least one of her songs before.
Tri-Cities teen ID’d as weekend drive-by shooting victim. He died in his car
“He was a good kid and always smiling.”
14-Year-Old Arrested After Weekend Murder in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Police Department says they've arrested a 14-year-old in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Julian Chavez from over the weekend. It was on Saturday that Chavez found dead inside a vehicle off 1100 West 5th Ave near South Kent Street. It was on Wednesday, that Kennewick Police detectives took the 14-year-old suspect into custody near the shooting scene. The teen was taken to the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center and book on 1st Degree Murder. The investigation continues.
“Potential Explosive Device” Removed from Car near Othello
An update from the potential bomb incident north of Othello on Wednesday. Adams County Deputies evacuate several nearby homes when bomb found in car. Wednesday afternoon, around 1 PM, Adams County Deputies were about two miles north of Othello, in the 300 block of Reynolds Road, searching for a wanted suspect, identified as Nicholas Romero-Rivera.
Woman Missing Near Walla Walla Found After 6-Day Search
According to reports from the Walla Walla County Sheriff's office, a woman who had been missing for six days has been found and is alive. Her last reported sighting was north of Lowden, off a rural road. The WWCSO issued a missing person's report, indicating 55-year-old Courtney Shelton was missing,...
Suspect in Fatal Kennewick Shooting Arrested Monday
After a lengthy investigation, Kennewick Police announced late Monday they have a suspect in custody, tied to a fatal shooting in September. Man found in Kennewick with a gunshot wound, later dies. On September 21st, 2022, KPD and EMS units were dispatched to an area in the 3700 block of...
Multiple Card Skimmer Devices Found Inside Richland Walmart
If you have purchased anything recently from the Richland Walmart with your card, you should be checking with your bank after reports of skimmers at a Tri-Cities Walmart. Credit card skimmer devices were found inside multiple checkouts in the Richland Walmart according to the Richland Police Department. The devices have been removed and police say that they don't know of "any other businesses that were affected." See the pictures of the devices below.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Trial date set for armed robbery suspect
WALLA WALLA – A trial date has been set for a Walla Walla man accused of robbing GameStop in College Place in February. Erik Clint Isaman, 39, entered a guilty plea last week to first-degree robbery with a firearm and was released from custody pending trial on several conditions, including not contacting any witnesses and staying at his verified address.
northeastoregonnow.com
HPD Arrest Log
The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. Oct. 29: Daniel Paul Alston, 53, was arrested on the 1300 block of N. 1st Street and charged with third-degree theft (shoplifting less than $100). Oct. 29: Jon David Hanna, 45, was arrested on the 1400 block of N....
